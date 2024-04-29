Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man has been charged with possession of a blade or point in a public place and two counts of assault on police.

Police made an arrest following a report of a man with two machetes in the Co Tyrone town.Inspector Knipe said: “We received a report shortly before 1.45pm that a man, armed with two machetes, was threatening people in the Derry Road area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Knipe added: “During the arrest, the man spat at an officer, and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police.”

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ court today (Monday 29 April).