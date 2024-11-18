Marts: Beef bred cows selling to a top price of £2167-20 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 320 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to a top price per head of £2167-20 for an 860kg Charolais to £252 per 100kg with a 750kg Belgian Blue to £2085 at £278 per 100kg and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 730kg Charolais to £2044.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to a top of £2188-80 for a 720kg Limousin to £304 per 100kg with a 680kg Limousin to £1904 at £280 per 100kg and a 630kg Limousin sold to £292 per 100kg to £1839-60.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1142-40 for a 680kg to £168 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1900 for a 950kg Charolais to £200 with an 840kg Limousin to £1797-60 at £214 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £308 for a 610kg Charolais (£1878-80).
Friesian steers sold to £1640 for a 660kg to £248 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £292 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to (£1956-40).
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2240 for a 725kg Charolais (£309) 685kg Charolais to £2230 (£325) to £333 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2200
Friesian steers sold to £1640 for a 660kg (£248).
Forward steers sold to £1930 for a 585kg Charolais (£330) with a 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£332).
Med weight steers sold to £1650 for a 500kg Limousin (£330) to £358 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1610.
Smaller steers sold to £1240 for a 350kg Limousin (£354).
Heavy heifers sold to £2200 for a 710kg Charolais (£310) with a 620kg Charolais to £1890 (£305).
Forward heifers sold to £1810 for a 570kg Limousin (£317) a 580kg Charolais to £1810 (£312) with a 520kg Limousin to £1660 (£319).
Med weight heifers sold to £1580 for a 500kg Charolais (£316) selling to £329 per 100kg for a 410kg Simmental to £1350.
Smaller heifers sold to £1260 for a 400kg Limousin (£315).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1760 for a 390kg Charolais (£451) a 355kg Charolais sold to £1640 (£462) with a 340kg Charolais to £1580 (£464).
Strong males sold to £1720 for a 585kg Charolais (£294) to £350 per 100kg for a 465kg Limousin to £1630.
Weanling heifers sold to £1340 for a 445kg Charolais (£301) to £308 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1310.
Lightweight heifers sold to £403 per 100kg for a 330kg Belgian Blue to £1330 with a 330kg Charolais to £1290 (£391).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2650, £2500 and £2300.
Maiden heifers sold to £900 x 2.
Suckler outfits sold to £3060 and £2950.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2020 and £1980.
Bull calves sold to £510 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £445 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps sold to £1100 x 2 for Charolais and £1000 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus Reared female lumps sold to £880 and £830 for Limousins.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £304 (£2188-80) Carrickmore producer 630kg Limousin to £292 (£1839-60) and 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £258 (£1883-40) Ballygawley producer 680kg Limousin to £280 (£1904) and 730kg Charolais to £280 (£2044) Dungannon producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £278 (£2085) Stewartstown producer 550kg Limousin to £276 (£1518) Loughgall producer 600kg Charolais to £274 (£1644) Cookstown producer 610kg Charolais to £270 (£1647) Omagh producer 610kg Limousin to £270 (£1647) Fivemiletown producer 670kg Limousin to £264 (£1768-80) Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £260 (£1612) Brookeborough producer 570kg Limousin to £258 (£1470-60) Omagh producer 680kg Limousin to £258 (£1754-40) S.M.X producer 740kg Brb. to £258 (£1909-20) Clogher producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £256 (£1664) Ballygawley producer 680kg Charolais to £254 (£1727-20) Dungannon producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £254 (£1676-40) Omagh producer 710kg Limousin to £254 (£1803-40) and Armagh producer 860kg Charolais to £252 (£2167-20).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £250 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £238 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £254 to £304 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1142 40 for a 680kg to £168 per 100kg with others selling from £150 to £164 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £124 to £142 per 100kg.
Poorer type cows sold from £94 to £118 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dungannon producer 840kg Limousin to £214 (£1797-60) Fivemiletown producer 860kg Limousin to £212 (£1823-20) Ballygawley producer 950kg Charolais to £200 (£1900) Armagh producer 960kg Charolais to £196 (£1881-60) and Pomeroy producer 890kg Limousin to £194 (£1726-60).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £308 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1971-20); Charolais steers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 670kg to (£2050-20); Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £276 for an 800kg to (£2208); Hereford steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 600kg to (£1668); Belgian Blue steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 550kg to (£1485) and Friesian steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1640.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £292 per 100kg for a 670kg to (£1956-40); Charolais heifers sold to £274 for a 600kg to (£1644) Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 730kg to (£1883-40); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1525); Hereford heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1463-20) and Friesian heifers sold to £222 per 100kg for a 550kg to (£1221).
