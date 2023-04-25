Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Police were notified at around 10pm on Sunday 16 April of a man found unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area of the village.

“The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man passed away yesterday, Monday 24 April.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man, following the report of an assault in the Rasharkin area on Sunday 16 April.