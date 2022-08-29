Man (57) dies at scene of County Antrim road accident
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena last night.
Detective Inspector Finlay commented: “Officers attended the scene of the collision, which was reported on Sunday 28 August at around 10.20pm.
“At this stage, we believe a male, called John Corr, aged 57, was walking along the road when there was a collision with a car.
“A male and female, who we believe were occupants of the car, then stopped before making off after realising the male was seriously injured.
“Mr Corr sadly passed away at the scene.”
Detective Inspector Finlay continued: “We believe that the offending vehicle was potentially a silver coloured BMW and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver and passenger.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dash cam footage which could be of interest in our investigation, or if you noticed a BMW car in the Ballymea area around 10.20pm. “We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”
The Cushendall Road has now re-opened.