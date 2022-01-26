Man dies following tragic workplace incident on County Antrim road
A man in his 40s has died following a tragic incident off the Knockagh Road in Carrickfergus earlier today.
It’s thought the man, believed to be from Ballycastle, became trapped under a heavy vehicle.
Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance NI, were tasked to the scene shortly after 9am this morning.
The Health and Safety Executive NI has said it is aware of a workplace incident that occurred in the Carrickfergus area this morning and enquiries are being made.
Mid and East Antrim councillor, Marc Collins, said he had “unfortunately been informed of the heartbreaking news that a man has sadly lost his life”.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved at such a difficult time,” he added.
“I would also like to pay tribute to all of the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance crew, for all their efforts.”
Causeway Coast and Glens councillor, Padraig McShane, said the community is “stunned”.
“We have lost one of the good guys in life – a dear friend to all who knew him,” he added.
The Knockagh Road remains closed and motorists have been advised to seek an alternative route.