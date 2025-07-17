Marking half a century of success at Pilgrim’s Europe, Dungannon

Marking outstanding service milestones at Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon are Derek Hazelton (50 years), Freddie Dunn (45 years), and Harold Kirkland (44 years), pictured alongside Despatch Manager Shane Coney, who has completed 10 years with the company.

PILGRIM’S Europe marked a major milestone in its rich history, celebrating 50 years of operations at its Dungannon site with a week of festivities for colleagues.

Established in 1975, the Dungannon facility has grown from its Moy Park farming roots to become a cornerstone of the local economy and community in Tyrone. Today, the site employs over 1,900 people and is recognised for its continued innovation and excellence in food manufacturing.

Over the past five decades, the Dungannon site has undergone sustained growth, supported by significant investment across technology advancements and production efficiencies to become one of the most advanced processing plants in Europe. These developments have ensured the site remains at the forefront of the industry, supplying high-quality poultry for Pilgrim’s Europe customers and brands across Northern Ireland, the UK and further afield.

The factory is also home to many long-serving team members who have played a vital role in its ongoing success. Among them is Derek Hazelton who recently marked 50 years of service. Throughout his career, Derek has witnessed the site's transformation, the evolution of production methods, and the strengthening of ties with the local Co Tyrone community.

The success of Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon has also been deeply rooted in the strength of its farming supply base and the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

Generations of farming families across the local area have played a central role in supporting and sustaining the site’s growth, building a strong, collaborative relationship that continues to underpin the business today.

Reflecting its strong community values, Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon has long championed local initiatives. From supporting schools and local charities, the site has remained deeply connected to the people of Dungannon and Tyrone communities.

To commemorate the 50-year milestone, the site hosted a week-long series of celebrations for colleagues at the factory. Activities included team competitions, quizzes, raffles and giveaways, all aimed at celebrating the people behind the site’s enduring success. The week also served as a moment to reflect on the site’s proud history and its contributions to the local area over five decades.

Gareth Wright, Site Director at Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon, said: “Marking 50 years with our colleagues was a truly memorable milestone. These moments go beyond celebration, they highlight the pride we have in our work, the dedication of our team, and the strong connection we share with the Dungannon and wider Co Tyrone community.

“Amazingly we have more than 200 team members who have over 30 years of experience. I want to express a heartfelt thank you to each of our exceptional team members for their ongoing commitment, especially Derek, who has dedicated 50 years of service. We’re also grateful to our customers and the wider local community for their continued support throughout the years.”

Derek, Yard Operative, who recently celebrated 50 years at the Dungannon site, added: “It’s been an incredible journey to be part of the Pilgrim’s Europe Dungannon team since the beginning.

“I’ve seen the site grow and evolve over time, embracing new technologies and ways of working while keeping that strong community feel. It’s a real honour to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations and to have contributed to something that has had such a lasting impact on the local area.”