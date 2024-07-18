Marts: Another big show of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes selling to £178
Leading prices
Pat McAtamney, Ballymoney, 26kgs £145.50. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £143.00. G McDoughal, Bushmills, 25kgs £141. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 25kgs £140. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £139.50. A Kane, Ballycastle, 24kgs £139.50. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, 25kgs £137. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 25kgs £137. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 24kgs £131.50. D Kerr, Bushmills, 24kgs £131.50. Mark Morrison, Ballymoney, 23kgs £131. Tony Boyce, Bushmills, 24kgs £129.50. TE Irwin, Coleraine, 23kgs £129. Tony McMullan, Cushendall, 23kgs £128. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 24kgs £127.50. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 23kgs £127. A Kane, Ballycastle, 22kgs £124.50. A and D McAfee, Ballycastle, 21kgs £113. David Hayes, Clough, 21kgs £114. Sam Johnston, Bushmills, 23kgs £124.50. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 22kgs £119. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 22kgs £114. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 22.5kgs £124.
Store lambs
Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 6 Suffolk, £113, 17, £92.50. G Christie, Claudy, 6 Texel, £101. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 60 Texel, £92.00. M Culbertson, Bushmills, 11 Texel, £77.00. William McAuley, Cushendall, 16 Cheviot, £88.50.
Fat ewes
A Kane, Mosside, Charollais, £172. S Hill, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £172. Pat McAtamney, Ballymoney, Texel, £160. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Suffolk, £156. Derek Creith, Armoy, Crossbreds £152. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £150. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Texel, £143. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Texel, £138. A Stevenson, Armoy, Suffolk, £138. D McAllister, Ballyvoy, Texel, £137. E Kerr, Newtowncrommelin, Crossbreds £136. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £130.
Breeding ewes sold to £172 for crossbred hoggets.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
