Man airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital following incident at Enniskillen Mart

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 20s, was initially taken to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen following the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed they received a 999 call at 12.01pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity Air Ambulance, with the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team onboard, was also tasked to the incident and transported the patient from SWAH to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.