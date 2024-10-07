Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slightly smaller entry of 1082 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 5th October sold in a very firm demand especially for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 280 lots listed sold to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2168-40 for a 780kg Limousin to £278 per 100kg this was followed by an 810kg Charolais to £2154-60 at £266 per 100kg with a 750kg Limousin to £2010 at £268 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1917 for a 710kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg to a top of £280 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1764 with a 620kg Limousin to £272 to £1686-40. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1121-40 for a 630kg to £178 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1960 for a 1000kg Charolais to £196 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin.

Friesian steers sold to £1496 for a 680kg to £220 per 100kg with a 660kg Friesian to £216 per 100kg (£1425-60).

Fat heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais.

In the store rings strong steers sold to a top of £2220 for an 815kg Charolais (£272) a 715kg Limousin sold to £2190 (£306) with a 660kg Charolais to £2060 (£312).

Forward steers sold to £1870 for a 590kg Charolais (£317) to a top of £326 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1760.

Med weight steers sold to £1610 for a 500kg Limousin (£322) a 480kg Charolais sold to £1570 (£327) with a 465kg Charolais to £1480 (£331).

Heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 675kg Charolais (£281) a 620kg Charolais sold to £1820 (£293) with a 600kg Limousin to £1790 (£298).

Forward heifers sold to £1790 for a 570kg Charolais (£314) with a 510kg Charolais to £1630 (£319).

Med weight heifers sold to £1550 for a 490kg Charolais (£316) with a 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1540 (£308).

Smaller heifers sold to £1220 for a 395kg Limousin (£309).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1570 for a 375kg Charolais (£418) a 370kg Charolais made £1560 (£421) and selling to £430 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1400.

Strong males sold to £1510 for a 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£311).

Weanling heifers sold to £1360 for a 460kg Charolais (£295) with a 355kg Charolais to £1190 (£335) reaching a top of £360 per 100kg for a 355kg Charolais to £1280.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2560 and £2500.

Springing heifers sold to £1700.

Breeding bulls sold to £1900 for a young pedigree registered Charolais.

Suckler outfits sold to £2800 and £2380.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1800 and £1700.

Bull calves sold to £690 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £660 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1140 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £975 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 630kg Limousin to £280 (£1764) and 540kg Limousin to £272 (£1468-80) Augher producer 780kg Limousin to £278 (£2168-40) and 620kg Limousin to £272 (£1686-40) Armagh producer 710kg Limousin to £270 (£1917) and 750kg Limousin to £268 (£2010) Sixmilecross producer 620kg Limousin to £268 (£1661-60) Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £268 (£1688-40) Killylea producer 690kg Limousin to £268 (£1849-20) Fivemiletown producer 770kg Charolais to £268 (£2063-60) and 810kg Charolais to £266 (£2154-60) Cookstown producer 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £266 (£1755-60) Armagh producer 650kg Limousin to £266 (£1729) 640kg Limousin to £264 (£1689-60) and 650kg Limousin to £260 (£1690) Augher producer 740kg Charolais to £262 (£1938-80) Brookeborough producer 730kg Limousin to £262 (£1912-60) and Coalisland producer 640kg Limousin to £260 (£1664) and 550kg Limousin to £258 (£1419).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £256 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £212 to £238 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £258 to £280 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold fro £1121-40 for a 630kg to £178 per 100kg with other fleshy Friesians selling from £160 to £172 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £98 to £118 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Ballygawley producer 1000kg Charolais to £196 (£1960) Omagh producer 950kg Charolais to £190 (£1805) and Macken producer 1000kg Charolais to £177 (£1770).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 670kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 560kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 610kg. Charolais steers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 730kg. Simmental steers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 640kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 640kg. Friesian steers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 680kg to £1496 with a 660kg Friesian to £216 per 100kg to £1425-60.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg. Limousin heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 630kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 640kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 590kg. Simmental heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 570kg. Friesian heifers sold to £208 per 100kg for a 560kg.

Store bullocks (280 lots)

A very strong demand for a lot of quality on offer with an 815kg Charolais selling to £2220 (£272) a 715kg Limousin sold to £2190 (£306) and selling to a high of £312 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2060.

Other quality lots sold from £248 to £306 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1870 for a 590kg Charolais (£317) and selling to £326 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1760.

Other quality lots sold from £289 to £313 per 100kg.

Leading prices

E Morton Armagh 815kg Charolais to £2220 (£272) 715kg Charolais to £2170 (£303) and 690kg Charolais to £2080 (£301) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 715kg Limousin to £2190 (£306) J Jordan Dungannon 730kg Charolais to £2190 (£300) 740kg Charolais to £2160 (£292) 705kg Charolais to £2060 (£292) 675kg Charolais to £2050 (£303) and 670kg Charolais to £2000 (£298) M O'Neill Dungannon 790kg Simmental to £2130 (£269) 710kg Limousin to £2110 (£297) 695kg Limousin to £2100 (£302) and 830kg Shorthorn beef to £2060 (£248) K Willis Portadown 695kg Charolais to £2110 (£303) and 670kg Charolais to £2050 (£306) T Farrell Fivemiletown 715kg Limousin to £2080 (£291) J Hagan Clogher 660kg Charolais to £2060 (£312) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 725kg Charolais to £2000 (£298) and 715kg Charolais to £1990 (£278) and C Donnelly Eskra 650kg Saler to £1970 (£303).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £1870 for a 595kg Limousin (£317) for E Currie Dungannon. E and K Ewart Killylea 585kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1810 (£309) S McKenna Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1780 (£312) K Willis Portadown 585kg Limousin to £1780 (£304) and 580kg Charolais to £1740 (£300) B Sommerville Ballygawley 540kg Limousin to £1760 (£326) and 565kg Charolais to £1700 (£301) J and P Mallon Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1750 (£318) 550kg Limousin to £1700 (£309) and 540kg Limousin to £1690 (£313) and E Telford Armagh 595kg Limousin to £1720 (£289).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1610 (£322) a 480kg Charolais sold to £1570 (£327) with a 465kg Charolais selling to £1540 (£331).

Other quality lots sold from £292 to £327 per 100kg.

Leading prices

A McVeigh Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1610 (£322) and 465kg Charolais to £1540 (£331) P Tally Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1570 (£327) F Donaghy Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1560 (£312) Streamville Farm Lisburn 495kg Limousin to £1550 (£313) 480kg Charolais to £1520 (£316) 500kg Limousin to £1490 (£298) 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) and 455kg Charolais to £1460 (£321) Beechmount Farms Ltd. Moira 480kg Charolais to £1520 (£316) 485kg Charolais to £1490 (£307) 475kg Charolais to £1480 (£311) 460kg Charolais to £1470 (£319) and 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) J McStay Lurgan 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) 460kg Limousin to £1490 (£324) and 480kg Limousin to £1490 (£310) B Sommerville Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) 495kg Limousin to £1470 (£297) and B Donnan Ardglass Co Down 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£292).

Store heifers (110 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with strong heifers selling to £1900 for a 675kg Charolais (£281) with a 620kg Charolais selling to £1820 (£293) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1790.

Other strong heifers sold from £237 to £291 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1790 for a 570kg Charolais (£314) with a 510kg Charolais selling to £1630 (£319).

Others sold from £275 to £293 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Daly Dungannon 675kg Charolais to £1900 (£281) and a 620kg Charolais to £1820 (£293) J R McAree Keady 600kg Limousin to £1790 (£298) H Erskine Ballygawley 615kg Charolais to £1790 (£291) and a 620kg Charolais to £1670 (£269) H J Sinnamon Pomeroy 660kg Charolais to £1780 (£269) Rosslea producer 645kg Limousin to £1700 (£263) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 700kg Hereford to £1660 (£237) M Hollywood Armagh 605kg Charolais to £1640 (£271) S H Patterson Aughnacloy 635kg Limousin to £1600 (£252) M McBarron Fermanagh 600kg Limousin to £1590 (£265) and B F McMahon Fivemiletown 605kg Limousin to £1580 (£261)

Forward heifers 510kg to 580kg

Sold to £1790 for a 570kg Charolais (£314) for William Hall Magheraveely. P Daly Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1700 (£293) 565kg Charolais to £1680 (£297) 510kg Charolais to £1630 (£319) 525kg Charolais to £1580 (£301) and 535kg Limousin to £1580 (£295) H Erskine Ballygawley 580kg Limousin to £1650 (£284) and M Hollywood Armagh 575kg Charolais to £1580 (£275).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 490kg Charolais (£316) with a 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1540 (£308).

Other quality lots sold from £250 to £304 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Daly Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1550 (£316) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1540 (£308) M McMahon Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1430 (£295) G T and E Murphy Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1430 (£286) 435kg Charolais to £1270 (£292) 480kg Charolais to £1260 (£262) and 430kg Charolais to £1220 (£283) R Murphy Pomeroy 500kg Charolais to £1420 (£284) M Hollywood Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1420 (£287) 500kg Charolais to £1380 (£276) 500kg Charolais to £1360 (£272) 490kg Charolais to £1340 (£273) 445kg Charolais to £1300 (£292) and 430kg Charolais to £1240 (£288) G Curran Brookeborough 470kg Charolais to £1400 (£298) and 440kg Charolais to £1340 (£304) S McCaffery Augher 495kg Limousin to £1280 (£258) P M Gilleese Derrylin 500kg Hereford to £1250 (£250) and B Maguire Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1240 (£269).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

M Hollywood Armagh 395kg Limousin to £1220 (£309) Fintona producer 400kg Limousin to £1180. M A Flynn Rosslea 385kg Limousin to £990. B Donnan Ardglass 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, and 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. F Conlan Augher 395kg Limousin to £950 and 345kg Limousin to £860. M Garland Omagh 345kg Charolais to £800. G Curran Brookeborough 315kg Charolais to £800.

Weanlings (130 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with quality steers and bulls selling to £1570 for a 375kg Charolais (£418) with a 370kg Charolais selling to £1560 (£421) and selling to a high of £430 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1400.

Several other quality lots sold from £282 to £375 per 100kg.

Strong males sold to £1510 for a 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£311).

Weanling heifers sold to £1360 for a 460kg Charolais (£295) and selling to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 355kg Charolais to £1280 and a 355kg Limousin to £1190 (£335).

Others sold from £254 to £328 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

K Kelly Omagh 375kg Charolais to £1570 (£418) and 370kg Charolais to £1560 (£421) R .Kelly Omagh 325kg Charolais to £1400 (£430) P Slane Carrickmore 430kg Limousin to £1400 (£325) C McQuaid Armagh 435kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£319) S Smith Warringstown 390kg Charolais to £1380 (£354) and 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) R Ward Sixmilecross 365kg Limousin to £1370 (£375) 360kg Charolais to £to £1260 (£350) and 400kg Charolais to £1230 (£307) J McCarragher Tynan 420kg Limousin to £1350 (£321) M Trimble Maguiresbridge 405kg Limousin to £1350 (£333) B Kelly Omagh 445kg Charolais to £1320 (£296) E Carrothers Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £1310 (£327) and J and P Trueman Ballygawley 410kg Charolais to £1290 (£314) and 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£297).

