Marts: Beef bullocks selling top of £2243 per head of 810kg at Ballymena

Thursday 6th June 2024: An entry of 350 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 290p for 720kg at £2088, Friesian cows sold to 177p for 720kg at £1274.

Beef heifers sold to 298p for 670kg at £1996.

Beef bullocks to 300p for 720kg at £2160 and to a top per head of 810kg at £2243 and Friesian bullocks to 232p for 730kg at £1693.

Beef cows

O'Kane Farm, Ballymena Belgian Blue 720kg £2088 (290) S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1738 (285) B McClean, Armoy Limousin 800 £2272 (284) J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1766 (276) Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1747 (273) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 760kg £2021 (266) B McLean, Armoy Charolais 830kg £2149 (259) G Hayes, Belgian Blue 680kg £1761 (259) J Thompson, Larne Charolais 750kg £1942 (259) T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 650kg £1677 (258) B McLean, Limousin 690kg £1780 (258) M Doherty, Glarryford Limousin 730kg £1832 (251) D Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 640kg £1600 (250) O Crawford, Limousin 590kg £1469 (249) Limousin 670kg £1668 (249) and B Connon, Larne Limousin 650kg £1618 (249).

Friesian cows

J King, Ballymena 720kg £1274 (177) D Harkness, 690kg £1207 (175) 620kg £1060 (171) S Agnew, Ballyclare 670kg £1145 (171) D Harkness, Ballymena 930kg £1571 (169) 800kg £1344 (168) 740kg £1243 (168) 730kg £1219 (167) P Breen 690kg £1145 (166) 710kg £1157 (163) 640kg £1043 (163) M and S Calwell, 650kg £1053 (162) AT McAuley, 830kg £1344 (162) and D Harkness, 680kg £1088 (160).

Beef heifers

J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 670kg £1996 (298), S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 650kg £1917 (295), A Finlay, Clough Limousin 600kg £1728 (288), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d'Aquitaine 590kg £1699 (288), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 510kg £1463 (287), 620kg £1754 (283), A Finlay, Clough Simmental 640kg £1811 (283), J Thompson, Larne Limousin 500kg £1405 (281), H and B Doherty, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1705 (280), A Finlay, Clough Charolais 570kg £1578 (277), R and J Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 600kg £1644 (274), B Taggart, Bushmills Limousin 520kg £1404 (270), P and S McEldowney, Maghera Charolais 530kg £1425 (269), M Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1608 (268), B Taggart, Bushmills Charolais 510kg £1366 (268) and J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 620kg £1643 (265).

Beef bullocks

Top per head - S and D McReynolds, Dungiven Limousin 810kg £2243, T HW McDowell, Belfast Charolais 870kg £2218, £S Hogg, Ballymoney Limousin 810kg £2203, Belgian Blue 750kg £2190, J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 720kg £2160, S and D McReynolds, Dungiven Limousin 760kg £2128, J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 730kg £2117, R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 720kg £2116, J F Savage, Ballywalter Charolais 750kg £2115, R McClean, Swatragh Charolais 750kg £2092, M Doherty, Glarryford Simmental 730kg £2087, R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 710kg £2087, S Kane, Doagh Charolais 780kg £2067, H Clarke, Upperlands Charolais 710kg £2059 and J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 740kg £2057.

Top per kg

J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 720kg £2160 (300), 670kg £1976 (295), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 720kg £2116 (294), 710kg £2087 (294), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 670kg £1969 (294), 690kg £2028 (294), S Hogg, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 750kg £2190 (292), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 690kg £2001 (290), 730kg £2117 (290), 650kg £1885 (290), 690kg £2001 (290) and H Clarke, Upperlands Charolais 710kg £2059 (290).

Friesian bullocks

A Rocke, Larne 730kg £1963 (232), T and D Harris, Toomebridge 630kg £1398 (222), T Savage, Magherafelt 470kg £1043 (222) x2, M Jamison, Larne 760kg £1641 (216), T Savage, Magherafelt 400kg £864 (216), A Rocke, Larne 700kg £1470 (210) and T Savage, Magherafelt 390kg £780 (200).

Friday 7th June 2024: Dairy cows - D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1900, £1700, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1650 and M Montgomery, Kells Holstein £1500.

Sucklers

The suckler sale began with bulls which topped at £2700 for a Limousin from Crawford Brothers, Maquiresbridge.