Store bullocks (180 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2240 for a 725kg Charolais (£309) with a 685kg Charolais to £2230 (£325) and selling to a high of £333 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2200.
Several other quality steers sold from £278 to £324 per 100kg.
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £1930 for a 585kg Charolais (£330) with a 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£332) others sold from £289 to £325 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 725kg Charolais to £2240 (£309) 685kg Charolais to £2230 (£325) 695kg Charolais to £2200 (£316) 660kg Charolais to £2200 (£333) 620kg Limousin to £2090 (£312) and 675kg Charolais to £2080 (£308) T Maguire Fermanagh 765kg Limousin to £2200 (£287) 790kg Limousin to £2200 (£278) and 710kg Charolais to £2100 (£296) T Woods Enniskillen 720kg Limousin to £2190 (£304) 715kg Charolais to £2170 (£303) and 715kg Charolais to £2100 (£294) P Mohan Fivemiletown 845kg Aberdeen Angus to £2180 (£258) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 690kg Charolais to £2170 (£314) 660kg Charolais to £2100 (£318) 655kg Charolais to £2090 (£319) and 670kg Charolais to £2080 (£310) Hugh Williamson Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £2140 (£324). O Cairns Ballygawley 675kg Charolais to £2120 (£314) and M Donnelly Loughgall 685kg Charolais to £2110 (£308).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1930 for a 585kg Charolais (£330) and 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£332) for a Fermanagh producer. H Bothwell Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1860 (£323) 595kg Charolais to £1720 (£289) and 530kg Limousin to £1700 (£320) R Hicks Ballinamallard 575kg Limousin to £1750 (£304) and 525kg Limousin to £1650 (£314) B Sommerville Ballygawley 550kg Limousin to £1750 (£318) and 520kg Charolais to £1690 (£325) M McWilliams Fintona 550kg Limousin to £1730 (£314) and 520kg Simmental to £1690 (£325) and P Taggart Dungannon sold a batch of Friesian steers to £1640 for 660kg (£248) £1450 for 670kg (£216) 600kg to £1390 (£231) 630kg to £1370 (£217) 620kg to £1350 (£217) 595kg to £1340 (£225) 620kg to £1300 (£209) 595kg to £1240 (£208) 560kg to £1230 (£219) 570kg to £1220 (£214) 630kg to £1220 (£193) 570kg to £1220 (£214) 580kg to £1200 (£208) 635kg to £1180 (£186) 605kg to £1160 (£191) with a 440kg to £950 (£216).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1650 for a 500kg Limousin (£330) with a 450kg Charolais to £1610 (£358) and a 465kg Charolais to £1610 with others selling from £264 to £337 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1450
Leading prices
B Sommerville Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1650 (£330) and 450kg Charolais to £1440 (£320); A G Carragher Newry 490kg Limousin to £1630 (£332) F McStay Lurgan 465kg Charolais to £1610 (£346) 450kg Charolais to £1610 (£358) 500kg Charolais to £1530 (£306) 430kg Limousin to £1450 (£337) and 470kg Limousin to £1390 (£295) J Holmes Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1550 (£319) 490kg Charolais to £1540 (£314) and 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) J A Henry Fintona 490kg Simmental to £1540 (£314) M Donnelly Loughgall 450kg Charolais to £1530 (£340) I Robinson Armagh 450kg Limousin to £1470 (£326) Fivemiletown producer 405kg Limousin to £1420 (£334) and 425kg Limousin to £1400 (£329) Streamville Farm Lisburn 440kg Limousin to £1290 (£293) A Hayes Portadown 465kg Limousin to £1230 (£264) and T Coulter Omagh 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£253).
Smaller steers and bulls 350kg and under
Fivemiletown producer 350kg Limousin to £1240 (£354) R Allen Aughnacloy 330kg Limousin to £1100 (333) 335kg Limousin to £1080 (£322) and 320kg Limousin to £870. P Edwards Ballygawley 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £500 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £470.
