Man arrested and cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 seized in Ballygawley
Officers were called to an address in the Dungannon Road area of Ballygawley yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), shortly before 3pm.
Detective Sergeant Monaghan said: “A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.
“He remains in custody at this time.
“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.