Man (25) to appear at court following weekend incident in Coalisland
Police investigating an incident in Coalisland on Sunday (28 April) have charged a 25-year-old man to appear at court.
The man has been charged with possession of a blade or point in a public place and two counts of assault on police.
Police made an arrest following a report of a man with two machetes in the Co Tyrone town.Inspector Knipe said: “We received a report shortly before 1.45pm that a man, armed with two machetes, was threatening people in the Derry Road area.”
Inspector Knipe added: “During the arrest, the man spat at an officer, and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police.”
He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ court today (Monday 29 April).
As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).