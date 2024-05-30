Marts: Beef bred cows selling to £2304 for a 900kg Charolais at Clogher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good turnout of 926 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 25th May producing a very strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2304 for a 900kg Charolais (£256) with an 840kg Simmental to £256 (£2150-40) and an 850kg Charolais to £2040 at £240 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2175-40 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £298 per 100kg with a 750kg Limousin to £2040 at£272 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1122 for a 660kg to £170 per 100kg other fleshed Friesians sold from £160 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1955-20 for a 940kg Charolais to £208.

Fat steers sold to £272 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £274 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2600 for an 890kg Limousin (£292) with a 880kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2570 (£292) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2050.

Forward Steers sold to £1780 for a 605kg Charolais (£294) to £317 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1760.

Med weight steers sold to £1710 for a 490kg Charolais (£349) to £370 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1610.

Smaller steers sold to £1200 for a 335kg Limousin (£358).

Heavy heifers sold to £2070 for a 775kg Limousin (£267) with a 640kg Charolais to £1920 (£300).

Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 585kg Limousin (£299) to £305 per 100kg for a 540kg Simmental to £1650.

Med weight heifers sold to £1510 for a 500kg Limousin (£302) with a 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1290 (£303).

Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 400kg Limousin (£297).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1490 for a 485kg Limousin (£307) 385kg Charolais made £1300 (£337) and a 405kg Charolais sold to £1320 (£326).

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for 370kg Limousin (£346) 320kgt Limousin to £1090 (£340) with a 310kg Limousin to £1050 (£338).

Dairy cows sold to £1440 and £1420.

Springers sold to £1340.

Suckler outfits sold to £2740, £2660, and £2400.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2200.

Breeding bulls sold to £2560 and £2200 for Limousins and £1860 and £1800 for Simmentals.

Young bull calves sold to £500 and £495 for Simmentals.

Heifer calves sold to £630 for Simmental.

Reared male lumps sold to £1120 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £855 and £810 for Limousins

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Omagh producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £298 (£2175-40) Pomeroy producer 750kg Limousin to £272 (£2040) Lisnaskea producer 710kg Limousin to £270 (£1917) Cookstown producer 580kg Limousin to £268 (£1554-40) Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £266 (£1622-60) Cookstown producer 690kg Charolais to £264 (£1821-60) Tempo producer 640kg Limousin to £260 (£1664) Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £260 (£1846) Macken producer 730kg Limousin to £260 (£1898) Cookstown producer 840kg Simmental to £256 (£2150-40) and 900kg Charolais to £256 (£2304) Cookstown producer 570kg Limousin to £250 (£1425) Lisnaskea producer 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £250 (£1650) Enniskillen producer 640kg Limousin to £242 (£1548-80) Coalisland producer 770kg Charolais to £240 (£1848) Fivemiletown producer 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £240 (£1464) Tynan producer 590kg Simmental to £240 (£1416) and Augher producer 850kg Charolais to £240 (£2040).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100g.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £250 to £298 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Enniskillen producer 940kg Charolais to £208 (£1955-20) and Kinawley producer 710kg Limousin to £178 (£1263-80).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £272 per 100kg for 620kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £260 per 100kg for 630kg. Limousin steers old to £254 per 100kg for 560kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £234 per 100kg for 650kg. Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for 630kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £274 per 100kg Belgian Blue heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for 580kg. Simmental heifers sold to £238 per 100kg for 540kg. Friesian heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for 620kg. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Norwegian Red heifers sold to £214 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £208 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

A very strong demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2600 for an 890kg Limousin (£292) with an 880kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2570 (£292) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2050.

Other quality lots sold from £264 to £291 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1780 for a 605kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £317 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1760.

Leading prices: Co Armagh producer 890kg Limousin to £2600 (£292) and 880kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2570 (£292) Cookstown producer 715kg Charolais to £2080 (£291) 690kg Limousin to £1980 (£287) 680kg Charolais to £1950 (£286) 665kg Charolais to £1930 (£290) 695kg Charolais to £1840 (£264) and 670kg Charolais to £1770 (£264) W Martin Caledon 760kg Limousin to £2070 (£272) 670kg Limousin to £2050 (£306) 695kg Limousin to £2000 (£287) and 680kg Belgian Blue to £1910 (£281) P J Hughes Keady 685kg Charolais to £1860 (£271) R Hall Fivemiletown 630kg Charolais to £1830 (£290) and C Hughes Moy 615kg Limousin to £1770 (£288) and 620kg Limousin to £1760 (£284).

Forward steers sold to £1780 for a 605kg Charolais (£294) with a 555kg Limousin selling to £1760 (£317)

Med weight steers 380kg to 500kg

Great demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1710 for a 490kg Charolais (£349) and selling to £370 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1610.

