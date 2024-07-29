Marts: Beef bred cows selling to £2324 for a Belgian Blue at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 290 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2324 for an 830kg Belgian Blue to £280 per 100kg.
This was followed by an 860kg Simmental to £2270-40 at £264 per 100kg with other heavy cows selling from £252 to £272 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to a top of £286 per 100kg for a 690kg Limousin to £1973-40 with a 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £286 per 100kg to £1944-80.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1148-40 for a 660kg to £174 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1886-80 for a 1060kg Charolais to £178 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £270 per 100kg Friesians to £208 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £291 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2260 for a 795kg Charolais (£284) to £313 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2070 with a 670kg Charolais to £2090 (£312).
Forward steers sold to £1730 for a 580kg Charolais (£298) with a 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298).
Med weight steers sold to £1550 for a 495kg Limousin (£313) to 3331 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1390.
Smaller steers sold to £1200 for a 390kg Simmental (£308).
Heavy heifers sold to £2200 for a 750kg Charolais (£293) with a 630kg Charolais to £1840 (£292) and a 615kg Charolais to £1800 (£292).
Forward heifers sold to £1780 for a 560kg Charolais (£318) with a 565kg Charolais to £1760 (£311).
Med weight heifers sold to £1540 for a 495kg Limousin (£311) to £333 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1450.
Smaller heifers sold to £1140 for a 390kg Limousin (£292).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1590 for a strong Charolais 570kg (£279).
Light weights sold to £1510 for a 415kg Charolais (£364) to £388 per 100kg twice for 350kg Limms to £1360.
Weanling heifers sold to £1860 for a 425kg Limousin (£437) with a 280kg Limousin to £1300 (£464) and selling to £482 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £1350.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2070 and £2010.
Springing cows sold to £1560 and £1440.
Breeding bulls sold to £1770 for pedigree registered Simmental and £1700 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus Suckler Outfits sold to £2140 and £2000.
Incalf cows and heifers to £1570.
Bull calves sold to £490 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £440 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £880 and £870 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £790 and £710 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer J Robson sold a 690kg Limousin to £286 (£1973-40) with a 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860-20) Keady producer 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £286 (£1944-80) Lisbellaw producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £280 (£2324) Cullyhanna producer 720kg Limousin to £272 (£1958-40) 860kg Simmental to £264 (£2270-40) 790kg Charolais to £260 (£2054) 780kg Charolais to £258) (£2012-40) and 750kg Limousin to £252 (£1890) Lisbellaw producer 700kg Limousin to £270 (£1890) Cullyhanna producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £266 (£1968-40) Irvinestown producer 620kg Limousin to £266 (£1649-20) Augher producer 540kg Limousin to £264 (£1689-60) Florencecourt producer 690kg Charolais to £264 (£1821-60) Kinawley producer 520kg Limousin to £262 (£1362-40) Cooneen producer 650kg Limousin to £262 (£1703) Newmills producer 750kg Limousin to £258 (£1935) Fintona producer 590kg Simmental to £258 (£1522-20) Dungannon producer 650kg Simmental to £256 (£1664) and Maguiresbridge producer 670kg Simmental to £252 (£1688-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £250 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £252 to £286 per 100kg..
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1148-40 for a 660kg to £174 per 100kg with others selling from £160 to £168 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £128 to £146 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £120 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Augher producer 910kg Limousin to £196 (£1783-60) Omagh producer 950kg Charolais to £192 (£1824) Dungannon producer 1060kg Charolais to £178 (£1886-80) Florencecourt producer 930kg Aberdeen Angus to £172 (£1599-60) Augher producer 950kg Shorthorn beef to £168 (£1596) and Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £144 (£993-60).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £270 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold from £266 per 100kg; Simmental steers sold to £260 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £260 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £248 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £240 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £220 per 100kg
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £291 per 100kg.Charolais heifers sold to £276 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £250 per 100kg. Hereford. heifers sold to £248 per 100kg. Sal. heifers sold to £240 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £216 per 100kg others sold from £196 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (230 lots)
A very strong demand for a larger entry with heavy steers selling to £2260 for a 795kg Charolais (£284) and selling to a top of £313 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2070 with a 670kg Charolais to £2090 (£312).