J McKeen, Garvagh Limousin and bull calf £2450, L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue and bull calves £2150, D McDonnell, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2000, £1800, Hamills of Ballindreen, Coleraine Limousin and heifer calf £1650 and Dundarave Properties, Bushmills Shorthorn beef £1500, £1480 x3.

Calves

260 calves in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Stealing the show was a one month old Belgian Blue making £720. Bulls to £790, heifers to £780 and Friesian bulls to £410.

Bulls

G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue £790 x2, T Dunn, Gransha Charolais £785, K Kirkwood, Millisle Belgian Blue £780, P Delargy, Glenariffe Limousin £720, J Thompson, Larne Saler £650, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £650, T Dunn, Gransha Aberdeen Angus £625, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £610, T Dunn, Gransha Aberdeen Angus £600 and H Thompson, Randalstown Limousin £600.

Heifers

S R Steele, Portglenone Charolais £645, J Steele, Portglenone Charolais £645, J Thompson, Larne Saler £625, G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin £620, T Dunn, Gransha Charolais £610, B Paisley, Ballynure Her £610, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £560, R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £560 and Ganaway Farms Charolais £550.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

I Townley, Ballykelly £410 x3, D McKeeman, Ballymoney £380, S Loughery, Limavady £370 x2, D McKeeman, Ballymoney £355, £330, £310 x3, N Hunter, Garvagh £300 x2, J Maybin, Kells £290, A Gaston, Glarryford £290 and J Graham, Glenwherry £270.

Weanlings

160 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1150 over for a Charolais 350kg at £1500 presented by Wilson McCurdy, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £990 over for a Charolais 390kg at £1380 offered by H McCormick, Larne.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 280kg £1170 (417), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 300kg £1170 (390), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £1050 (375), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 280kg £970 (346), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £890 (329), J Reid, Carnlough Shorthorn beef 290kg £840 (289) and M McCord, Antrim Belgian Blue 300kg £790 (263), 290kg £760 (262).

301 to 350kg

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1500 (428), J Fraser, Belfast Charolais 340kg £1260 (370), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 350kg £1220 (348), W McCurdy, Broughshane Saler 310kg £1060 (341), J McMillan, Templepatrick Limousin 320kg £1070 (334), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1000 (312), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Saler 330kg £1010 (306) and G Ussher, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 350kg £1000 (285).

Over 351kg

W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 380kg £1370 (360), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 360kg £1280 (355), S and J Wilson, Drumsurn Charolais 470kg £1670 (355), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 350kg £1220 (348), S and J Mullan, Drumsurn Charolais 480kg £1650 (343), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 410kg £1380 (336), J Fraser, Belfast Charolais 360kg £1190 (330), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1190 (321), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1160 (313) and local farmer Shorthorn beef 400kg £1240 (310).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Local farmer, Belgian Blue 290kg £1000 (344) WM Dennison, Antrim Charolais 270kg £900 (333) JH Frazer, Belfast Charolais 300kg £1000 (333) L Ballantine, Moorfields Limousin 270kg £880 (325) WM Dennison, Antrim Charolais 270kg £870 (322) W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £890 (306) WM Dennison, Charolais 290kg £880 (303) DD McDowell, Abondance 300kg £900 (300) J Montgomery, Limousin 230kg £690 (300) W McCurdy, Charolais 290kg £870 (300) T Montgomery, Kells Stabiliser 230kg £680 (295) DD McDowell, Abondance 280kg £810 (289) J Thompson, Larne Saler 300kg £860 (286) J Luney, Doagh Limousin 270kg £770 (285) T Livingstone, Limousin 260kg £740 (284) and J Luney, Limousin 270kg £760 (281).

301kg to 350kg

D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1150 (348) WM Dennison, Antrim Charolais 330kg £1130 (342) W McCurdy, Charolais 340kg £1120 (329) H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 350kg £1110 (317) B Gingles, Larne Limousin 350kg £1100 (314) D McNeill, Ballymena 340kg £1060 (311) local farmer, 2x Limousin 340kg £1040 (305) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £980 (297) JH Frazer, Charolais 310kg £890 (287) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £910 (275) DD McDowell, Abondance 340kg £920 (270) D Wilson, Carrickfergus Saler 340kg £890 (261) S Herbison, Abondance 340kg £890 (261) and J McMillan, Limousin 320kg £830 (259).

