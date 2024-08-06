Marts: An exceptionally strong trade in all rings at Markethill Mart for sheep

An entry of 1600 in Markethill on Monday 5th August sold in an exceptionally strong trade in all rings.

1120 lambs sold in a noticeably stronger trade with good quality heavy lambs selling to a top of £170 with other pens at £159, £155, £151 and £150.

Main demand for good quality heavy lambs from 550 – 597p/k for 17 lambs (24.8k) at £148 from a Richhill farmer, followed by 579p/k for 24k at £139 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality midweight lambs sold steadily from 560- 622p/k for 23k at £143 from a Bessbrook farmer, followed by 613p/k for 23k at £141 from a Keady producer.

A Ballinderry farmer sold 18 lambs 23k at £138.50 each.

Store lambs sold in the best trade so far this season with pens of light lambs to 614p/k for 15.3k at £94, followed by 610p/k for 15.9k at £97 from a Craigavon farmer.

Stronger stores sold to 585p/k for 25 lambs, 17.1k, at £100 from a Newry farmer, followed by 584p/k for 14 lambs, 17.8k, at £104 from a Rostrevor producer.

Main demand for good quality stores from 560 – 580p/k.

The 300 cull ewes sold in the best trade for some time to a top of £272 for a strong Texel ewe.

A further 10 pens of ewes sold from £190 - £234 each.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £150 - £186, plainer ewes from £80 - £130 each.

In the breeding ring rams sold to a top of £870 for a Charollais shearling tip from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £740 for a Texel shearling and £620 for a Charollais/Beltex cross.

Several more tips sold from £250 to £500 each.

Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £270 paid for eight separate pens of ewes with others at £250, £240 and £230.

Main demand from £180 to £225 each.

Heavy lambs

Richhill producer 24.8k £148 597p/k: Armagh producer 24k £139 579p/k: Kilkeel producer 24.2k £139.50 577p/k: Bessbrook producer 24k £137.50 573p/k: Warrenpoint producer 26.3k £150.50 572p/k: Markethill producer 24k £137 571p/k: Aughnacloy producer 24k £136.50 569p/k: Kilkeel producer 28k £159 568p/k and Tandragee producer 25k £141 564p/k.

Midweight lambs

Bessbrook producer 23k £143 622p/k: Keady producer 23k £141 613p/k: Ballinderry producer 23k £138.50 602p/k: Loughgilly 22.9k £136.50 596p/k: Donaghcloney producer 22.9k £134.50 587p/k: Armagh producer 21k £123 586p/k: Kilkeel producer 20.1k £117 582p/k: Dromore producer 21.5k £124.50 579p/k and Loughgilly producer 23.5k £135.50 577p/k.

Light store lambs

Mullaghbawn producer 15.3k £94 614p/k: Craigavon producer 15.9k £97 610p/k: Omagh producer 14.7k £89 605p/k: Newry producer 16.5k £99.50 603p/k: Markethill producer 12k £72 600p/k and Madden producer 16.2k £96 593p/k.

Stronger store lambs

Newry producer 17.1k £100 585p/k: Rostrevor producer 17.8k £104 584p/k: Loughgall producer 19.5k £113 580p/k: Warrenpoint producer 18.1k £104 575p/k: Ballynahinch producer 18.8k £107.50 572p/k: Portadown producer 19.9k £112.50 565p/k: Craigavon producer 18.5k £104.50 565p/k: Warrenpoint producer 19.5k £110 564p/k and Belleeks producer 19k £105.50 555p/k.