Several other quality lots sold from £278 to £306 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1730 for a 580kg Limousin (£298) with a 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) several others sold from £267 to £296 per 100kg.
Leading prices
H Robinson Portadown 795kg Charolais to £2260 (£284) 740kg Limousin to £2140 (£289) 720kg Charolais to £2120 (£294) 670kg Charolais to £2090 (£312) 660kg Charolais to £2070 (£313) 720kg Charolais to £2070 (£287) 680kg Charolais to £2040 (£300) 700kg Limousin to £2000 (£285) and 680kg Charolais top £1980 (£291) B Rea Moy 775kg Charolais to £2160 (£278) S J Mitchell Eskra 755kg Charolais to £2140 (£283) 720kg Charolais to £2130 (£294) and 740kg Charolais to £2030 (£274) M Baxter Bellanaleck 755kg Charolais to £2100 (£278) T Willis Dungannon 675kg Charolais to £2070 (£306) 700kg Limousin to £2010 (£287) and 705kg Charolais to £1980 (£281) P Connelly Fintona 705kg Charolais to £2030 (£288) and 680kg Charolais to £2000 (£294) and E McBride Fintona 720kg Charolais to £2030 (£282)
Forward steers 525kg to 595kg
Sold to £1730 for a 580kg Limousin £298) for A Doherty Clogher. B and D Doris Lurgan 580kg Limousin to £1720 (£296) and 595kg Limousin to £1590 (£267) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1700 (£288) 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) and 545kg Charolais to £1590 (£291) B Fee Enniskillen 565kg Limousin to £1680 (£297) 535kg Limousin to £1520 (£284) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£285) and H Bothwell Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £1650 (£292) 550kg Charolais to £1630 (£296) and 540kg Charolais to £1580 (£292).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 495kg Limousin (£313) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1390.
Several other quality lots sold from £271 to £310 per 100kg.
Leading prices
A Hetherington Donaghmore 495kg Limousin to £1550 (£313) G J McKenna Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) 490kg Charolais to £1480 (£302) 490kg Charolais to £1450 (£296) 420kg Limousin to £1390 (£331) 450kg Charolais to £1330 (£295) and 425kg Charolais to £1320 (£310) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1490 (£310) and 440kg Charolais to £1360 (£309) Dungannon producer 500kg Limousins to £1490 x 2 (£298) and 500kg Sal. to £1380 (£276) G McDonald Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1410 (£306) and 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) J B Johnston Armagh 500kg Simmental to £1390 (£278) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£283) C Livingstone Benburb 495kg Charolais to £1370 (£277) H Gibson Sixmilecross 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£275) P Woods Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1330 (£283) P Patterson Augher 475kg Charolais to £1310 (£276) and Fermanagh producer 480kg Charolais to £1300 (£271).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
M Allen Benburb 390kg Simmental to £1200 (£308) R Allen Aughnacloy 345kg Simmental to £890, and 335kg Limousin to £720. R Donnelly Cookstown 340kg Belgian Blue to £820and 335kg Friesian to £520.
Store heifers (160 lots)
A good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £2200 for a 750kg Charolais (£293) with a 630kg Charolais to £1840 (£292) and a 615kg Charolais to £1800 (£292) and a 605kg Charolais to £1770 (£292).
Forward heifers sold to £1780 for a 560kg Charolais (£318) with a 565kg Charolais to £1760 (£311).
Leading prices
G T Cowan Banbridge 750kg Charolais to £2200 (£293) Fermanagh producer 630kg Charolais to £1840 (£292) 615kg Charolais to £1800 (£292) 600kg Charolais to £1790 (£298) 605kg Charolais to £1770 (£292) and 615kg Charolais to £1730 (£281) K Gallagher Ballygawley 685kg Limousin to £1810 (£264) and 600kg Limousin to £1720 (£286) M McMahon Brookeborough 655kg Charolais to £1810 (£276) 640kg Limousin to £1790 (£279) 635kg Charolais to £1750 (£276) and 610kg Charolais to £1700 (£278) H Erskine Ballygawley 600kg Charolais to £1670 (£278) Forward heifers 555kg to 590kg sold to £1780 (£318) 565kg Charolais to £1760 (£311) 570kg Charolais to £1750 (£307) 580kg Limousin to £1800 (£293) 590kg Charolais to £1700 (£288) 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) and 555kg Charolais to £1650 (£297) for a Fermanagh producer.
