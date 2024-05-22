Man (24) arrested after Collie pup was struck by car
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was reported that a red coloured Citroen car hit a young black and white Collie in the vicinity of the Glenshane Road, Maghera, sometime between 3am and 8am, however there are connections to Belfast, Antrim and Dungiven.
The dog has yet to be located and is believed to have been seriously injured during this collision.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and threats to kill.
He was later charged and appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 May.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the area during this time, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, or anyone who may know the whereabouts of the dog.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI via 101 or online, quoting the reference number 635 of 19/05/24.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/