Store heifers (128 lots)
A good turnout of quality heifers in this section sold to a good steady demand with heavy heifers selling to a top price per head to £2200 for a 710kg Charolais (£310) with a 620kg Charolais to £1890 (£305) with several others selling from £275 to £302 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1810 for a 570kg Limousin (£317) with a 530kg Charolais to £1680 (£317) and a 520kg Limousin to £1660 (£319) others selling from £289 to £312 per 100kg. Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 710kg Charolais to £2200 (£310) 655kg Charolais to £1900 twice (£290) 645kg Charolais to £1900 (£294) 620kg Charolais to £1890 (£305) 670kg Charolais to £1880 (£280) 605kg Limousin to £1810 (£299) and 610kg Charolais to £1770 (£290) P J Bell Cookstown 650kg Limousin to £1900 (£292) C A Armstrong Dromore 610kg Charolais to £1800 (£295) and 615kg Charolais to £1760 (£286) and G McCauley Kinawley 610kg Charolais to £1680 (£275).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1810 for a 570kg Limousin (£317) to P J Bell Cookstown. C Daly Benburb 580kg Charolais to £1810 (£312) and 565kg Charolais to £1700 (£301) C A Armstrong Dromore 595kg Charolais to £1760 (£296) and 520kg Limousin to £1660 (£319) G Trainor Dungannon 595kg Charolais to £1720 (£289) N and M Scollan Fermanagh 565kg Charolais to £1690 (£299) and J N Allen Armagh 530kg Charolais to £1680 (£317).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1580 for a 500kg Charolais (£316) with a 480kg Charolais to £1560 (£325) and selling to £329 per 100kg for a 410kg Simmental to £1350 several others sold from £271 to £321 per 100kg.
Leading prices
G Trainor Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1580 (£316) M Donnelly Loughgall 480kg Charolais to £1560 (£325) and 460kg Charolais to £1310 (£285) Fivemiletown producer 470kg Charolais to £1510 (£321) and 440kg Limousin to £1300 (£295) G Haughey Fintona 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) W Managh Beragh 480kg Charolais to £1470 (£306) 410kg Simmental to £1350 (£329) N and M Scollan Fermanagh 475kg Charolais to £1440 (£303) D McCann Trillick 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£295) 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) and 445kg Simmental to £1360 (£305) M E McCormack Aughnacloy 455kg Charolais to £1380 (£303) A Hayes Portadown 485kg Limousin to £1380 (£284) 485kg Limousin to £1330 (£274) and 480kg Limousin to £1310 (£273) A Nevin Coagh 495kg Simmental to £1340 (£271) P Fox Ballygawley 425kg Limousin to £1310 (£308) and A Elliott Fermanagh 460kg Limousin to £1310 (£285).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 400kg Limousin to £1260 (£315) R McCarney Seskinore 400kg Limousin to £1210 (£302) and 395kg Simmental to £1130. A Hayes Portadown 390kg Limousin to £1090. C Williamson Portadown 380kg Charolais to £1090and 380kg Charolais to £1030. D Ellison Fivemiletown 385kg Limousin to £1090. J N Allen Armagh 365kg Hereford to £1030 375kg Limousin to £980, and 325kg Limousin to £800. B Kelly Armagh 370kg Limousin to £940. P Edwards Ballygawley 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 375kg Limousin to £900, and 330kg Hereford to £770. Co Armagh producer 400kg Holstein to £830 and 385kg Holstein to £830. Clogher producer 355kg Limousin to £810. I Maguire Fivemiletown 355kg Shorthorn to £780 and 330kg Hereford to £760.
Weanlings (170 lots)
An excellent demand in this section producing premium prices for a lot of quality males and heifers in section.
Male weanlings sold to £1760 for 390kg Charolais (£451) with a 355kg Charolais to £1640 (£462) to a top of £464 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1580 several others sold from £359 to £415 per 100kg.
Strong males sold to £1720 for a 585kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £350 per 100kg for a 465kg Limousin to £1630.
Female weanlings sold to £1340 for a strong 445kg Limousin (£301) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1310.
Lighter weights sold to £403 per 100kg for a 330kg Belgian Blue to £1330 with a 330kg Charolais to £1290 (£391) others sold from £285 to £377 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Male weanlings
Lightweight M ales sold to £1760 for a 390kg Charolais (£451) 360kg Charolais to £1450 (£402) 335kg Limousin to £1390 (£415) 335kg Limousin to £1360 (£406) and 340kg Limousin to £1310 (£385) for B McCullagh Greencastle. R Ward Sixmilecross 355kg Charolais to £1640 (£462) and 340kg Charolais to £1580 (£464) J Mackle Moy 370kg Charolais to £1330 (£359) A Hughes Dungannon 360kg Charolais to £1300 (£361) and 335kg Charolais to £1290 (£385) M McVeigh Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1290 (£331) D and L Armstrong Ederney 365kg Charolais to £1280 (£350) Strong Males sold to £1720 for a 585Ch. (£294) 570kg Hereford to £1680 (£294) 555kg Simmental to £1480 (£266) and 420kg Limousin to £1280 (£304) for C Donnelly Eskra. M Robinson Benburb 465kg Limousin to £1630 (£350) G Goodwin Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1480 (£329) S Askin Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £1460 (£317) and W G Darling Aghalane 495kg Limousin to £1340 (£270).