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Strong demand in this section with a 495kg Limousin selling to £1540 (£311) and selling to £333 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1450.
Several other quality lots sold from £263 to £315 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M Browne Strabane 495kg Limousin to £1540 (£311) B Cullinan Fintona 435kg Limousin to £1450 (£333) and 465kg Limousin to £1370 (£294) R S Crawford Fintona 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£287)495kg Limousin to £1260 and 475kg Limousin to £1250 (£263) P O'Neill Beragh 450kg Charolais to £1420 (£315) 460kg Charolais to £1420 (£308) 465kg Limousin to £1390 (£299) and 460kg Charolais to £1350 (£293) D Murray Fintona 475kg Limousin to £1420 (£299) and 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) E Connelly Scotstown 500kg Charolais to £1400 (£280) M Nesbitt Armagh 465kg Charolais to £1390 (£299) and 475kg Limousin to £1300 (£273) M McMahon Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £1340 (£273) A Crawford Fintona 460kg Limousin to £1340 (£291) J Burton Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1320 (£290) and A M Irvine Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A good steady demand in this section with a 390kg Limousin selling to £1140 (£292) A Barrett Trillick 370kg Charolais to £1050. D Haughian Lurgan 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1000, and 380kg Limousin to £990. Fivemiletown producer 390kg Limousin to £990. T S Patton Kinawley 370kg Limousin to £970, and 360kg Limousin to £930. F Rafferty Aughnacloy 400kg Belgian Blue to £970. M Scott Armagh 400kg Limousin to £960, 395kg Limousin to £960, 395kg Limousin to £960, 395kg Belgian Blue to £920, 385kg Limousin to £900, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 390kg Belgian Blue to £880, and 350kg Limousin to £870. A Hetherington Donaghmore 355kg Limousin to £920, 340kg Limousin to £880 and 335kg Limousin to £870.
Weanlings (140 lots)
Exceptional demand this week again with strong males selling to £1590 for a 570kg Charolais (£279) with a 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£280).
Lighter weights sold to £1510 for a 415kg Charolais (£364) and reaching a high of £388 per 100kg twice for a 350kg Limousins to £1360 x 2 several other quality males sold from £274 to £379 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1860 for a 425kg Limousin (£437) with a 280kg Charolais to £1300 (£464) and selling to a high of £482 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £1350.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Strong Weanlings sold to £1590 for a 570kg Charolais (£279) and 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£280) for D L Stinson Dungannon. R McSorley Ballygawley 465kg Charolais to £1540 (£331) and S Smyth Rosslea 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£272) and 465kg Limousin to £1230 (£264).
Lighter weights sold to £1510 for a 415kg Charolais (£364) 445kg Charolais to £1490 (£335) 385kg Charolais to £1430 (£371) and 400kg Charolais to £1430 (£357) for E Cassidy Rosslea. C Rafferty Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £1440 (£379) and 350kg Limousin to £1360 (£388) M Flynn Rosslea 430kg Belgian Blue to £1430 (£332) and 395kg Limousin to £1300 (£329) J McGlinchey Eskra 390kg Belgian Blue to £1400 (£359) R McSorley Ballyugawley 415kg Limousin to £1390 (£335) Gary Stewart Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £1360 (£388) J Boylan Aughnacloy 405kg Limousin to £1350 (£333) A Hughes Dungannon 355kg Charolais to £1240 (£349) and S Smyth Rosslea 445kg Charolais to £1220 (£274).
