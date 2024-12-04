Man arrested and cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 seized in Ballygawley

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to an address in the Dungannon Road area of Ballygawley yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), shortly before 3pm.

Detective Sergeant Monaghan said: “A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

“He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion possession of a class b controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis. (Pic: PSNI)

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.