Weanling heifers
G McGarrity Sixmilecross £1340 for a strong Limousin (£301) and 420kg Charolais to £1130 (£269) M McVeigh Dungannon 425kg Charolais to £1310 (£308) S Askin Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) Lighter weights sold to £1330 for a 330kg Belgian Blue (£403) 350kg Hereford to £1190 (£340) and 315kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£365) for J Mackle Moy. R Ward Sixmilecross 350kg Charolais to £1320 (£377) 365kg Charolais to £1250 (£342) and 355kg Charolais to £1180 (£316) B McCullagh Greencastle 330kg Charolais to £1290 (£391) 355kg Charolais to £1280 (£360) and 365kg Charolais to £1250 (£342) M McVeigh Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £1260 (£319) and 360kg Charolais to £1220 (£339) A Hughes Dungannon 365kg Charolais to £1230 (£337) J Jackson Fivemiletown 340kg Charolais to £1200 (£353) R E Wilson Trillick 355kg Charolais to £1180 (£332) S Askin Ballygawley 355kg Charolais to £1170 (£329) and I Anderson Sixmilecross 350kg Charolais to £1150 (£328).
Dairy cows and heifers
A keen demand this week again with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £2650 and £2300. Dungannon producer £2500 for calved heifer. Caledon producer £1800, £1700 and £1300 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £1800 for calved heifer. Brookeborough producer £1700 for calved heifer.
Springing heifers sold to £1300.
A selection of maiden heifers sold to £900x 2 £800 x 2 and £560 x 3.
Suckler cows and calves
A very brisk demand for quality outfits this week again with a Co Armagh producer selling heifers with bull calves to £3060 and £2950. Armagh producer £2300 for heifer with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1600, £1480, £1400 and £1360 for Aberdeen Angus heifers with bull calves. Co Armagh producer £1500 for heifer with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £1450 for heifer with bull calf. A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £2020, £1980, £1700, £1600, ££1390 x 2 £1380, £1350, £1270, £1260, £1200 and £1050 for Dungannon producer Lisburn producer £1510 and £1500. Trillick producer £1420.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another good entry in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £510 for Limousin £480 for Hereford and £465 x 2 for Belgian Blues to an Armagh producer. Stewartstown producer £470 for Aberdeen Angus; N Neal Irvinestown £440 for Belgian Blue; G Robinson Fintona £410 for Aberdeen Angus; T Cox Ballylucas £400 for Belgian Blue and £330 for Aberdeen Angus; B Hall Fivemiletown £375 for Aberdeen Angus and B Dunne Ballinamallard £355, £350, £335, £310 for Belgian Blues and £305 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
Clogher producer £445 for Belgian Blue; W Hogg Fivemiletown £400 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus and D Mavitty Culkey £350 for Limousin and £340 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps
G O'Donnell Castlederg £1100 x 2 for Charolais; B Ramsey Fivemiletown £1000 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; D McGee Dungannon £960, £950, £800, £790 x 3 and £710 for Limousins; A McDonagh Fintona £940 for Limousin; £940 and £800 for Simmentals and £810 for Charolais; B McQuade Armagh £900 for Charolais; E Watson Fermanagh £790 for Limousin; C Smyton Tempo £720 for Limousin and M/S P and P McKenna Brookeborough £710 and £705 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
L Elliott Fivemiletown £880 for Limousin; D McGee Dungannon £830, £800, £740, £710 and £600 for Limousins; M McGeough Pomeroy £765 x 2 for Fleckviehs; N McGirr Fivemiletown £760 and £560 for Aberdeen Angus; E Watson Fermanagh £720 for Limousin; M/S P and P McKenna Brookeborough £680 and £550 for Charolais; M Monaghan Augher £660 for Belgian Blue; P McKavanagh (Jnr) Crumlin £630 for Aberdeen Angus and £620 for Aberdeen Angus; B O'Reilly Derrylin £630 for Limousin; J Cassidy Kinawley £600 for Charolais; R Turkington Lurgan £570 for Aberdeen Angus and M Jones Springfield £560 for Simmental.