Strong males sold to £1510 for a 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£311) 510kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1440 (£282) for C McQuaid Armagh. J McConville Moy 475kg Charolais to £1460 (£307) and 495kg Charolais to £1420 (£287)

Weanling heifers

A Hughes Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1360 (£295) and 440kg Charolais to £1260 (£286) S Oliver Armagh 420kg Limousin to £1320 (£314) 390kg Limousin to £1250 (£320) 355kg Limousin to £1190 (£335) and 355kg Limousin to £1130 (£318) S Smith Warringstown 355kg Charolais to £1280 (£360) and 330kg Limousin to £1080 (£327) D Wallace Pomeroy 375kg Limousin to £1230 (£328) and 385kg Belgian Blue to £1100 (£285) C McQuaid Armagh 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1200 (£300) and 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1190 (£276) K Kelly Omagh 425kg Limousin to £1180 (£277) and 365kg Limousin to £1000 (£274) M McCaughey Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1170 (£254) and 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£260) J McCarragher Tynan 380kg Limousin to £1100 (£289) M McNulty Carrickmore 445kg Limousin to £1000. M Garry Trillick 385kg Charolais to £980 (£254) and J and P Trueman Ballygawley 365kg Limousin to £980 (£268)

Dairy cows and heifers

A very lively demand this week with calved heifers selling to £2560 and £2500 for a Dungannon producer. Ballinmallard producer £1980 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer ££1700 twice, £1680 and £1650 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1680 for calved heifer. Portadown producer £1700 for springing heifer.

Breeding bulls

P Cassidy Augher £1900 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 15-05-2023 ready for work).

Suckler cows and calves

A large entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Newtownhamilton producer selling a 2019 cow with bull calf to £2800. J McElroy Pomeroy £2380 for 2020 cow with bull calf. and £1880 for a 2017 cow with heifer calf. D R Graham Lisbellaw £1680 for heifer with heifer calf. H Dolan Derrygonnelly £1400 and £1280 for second calvers with bull calves. A McDonagh Fintona £1320 for heifer with heifer calf. A Kerr Fivemiletown £1240 for second calver with heifer calf. A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1800 and £1700 for Des Capper Portadown. L O'Neill Omagh £1620, £1450, £1420, £1280, £1360, £1340, £1280, £1200, £1190, £1090. C Morgan Coalisland £1490, £1450, £1390, 1210, £1200, £1130 and £1110.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another large entry sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £690 and £500 for Charolais to M Higgins Ballynahinch with £410 for Aberdeen Angus; W Cranston Armagh £660 for Aberdeen Angus; W Downey Magheraveely £565 for Charolais and £410 for Simmental; R Totten Lisburn £560 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £460 for Limousin Brookeborough producer £455, £440, £400 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Graham Lisbellaw £400 for Charolais; J McCaffery Derrylin £400 for Aberdeen Angus and I McAdoo Rosslea £395 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

M Higgins Ballynahinch £660 and £640 for Charolais with £480 for Limousin; J Hughes Stewartstown £560 for Limousin; Fermanagh producer £430 and £420 for Limousins and Aughnacloy producer £410 and £390 for Limousins with a £360 for Fleckvieh and £340 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

A Hughes Stewartstown £1140 for Charolais; N Cosgrove Rosslea £1090, £1020 and £1000 for Charolais; F O'Neill Ballygawley £1070 for Charolais; Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £1020, £1000, £980, £920 and £910 for Limousins; M McClave Rosslea £980 for Charolais; A and A Maguire Rosslea £960 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £930, £910 and £900 for Charolais and £900 for Limousin; M O'Neill Ballygawley £920 for Charolais; S Cassidy Tempo £910 for Charolais and £900 for Limousin and S Cox Kinawley £900 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

R Downey Rosslea £975 for Charolais; L Downey Rosslea £940, £930 and £910 for Charolais; T Conlin Fintona £920, £890, £820, £800, £790, £810 for Simmental and £770 for Charolais with £810 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £890 x 2 for Shorthorn beef and £690 for Limousin; S Cassidy Tempo £880 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £790 for Charolais; B Gallagher Magheraveely £775 for Limousin; M McCrory Sixmilecross £760 for Limousin; J Hughes Stewartstown £700 for Limousin and M Higgins Ballynahinch £660 for Charolais.