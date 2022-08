Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, 26 July on Melmount Road, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 953 of 26/07/22.

Kevin McCrory