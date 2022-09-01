Man dies after falling from bridge at Ballymena

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Green commented: “Shortly after 2am, it was reported that a male had fallen from a bridge and had been struck by a passing vehicle.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to two drivers of vehicles which stopped close to the scene who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 89 01/09/22.”