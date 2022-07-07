Man dies in two vehicle accident - police appeal for witnesses

The collision on Glenshane Road involved a red Peugeot and a grey Skoda Superb, shortly after 8am. The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital by NIAS where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash cam, to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 293 of 07/07/22.