Man dies after falling from bridge at Ballymena
Police are appealing for information following the death of a man at the M2 at Ballymena on Thursday 1 September.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 6:24 pm
Sergeant Green commented: “Shortly after 2am, it was reported that a male had fallen from a bridge and had been struck by a passing vehicle.
“The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to two drivers of vehicles which stopped close to the scene who we believe can assist with our enquiries.
Most Popular
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 89 01/09/22.”
The M2 at Ballymena, which was closed for a period of time, has since reopened.