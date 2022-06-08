Man dies following crash involving tractor and motorbike

A man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision involving a tractor and motorbike last night.

By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 9:23 am
The collision, involving a Massey Ferguson tractor and black Triumph Daytona motorbike, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday evening on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt.

The man, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries. The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted. Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene of the tragedy on the Lough Fea Road