Malicious fire lighting must stop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are asking everyone for their help during the current dry spring weather.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week saw a spate of wildfires across Northern Ireland; all were the result of malicious deliberate fire lighting and they have caused damage to different parts of the Northern Ireland countryside. Visitors to rural areas as well as residents are being advised to be vigilant for wildfires.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I am extremely concerned by the recent spate of wildfires across Northern Ireland which is having a devastating impact on the environment and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m urging those who have been lighting these malicious and deliberate wildfires to stop immediately. No one should start a fire in the countryside unless it’s part of a specific planned and properly managed land management practice.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are asking everyone for their help during the current dry spring weather. (Pic: Freelance)

“People lighting these fires may be putting their own and others’ lives at risk including the fire service personnel and other emergency services tasked to deal with them. I would like to put on record my thanks to emergency services for their preparedness and rapid response which has helped reduce the scale of the damaged caused.”

Farmers and land managers are advised to take all necessary precautions to ensure that any prescribed burning within the remaining burn period (until 14 April) does not turn into a wildfire incident. When considering prescribed burning, it must be done in a controlled manner and under careful supervision. Prior to any prescribed burn, you are advised to contact NIFRS headquarters (02892664221) to alert them and discuss the details. You should notify NIFRS when you have completed your burning operations.

Area Commander Ryan Thompson, NIFRS Lead Wildfire Officer, said: “We are asking the public to support their firefighters by not starting fires in the countryside. Not only are these incidents challenging and exhausting for our firefighters, they are also extremely resource intensive. I want to reassure the public that contingency plans are in place and we will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency. Please remember to act safely, be responsible and be vigilant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public are reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Gorse fires have the potential to cause widespread damage to the environment and harm to wildlife as well as threatening homes, farms and the people living in those areas.

“In terms of investigating, we follow all lines of enquiry in relation to deliberate gorse fires and ask anyone with any information about any criminal action to contact police on 101.”

Please heed the following advice:

If you are in the countryside:

- Avoid using open fires in the countryside;

- Only use barbecues in designated areas and never leave them unattended;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ensure that barbecues are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents;

- Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly;

- Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows;

- Be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

If you are carrying out prescribed burning:

- Burn within the legally permitted period for prescribed burning;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ensure you have the necessary consents or permissions to carry out the prescribed burning;

- Ensure Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are notified of the burn and when the burn is completed;

- Ensure necessary precautions are in place to contain and manage the burning.

If you see a fire:

- If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately to the Fire & Rescue Service;

- Do not attempt to tackle fires that cannot be put out with a bucket of water;

- Leave the area as soon as possible;

- If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.