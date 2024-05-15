Marts: Another good entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling to £1680

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another good entry of cattle presented for sale at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 14th May returned a strong demand especially for quality lots on offer.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1260 for a 445kg Charolais (£283) with a 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£273) a 350kg Charolais sold to £1160 (£331) a 315kg Limousin made £1100 (£349) and selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1050.

Weanling heifers sold to £1420 for a 475kg Charolais (£299) with a 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) a 340kg Charolais sold to £1100 (£324) with a 315kg Limousin to £1000 (£317) and a 220kg Charolais sold to £710 (£323).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows and calves sold to £1680 for Limousin cow with Simmental bull calf.

Farming Life livestock markets

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Garrison producer 445kg Charolais to £1260 (£283) Garrison producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£273) Rosslea producer 375kg Limousin to £1180 (£315) and 265kg Limousin to £880 (£332) Magheraveely producer 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) and 275kg Charolais to £1050 (£382) Derrygonnelly producer 315kg Limousin to £1100 (£349) and 350kg Limousin to £1060 (£303) Fivemiletown producer 380kg Limousin to £1040 and 405kg Limousin to £1020. Lisnaskea producer 345kg Charolais to £980. Derrylin producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. Rosslea producer 275kg Charolais to £970 (£353) Rosslea producer 280kg Limousin to £960 (£343) Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) Tempo producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 370kg Charolais to £900, and 355kg Charolais to £850. Tempo producer 320kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £860 (£292) Tempo producer 320kg Charolais to £860. Rosslea producer 225kg Charolais to £730 (£324) Lisnaskea producer 220kg Charolais to £710 (£323) Derrylin producer 210kg Simmental to £700 (£333) and 180kg Limousin to £560 (£311) and Newtownbutler producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £690.

Weanling heifers

Lisbellaw producer 475kg Charolais to £1420 (£299) Rosslea producer 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) 350kg Limousin to £1100 (£314) 390kg Limousin to £1080 and 320kg Limousin to £890. Tempo producer 340kg Charolais to £1100 (£324) and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Innishmore producer 380kg Limousin to £1050 and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Limousin to £1000 (£317) 330kg Limousin to £960, 305kg Limousin to £950 (£311) and 300kg Limousin to £870. Lisnaskea producer 435kg Charolais to £980, 380kg Hereford to £770 and 375kg Hereford to £680. Garrison producer 360kg Charolais to £980 and 220kg Charolais to £710 (£323) Rosslea producer 310kg Limousin to £960 (£310) and 310kg Limousin to £840. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Limousin to £910 (£319) and 295kg Limousin to £790. Tempo producer 300kg Limousin to £880. Garvary producer 290kg Charolais to £870 (£300) 300kg Simmental to £870, 365kg Charolais to £780, 340kg Charolais to £780, 330kg Simmental to £650 and 230kg Simmental to £560. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £830, 305kg Charolais to £770, 310kg Charolais to £720, 250kg Charolais to £690, and 190kg Charolais to £560. Rosslea producer 280kg Charolais to £790, 235kg Charolais to £550 and 225kg Charolais to £500. Derrygonnelly producer 270kg Charolais to £780. Magheraveely producer 320kg Charolais to £870, 275kg Charolais to £780, 345kg Charolais to £760 and 300kg Charolais to £740. Bellanaleck producer 215kg Aberdeen Angus to £480, 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £460 x 2 and 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £450.

Cows and calves

Derrylin producer £1680 for Limousin cow with Simmental bull calf.