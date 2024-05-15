Marts: Another good entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling to £1680
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1260 for a 445kg Charolais (£283) with a 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£273) a 350kg Charolais sold to £1160 (£331) a 315kg Limousin made £1100 (£349) and selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1050.
Weanling heifers sold to £1420 for a 475kg Charolais (£299) with a 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) a 340kg Charolais sold to £1100 (£324) with a 315kg Limousin to £1000 (£317) and a 220kg Charolais sold to £710 (£323).
Cows and calves sold to £1680 for Limousin cow with Simmental bull calf.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Garrison producer 445kg Charolais to £1260 (£283) Garrison producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£273) Rosslea producer 375kg Limousin to £1180 (£315) and 265kg Limousin to £880 (£332) Magheraveely producer 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) and 275kg Charolais to £1050 (£382) Derrygonnelly producer 315kg Limousin to £1100 (£349) and 350kg Limousin to £1060 (£303) Fivemiletown producer 380kg Limousin to £1040 and 405kg Limousin to £1020. Lisnaskea producer 345kg Charolais to £980. Derrylin producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. Rosslea producer 275kg Charolais to £970 (£353) Rosslea producer 280kg Limousin to £960 (£343) Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) Tempo producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 370kg Charolais to £900, and 355kg Charolais to £850. Tempo producer 320kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £860 (£292) Tempo producer 320kg Charolais to £860. Rosslea producer 225kg Charolais to £730 (£324) Lisnaskea producer 220kg Charolais to £710 (£323) Derrylin producer 210kg Simmental to £700 (£333) and 180kg Limousin to £560 (£311) and Newtownbutler producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £690.
Weanling heifers
Lisbellaw producer 475kg Charolais to £1420 (£299) Rosslea producer 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) 350kg Limousin to £1100 (£314) 390kg Limousin to £1080 and 320kg Limousin to £890. Tempo producer 340kg Charolais to £1100 (£324) and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Innishmore producer 380kg Limousin to £1050 and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Limousin to £1000 (£317) 330kg Limousin to £960, 305kg Limousin to £950 (£311) and 300kg Limousin to £870. Lisnaskea producer 435kg Charolais to £980, 380kg Hereford to £770 and 375kg Hereford to £680. Garrison producer 360kg Charolais to £980 and 220kg Charolais to £710 (£323) Rosslea producer 310kg Limousin to £960 (£310) and 310kg Limousin to £840. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Limousin to £910 (£319) and 295kg Limousin to £790. Tempo producer 300kg Limousin to £880. Garvary producer 290kg Charolais to £870 (£300) 300kg Simmental to £870, 365kg Charolais to £780, 340kg Charolais to £780, 330kg Simmental to £650 and 230kg Simmental to £560. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £830, 305kg Charolais to £770, 310kg Charolais to £720, 250kg Charolais to £690, and 190kg Charolais to £560. Rosslea producer 280kg Charolais to £790, 235kg Charolais to £550 and 225kg Charolais to £500. Derrygonnelly producer 270kg Charolais to £780. Magheraveely producer 320kg Charolais to £870, 275kg Charolais to £780, 345kg Charolais to £760 and 300kg Charolais to £740. Bellanaleck producer 215kg Aberdeen Angus to £480, 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £460 x 2 and 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £450.
Cows and calves
Derrylin producer £1680 for Limousin cow with Simmental bull calf.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.