Leading prices: J Donnelly Augher 490kg Charolais to £1710 (£349) 460kg Charolais to £1420 (£308) and 490kg Limousin to £1410 (£287) N Flanagan Fermanagh 495kg Limousin to £1650 (£333) Fermanagh producer 435kg Limousin to £1610 (£370) 460kg Simmental to £1500 (£326) 415kg Charolais to £1470 (£354) and 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) S Connelly Moy 465kg Limousin to £1400 (£301) M McLaughlin Irvinestown 455kgb Limousin to £1370 (£301) and 380kg Limousin to £1200 (£315) M Mimnagh Omagh 470kg Belgian Blue to £1320 (£281) P Woods Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1240 (£275) and H Mackle Moy 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

S J Loughlin Cookstown 335kg Limousin to £1200 (£358) 330kg Limousin to £1170, 340kg Limousin to £1100 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. H Mackle Moy 325kg Charolais to £1120, 355kg Charolais to £1100 and 270kg Charolais to £980. M McLaughlin Irvinestown 340kg Limousin to £1120. G Foster Killylea 235kg Charolais to £820. H O'Neill Omagh 340kg Limousin to £800. 335kg Limousin to £700 and 325kg Friesian. to £500. Dungannon producer 330kg Friesian to £750 and 335kg Friesian to £750.

Store heifers

Demand remains steady in this section with heavy lots selling to £2070 for a 775kg Limousin (£267) with a 640kg Charolais to £1920 (£300).

Other quality lots sold from £250 to £296 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 585kg Limousin (£299) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 540kg Simmental to £1650.

Others selling from £269 to £to £276 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Co Armagh producer 775kg Limousin to £2070 (£267) D Simpson Aughnacloy 640kg Charolais to £1920 (£300) and 600kg Limousin to £1780 (£296) A Nelson Castlederg 650kg Charolais to £1880 (£289) 615kg Limousin to £1800 (£292) and 615kg Charolais to £1720 (£279) N Flanagan Fermanagh 710kg Limousin to £1770 (£249) P McAleer Pomeroy 670kg Limousin to £1780 (£265) B West Newtownbutler 630kg Limousin to £1740 (£276) S Hoines Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1720 (£277) F Donnelly Sixmilecross 605kg Limousin to £1660 (£268) M J Keys Clogher 605kg Charolais to £1570 (£259) J McAleer Dromore 625kg Simmental to £1560 (£250).

Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 585kg Limousin (£299) for D Simpson Aughnacloy. S Hoines Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1660 (£276) K and A Clarke Tynan 540kg Simmental to £1650 (£305) K Gallagher Ballygawley 575kg Limousin to £1580 (£275) and 565kg Limousin to £1560 (£276) and B West Newtownbutler 570kg Limousin to £1560 (£273) and 580kg Limousin to £1560 (£269).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1510 for a 500kg Limousin (£302) with a 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1290 (£303) others sold from £256 to £300 per 100kg. Leading prices: L Logue Dromore 500kg Limousin to 31510 (£302) with a 475kg Limousin to £1270 (£267) J F McElroy Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) and 490kg Charolais to £1260 (£257) S Hoines Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1400 (£298) 440kg Charolais to £1320 (£300) and 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) C Gildernew Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1380 (£278) O P Cullen Belcoo 470kg Limousin to £1310 (£278) and 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) Fermanagh producer 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1290 (£303) C and K McQuaid Trillick 480kg Charolais to £1280 (£266) and 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) D Rafferty Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1260 (£262) B Wallace Fermanagh 465kg Limousin to £1250 (£269) R Totten Ballinderry 465kg Charolais to £1220 (£262) and F Donnelly Sixmilecross 430kg Charolais to £1200 (£279) and 455kg Limousin to £1200 (£263).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

S and C Monaghan Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £1190 (£297) H Mackle Moy 350kg Charolais to £1140, 340kg Charolais to £1060, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. Fermanagh producer 345kg Charolais to £1110 and 340kg Simmental to £1050. D Rafferty Dungannon 395kg Belgian Blue to £1030. L Logue Dromore 375kg Limousin to £1070 S Cox Kinawley 375kg Limousin to £1020, 345kg Charolais to £900 and 375kg Limousin to £890. M Glackin Stewartstown 385kg Limousin to £970 and 400kg Limousin to £910.

Weanlings

A large entry in this section sold easily to a very firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1490 for a 485kg Limousin (£307) with a 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£337) and a 405kg Charolais to £1320 (£326).

Several others sold from £286 to £319 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 370kg Limousin (£346) with a 320kg Limousin to £1090 (£340) and a 310kg Limousin to £1050 (£338).

Several others sold from £259 to £330 per 100kg.

