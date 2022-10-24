News you can trust since 1963
Mandi King Pole work clinic a success

Causeway and Glens Riding Club invited Mandi King, a British Horse Society (BHS) accredited senior coach and a UK Level 3 Coach, to their home ground in Coleraine.

By Darryl Armitage
The theme of the day was pole work and the clinic was open to everyone to attend.

Needless to say, the clinic booked out very quickly, Mandi’s superb coaching reputation drawing both old and new clients.

Five groups of riders were put through their paces over the course of the day, each gaining valuable tuition and homework.

Stuart McCulloch, Geoffrey Glass, Diane O'Donovan, Kathryn Kyle pictured with Mandi King

Mandi will be back in Coleraine at Causeway Coast Arena on Sunday 27th November for another pole work clinic and spaces are already filling up.

Bookings can be made online www.causewayglensridingclub.com/enter-online and everyone is welcome.

Anna O'Neill, Colette Duncan and Eve O'Neill with coach Mandi King