Weanling heifers
R McSorley Ballygawley 425kg Limousin to £1860 (£437) 455kg Limousin to £1780 (£391) 425kg Limousin to £1360 (£320) 280kg Limousin to £1350 (£482) 420kg Limousin to £1300 (£309) 415kg Limousin to £1220 (£294) and 365kg Limousin to £990 (£271) M Reynolds Dungannon 425kg Limousin to £1820 (£428) S Reaney Tynan 460kg Belgian Blue to £1680 (£365) A Hughes Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1430 (£286) and 280kg Charolais to £1300 (£464) P Hackett Clogher 385kg Charolais to £1150 (£298) C Smyton Tempo 415kg Limousin to £1110 (£267) J Nugent Augher 380kg Limousin to £1080 (£284) N Armstrong Lisbellaw 345kg Limousin to £990 (£287) S Askin Ballygawley 340kg Limousin to £990 (£291) and Fermanagh producer 325kg Limousin to £980 (£301).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very lively demand this week with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2070, £2010, and £1300. Ballygawley producer £1940, £1730, and £1540. Fivemiletown producer £1640 for calved heifer. Cookstown producer £1510 and £1440 for Springing Cows (incalf to Aberdeen Angus bull) Dungannon producer £1070, £970, £940 and £920 for springing Ayrshire heifers (due October to Aberdeen Angus Bull) and Tempo producer £660, £460 x 2 and £450 for young Maiden heifers.
Breeding bulls
Aughnacloy producer £1770 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 06-04-2021) and Fivemiletown producer £1700 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 04-03-2021).
Suckler cows and calves
Another large entry sold to a steady demand this week with an Omagh producer selling a 2014 cow with heifer calf to £2140 and a 2016 cow with bull calf to £1740. J McCaffery Fermanagh £2000 for heifer with bull calf. M Hughes Keady £1990 for third calver with heifer calf. G McCarney Omagh £1990 for third calver with bull calf. S O'Neill Dungannon £1920 and £1770 for heifers with heifer calves and £1710 for heifer with bull calf. B Hegarty Dungannon £1810 for heifer with heifer calf. G Martin Omagh £1800 for heifer with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1770 for third calver with heifer calf, £1660 for 2020 cow with heifer calf and £1660 for 2011 cow with bull calf. Castlederg producer £1760 for heifer with bull calf. Rosslea producer £1750 for 2015 cow with bull calf. G Martin Omagh £1560 for heifer with bull calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1150 to £1520.
Incalf heifers and cows sold to £1250 and £1570.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry sold to a good steady demand with bull calves selling to £490 and £460 for Charolais to S Owens Kinawley. V E Irwin Ballinamallard 3360 for Limousin; T McKernan Middletown £350 for Limousin; G Robinson Fintona £345 for Aberdeen Angus and £295 for Limousin; D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £270 for Belgian Blue and Brookeborough producer £260 for Hereford.
Heifer calves
K Moore Augher £440 for Limousin and £410 for Charolais; T Quinn Ballygawley £430, £410, £400 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus; P Kellagher Fivemiletown £300 for Charolais; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £295 for Belgian Blue and D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £285 for Holstein.
Reared male lumps
Fivemiletown producer £880 and £870 for Charolais; J P Murray Rosslea £850 for Charolais; W Cranston Newry £850 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £850, £820 for Charolais £805, £770, £650 and £640 for Limousins; S Johnston Crumlin £830 for Charolais; J McDonagh Brookeborough £800 for Limousin; C McCarron Fermanagh £800 and £740 for Limousins; R Stewart Omagh £790 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; A Foster Macken £695 for Belgian Blue; A Hughes Dungannon £650 for Charolais; N Neal Irvinestown £620 for Charolais; I J Armstrong Lisbellaw £600 for Simmental and L Elliott Fivemiletown £600 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
S Johnston Crumlin £790 and £710 for Charolais; W Cranston Co Armagh £710 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £700 for Limousin £660 for Charolais and £530 for Aberdeen Angus; P Brankin Craigavon £675 for Charolais £530 for Limousin; J P Murray Rosslea £670 for Charolais; J Steele Antrim £670 for Speckled Park; K Stewart Sixmilecross £635 and £500 for Blonde d'Aquitaines; L Elliott Fivemiletown £565 and £560 for Charolais and M McWilliams Seskinore £540 for Limousin.
