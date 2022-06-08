Man dies following crash involving tractor and motorbike

The man, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries. The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted. Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.