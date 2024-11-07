Marts: Another fine showing of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £212
Fat lambs sold to £146, store lambs to £127 and fat ewes to £212.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
P and E Cunning, Castlerock, 36kgs £146. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, 29kgs £143. Jas McAlister, Bushmills, 26kgs £143. Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, 27kgs £141. Jas McAuley, Cushendun, 26kgs £140. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £138. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £137. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £137. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 23kgs £137. Bushmills farmer, 23kgs £136.50. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £135. Brendon Feetham, Armoy, 23kgs £135.
Store lambs
M Milliken, Armoy, 7 Texel, £127. Robert Lynn, Stranocum, 44 Texel, £126.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 20 Texel, £121. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 11 Texel, £120. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 11 Texel, £115. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 9 Suffolk, £115. Joan Lamont, Ballymoney, 19 Suffolk, £113.50. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £121. A and B Dowey, Ballymoney, 14 Texel, £128. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 16 Texel, £124. John McNeill, Cushendun, 20 Blackface, £94.00. Jas McNeill, Torr, 10 Crossbreds £111. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 10 Blackface, £93.00. Joan Lamont, Ballymoney, 22 Dorsets, £111.
Ewe lambs
Niall McGarry, Ballycastle, 2 Kerryhills, £152. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12 Mules, £131. J O’Neill, Ballymena, 3 Dorsets, £121. J McKeague, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £121.
Breeding rams
RJD Topping, Larne, Blackface rams, £340. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, Suffolk ram, £210.
Fat ewes
P and E Cunning, Castlerock, Texel, £212. T Butler, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £200. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £176. Jas McAuley, Cushendun, Easycare, £148. K Hunter, Ballymoney, Texel, £146. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Mules, £138. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Suffolk, £138. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Texel, £134. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Crossbreds £130.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.