Leading prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

Garry Stewart Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) 485kg Limousin to £1360 (£280) 460kg Limousin to £1410 (£285) 430kg Limousin to 31290 (£300) and 420kg Limousin to £1260 (£300) O McCaffery Tempo 435kg Charolais to £1390 (£319) K McCaffery Tempo 405kg Charolais to £1320 (£326) S Foy Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1310 (£312) P McCaffery Tempo 440kg Charolais to £1300 (£295) A Green Fivemiletown 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£337) and 410kg Limousin to £1240 (£302) N Quinn Ballygawley 445kg Charolais to £1290 (£290) 510kg Charolais to £1280 (£251) and 440kg Charolais to £1260 (£286) B McCully Warringstown 415kg Limousin to £1270 (£306) 435kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£289) and 400kg Limousin to £1240 (£310) S McDonald Omagh 410kg Charolais to £1270 (£309) E McCaffery Tempo 410kg Charolais to £1250 (£305) and J McCabe Rosslea 420kg Belgian Blue to £1240 (£295).

Weanling heifers

N Deens Markethill 370kg Limousin to £1280 (£346) 365kg Limousin to £1100 (£301) 330kg Limousin to £1050 (£318) and 355kg Limousin to £1050 (£296) Johnston Farms Clogher 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1190 (£330) and 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1090 (£325) P Robb Ballynahinch 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) S Foy Fivemiletown 375kg Charolais to £1100 (£293) J Kearns Rosslea 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£307) Fermanagh producer 320kg Limousin to £1090 (£340) and 360kg Charolais to £1050 (£291) I Irwin Loughgall 400kg Limousin to £1090 (£272) B McCully Warringstown 340kg Charolais to £1090 (£320) 365kg Limousin to £1070 (£293) 375kg Simmental to £1060 (£282) and 310kg Limousin to £1050 (£338) G Crawford Brookeborough 355kg Charolais to £1060 (£298) and A Teague Dromore 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318).

Dairy cows and heifers

A small entry this week sold to £1440 for calved heifer to a Dungannon producer. Dungannon producer £1420 for calved heifer. Portadown producer £1340 for springing heifer and Dungannon producer £1100 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Ballygawley producer £2560 for pedigree Limousin; Fivemiletown producer £2200 for pedigree Limousin; Lisbellaw producer £1860 for pedigree Simmental and Rosslea producer £1800 for pedigree Simmental

Suckler cows and calves

A full yard this week sold readily with P Cassidy Augher selling a heifer and heifer calf to £2740. William Cranston Co Armagh £2660 for heifer with bull calf. M McCaughey Clogher £2400 for heifer with bull calf and £2140 for heifer and heifer calf. N Espie Cookstown £2360 for heifer with bull calf. N Ewing Dungannon £2240, £2100and £1880 for heifers with heifer calves £2020 for 2018 cow with bull calf and 1680 for 2016 cow and heifer calf. R McGovern Fermanagh £2200 for cow with bull calf. Stewartstown producer £2000 for 2019 cow with bull calf, £2000 for 2019 cow and heifer calf and £1680 for 2018 cow and heifer calf. K and A Clarke Tynan £1840 for heifer and heifer calf. R Hennessy Brookeborough £1760 for 2015 cow with bull calf. Portadown producer £1660 for 2015 cow and heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to a top of £2200 for B Wallace Pomeroy with others selling from £1200 to £1540.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold to a very keen demand with young bull calves selling to £500, £495 and £450 for Simmentals to J E L Kelso Dungannon. P Kellagher Fivemiletown £450 for Charolais; D Wallace Pomeroy £415 for Charolais; W Wilson Dungannon £365 for Meuse Rhine Issel; P M McCallan Carrickmore £340 for Limousin; J Scott Maguiresbridge £320 for Charolais and C L Allen Ballygawley 295 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Ballygawley producer £630 for Simmental; B Wallace Pomeroy £550 for Limousin; J E L Kelso Dungannon £400 for Belgian Blue; M McGirr Tempo Tempo £380 for Hereford; R Quinn Coalisland £360 for Limousin; J Scott Maguiresbridge £350 and £250 for Charolais; C L Allen Ballygawley £335 for Belgian Blue; E and A Thompson Tempo £325 and £285 for Herefords; S and A Kelly Tempo £255 for Aberdeen Angus and D McClean Fivemiletown £235 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

D Farrell Fivemiletown £1120 for Charolais; J and D Hunter Tempo £960 for Belgian Blue; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £895 for Charolais and £540 for Aberdeen Angus; Cookstown producer £880 for Limousin; A Farrell Fivemiletown £860 for Hereford; P McConnell Clogher £830 for Charolais and £730 for Limousin; B Teague Omagh £700 for Aberdeen Angus; R J Hoy Monea £635 x 2 for Limousins; B McGovern Mackan £625 and £590 for Limousins; J Donnelly Trillick 600 for Charolais; F Cunningham Dunmurry £580 for Aberdeen Angus and K Moore Augher £560 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps