March brings the promise of longer days, green shoots and spring produce

Wild garlic is now starting to pop up in damp wooded areas. This free herb will be available until May but the new young plants are when they’re at their best. The broad, dark green leaves grow near bluebells but be careful as the latter is toxic. Give it a good rub and you’ll be left in no doubt when your hand is left with a strong scent of garlic. Because it’s only around for a long time it’s best to make the most of it while it’s here. You can submerge the stalks in cider vinegar to give you that essence of wild garlic all year round or whizz the leaves into a butter. Use what you can and freeze the rest in batches. I’ve included the recipe here thats used for grilled chicken thighs with leeks and parmentier potatoes. Parmentier are fried diced spuds that you toss in the butter at the end. You could serve the butter with a grilled steak, with roast white fish like cod or hake, over roast or grilled vegetables and to finish off some fried mushrooms. Don’t keep the butter in the freezer too long, divide it up into small batches and use at will.