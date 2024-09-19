Mart auction fundraiser in aid of Rural Support's Life Beyond initiative kicks off this Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Commencing on Monday 23 September for one week, livestock marts across Northern Ireland are holding an auction fundraiser in aid of Life Beyond.

This is a programme of support for farming families in Northern Ireland who ​have experienced loss through a farm accident, suicide, unexpected or expected death and is facilitated by farm support charity, Rural Support, in partnership with Embrace FARM.

There are 22 marts in support of this fundraising initiative who have been collaborating with Rural Support in a bid to gain auction donations from a number of Agri businesses, individuals and contractors across the province. With over 200 items available at the auction, there is something for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a full list of auction items and what mart they are available at, please visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk

Enniskillen Mart. (Pic: Freelance)

Items will also be available through online bidding so please ensure you are registered with the appropriate online platform for each mart.

The dates and locations of the marts involved in this fundraiser are listed below with an approximate time of when the auction will take place:

Armoy – Monday 23rd (6.30pm) & Wednesday 25th (7pm); Ballymena – Friday 27th (10.30am); Camlough – Wednesday 25th (11.30am); Clogher – Saturday 28th (10am); Crossmaglen – Saturday 28th (12.30pm); Donemanna – Saturday 28th (12.30pm); Draperstown (O’Kanes) – Wednesday 25th (9pm); Draperstown (RB) – Friday 27th (12 noon); Dungannon – Wednesday 25th (12 noon); Enniskillen – Thursday 26th (1pm); Fivemiletown – Friday 27th (12.30pm); Gortin - Monday 23rd (8pm); Hilltown – Tuesday 24th (7pm); Keady – Friday 27th (1.30pm); Kilrea – Wednesday 25th (12 noon); Lisahally – Wednesday 25th (8pm); Markethill – Saturday 28th (12.30pm); Newtownstewart – Saturday 28th (12.30pm); Omagh – Monday 23rd (11.30am); Pomeroy – Thursday 26th (8.15pm); Rathfriland – Friday 27th (12 noon) and Swatragh – Friday 27th (8pm).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launched in 2021 by both the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Health, Life Beyond has supported many farming families to deal with their loss. The programme is unique to the farming community and offers:

Omagh Mart. (Pic: Rural Support)

- Tailored support according to each family’s individual needs

- Bereavement counselling that includes trauma support

- Mentoring support for the farm business

- Free, confidential and impartial guidance for all of the farm family

Victoria Ross (Rural Support) with Newtownstewart mart secretary Matilda-May Beattie. (Pic: Rural Support)

- Delivered in the privacy of the family home

Victoria Ross, Marketing and Communications Co-ordinator at Rural Support, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off our Life Beyond Mart Auction Fundraiser on Monday 23rd September and continuing throughout the week, at 22 marts across the province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are some fantastic items up for auction, so I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has donated to this vital service, we really appreciate your support. Rural Support needs to raise £150,000 each year to keep our bereavement support service going so every little bit helps.

“If you would like to support this charity auction you can purchase an item at your local mart or online, give to one of the donation buckets or donate online via the Rural Support JustGiving Page. Rural Support staff will be in attendance at all of the marts, and we welcome anyone who has any questions or queries about the free and confidential support we offer the farming community across Northern Ireland.”

Barbara Alcorn (Rural Support) & Richard Beattie (Richard Beattie Livestock Sales). All of Richard's marts are taking part in this fundraiser. (Pic: Rural Support)

If you would like to find out more information about the Life Beyond programme you can visit the NI Farm Support Hub on https://www.ruralsupport.org.uk/life-beyond/ or call the freephone confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678.