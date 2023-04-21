News you can trust since 1963
Man airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital following incident at Enniskillen Mart

A man was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast yesterday following an incident involving an animal at Enniskillen Mart.

By Joanne Knox
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 20s, was initially taken to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen following the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed they received a 999 call at 12.01pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The charity Air Ambulance, with the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team onboard, was also tasked to the incident and transported the patient from SWAH to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
There are no further details at this stage.

Related topics:Royal Victoria HospitalBelfastAir ambulance