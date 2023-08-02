Detective Sergeant Dougherty commented: “The man, aged 31, was arrested following a search which was carried out in the east Belfast area on Tuesday 1 August. The search was in connection with a number of reports of burglaries at premises in County Down.

“One of these took place at a takeaway premises at Market Square in Dromore in the early hours of Sunday 23 July when it was reported that, at around 3.15am, two men used a hammer to force entry into the premises and stole the till, as well as cash from the safe.

“On Friday 28 July, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the Mullaghdrin Road area of Dromara, and items including a CCTV camera, a leather satchel and a quantity of jewellery were taken.

“On the same date, it was further reported that jewellery and old coins were stolen from a house in the Mountview Road area of Ballynahinch.

“The property was ransacked, and damage was also caused to a door.”

Detective Sergeant Dougherty continued: “The man was also arrested in connection with the theft of number plates from premises at Beersbridge Road in east Belfast, and Elgin Street in south Belfast, and the theft of a blue Toyota RAV 4 from a house at Drumaknockan Road, Hillsborough, which was believed to have been used in the burglaries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist us to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 391 of 28/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/