Man who died in County Antrim workplace incident named locally

Mr Traynor, who was in his 40s and from Ballycastle, became trapped under heavy machinery in the incident, which occurred off the Knockagh Road.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance NI, were tasked to the scene shortly after 9am this morning.

The Health and Safety Executive NI has said it is aware of a workplace incident that occurred in the Carrickfergus area this morning and enquiries are being made.

Mid and East Antrim councillor, Marc Collins, said he had “unfortunately been informed of the heartbreaking news that a man has sadly lost his life”.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved at such a difficult time,” he added.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all of the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance crew, for all their efforts.”

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor, Padraig McShane, said the community is “stunned”.

“We have lost one of the good guys in life – a dear friend to all who knew him,” he added.

East Antrim MLA, John Stewart, stated: “Absolutely awful news that a man has passed away following the road traffic collision on the Knockagh Road earlier today.

“My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Thinking also of the first responders, emergency services and everyone else involved.”