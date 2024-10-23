Marts: Another good turnout of stock at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves to £1900
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This week cows and calves sold to £1900 and £1640.
Store heifers sold to £1580 for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus (£277).
Weanling heifers sold to £1160 for a 440kg Limousin and selling to £348 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £870 with a 270kg Charolais to £900 (£333).
Store bullocks sold to £1250 for a 430kg Aubrac (£291).
Weanling males sold to a high of £427 per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais to £940 with a 240kg Charolais to £920 (£383) and a 310kg Charolais to £1180 (£381)
Leading prices as follows
Cows and calves
Brookeborough producer Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf to £1900. Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf to £1640.
Incalf cows sold to £1230 for a Derrylin producer and £1200 for a Brookeborough producer.
Store and weanling males
Derrylin producer 430kg Aubrac to £1250 (£291) 480kg Aubrac to £1240 (£258) and 445kg Aubrac to £1210 (£272) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1190 (£313) and 300kg Charolais to £900 (£300) Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £1180 (£381) 345kg Charolais to £1030 (£299) 290kg Charolais to £900 (£310) 235kg Charolais to £840 (£357) and 250kg Charolais to £820 (£328) Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £1090 (£363) Derrylin producer 400kg Limousin to £1060. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £960 and 300kg Charolais to £810. Rosslea producer 305kg Charolais to £1050 (£344) Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £1040 (£341) 275kg Charolais to £960 (£347) and 290kg Charolais to £900 (£310) Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1020 (£309) 310kg Charolais to £1000 (£323) 290kg Charolais to £970 (£334) and 220kg Charolais to £940 (£427) Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £950. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £960 and 300kg Charolais to £810. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £920 (£383) 250kg Charolais to £880 (£352) and 260kg Charolais to £850 (£304) Derrygonnelly producer 310kg Limousin to £860 and a 210kg Limousin to £720 (£343) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £835, 240kg Charolais to £790 (£329) and a 170kg Charolais to £600 (£353) Fivemiletown producer 305kg Hereford to £840 and a 165kg Hereford to £355. Lisbellaw producer sold a batch of Friesian lumps to make £540, £400 x 2 £385 x 5 with 2 Aberdeen Angus to £500 each.
Store and weanling heifers
Belturbit producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£277) 440kg Limousin to £1160 (£266) 460kg Limousin to £990, 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 and 405kg Limousin to £860. Brookeborough producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £1090 and 455kg Belgian Blue to £920. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £1090, 340kg Charolais to £1050 (£309) 380kg Limousin to £840, 315kg Belgian Blue to £780, 240kg Belgian Blue to £560, 240kg Belgian Blue to £540, 210kg Limousin to £450 and 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £450. Newtownbutler producer 425kg Belgian Blue to £1080 255kg Charolais to £760, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Rosslea producer 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1010 (£306) and 280kg Limousin to £930 (£332) Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £970 (£313) and 280kg Charolais to £900 (£321) Maguiresbridge producer 290kg Charolais to £940 (£324) 270kg Charolais to £900 (£333) 280kg Charolais to £850 (£304) 260kg Charolais to £850 (£327) 360kg Belgian Blue to £720, 235kg Charolais to £690, and 290kg Holstein to £470. Lisnaskea producer 305kg Charolais to £870. Rosslea producer 250kg Charolais to £870 (£348) and Newtownbutler producer 200kg Charolais to £590 and 190kg Charolais to £590 (£311).
More stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from a large attendance of buyers online and ringside competition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.