351kg and over

H McCormick, Larne Charolais 390kg £1380 (353) Belgian Blue 370kg £1220 (329) W McCurdy, Charolais 360kg £1180 (327) J Clarke, Sho 400kg £1250 (312) S McIlveen, Kells Limousin 380kg £1180 (310) W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 400kg £1220 (305) J McMillan, Templepatrick Limousin 430kg £1240 (288) M Caldwell, Larne Limousin 470kg £1350 (287) W McCurdy, Charolais 400kg £1140 (285) J Johnston, 3 Abondance £1005 (279) H McCormick, Belgian Blue 410kg £1120 (273) T Livingstone, Charolais 360kg £940 (261) H Burgess, Belgian Blue 400kg £1040 (260) and J McMillan, Limousin 400kg £1040 (260).

Tuesday 11th June 2024: 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks to £1150 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1740 offered by D Bell, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £1230 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1820 presented by R McKeown, Portglenone.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1480 (296) Charolais 490kg £1400 (285) T Connon, Broughshane Belgian Blue 410kg £1150 (280) JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1215 (276) Limousin 390kg £1075 (275) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 380kg £1040 (273) SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 460kg £1240 (269) T Connon, Broughshane Saler 480kg £1290 (268) S J Duncan, Charolais 400kg £1075 (268) T Connon, Charolais 500kg £1340 (268) J Duncan, Charolais 340kg £910 (267) JH Fraser, Charolais 400kg £1070 (267) SJ Duncan, Charolais 320kg £840 (262) Charolais 440kg £1145 (260) DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg £1140 (259) and JH Fraser, Charolais 400kg £1030(257).

501kg and over

R McKeown, Ballymena Charolais 590kg £1820 (308) Charolais 550kg £1650 (300) Charolais 550kg £1640 (298) T Connon, Broughshane Saler 530kg £1390 (262) S McConaghy, Limousin 540kg £1410 (261) K Woodside, Limousin 600kg £1565 (260) T Connon, Simmental 560kg £1450 (258) Belgian Blue 510kg £1300 (254) S O’Neill, Charolais 560kg £1400 (250) T Connon, Saler 520kg £1290 (248) S Graham, Belgian Blue 510kg £1260 (247) T Connon, Saler 5770kg £1400 (245) K Woodside, Abondance 600kg £1440 (240) S McConaghy, Limousin 580kg £1390 (239) and T Connon, 2x Saler 510kg £1220 (239).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

O Park, Antrim Limousin 370kg £1160 (313) local farmer Limousin 370kg £1140 (308) Limousin 390kg £1100 (282) Her 440kg £1240 (281) V Scott, Glarryford 2x Charolais 500kg £1380 (276) JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 360kg £990 (275) V Scott, Charolais 430kg £1180 (274) H Warnock, Belgian Blue 430kg £1180 (274) O Park, Antrim Limousin 500kg £1370 (274) V Scott, Charolais 420kg £1140 (271) local farmer, Stabiliser 470kg £1270 (270) V Scott, Charolais 460kg £1240 (269) DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 470kg £1260 (268) and local farmer, Simmental 410kg £1090 (265) British Blue 470kg £1190 (253).

Bullocks

Over 501kg

D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 590kg £1740 (294), local farmer Charolais 510kg £1480 (290), S H Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 590kg £1690 (286), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 600kg £1680 (280), local farmer Charolais 550kg £1510 (274), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 580kg £1590 (274), D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 650kg £1770 (272), H Warnock, Ballywalter Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1470 (272) and J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 610kg £1650 (270), 570kg £1540 (270).

Wednesday 12th June 2024: Another super entry of 2731 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 811p for a pen of 11 Texels 22kg at £178.50 presented by L and K Beacom, Kircubbin and a top per head of £197 for 4 Texels 28kg from Martin Warnock, Limavady.

Fat ewes sold to £248

Fat ewes (2006)

Top per kg

L and K Beacom, 11 Texel 22kg £178.50 (811) M Warnock, Limavady 3 Texel 24kg £190 (791) J Lowe Coagh 16 Texel 21.5kg £170 (790) K Wilson, Broughshane 3 Texel 22.5kg £176 (782) K and H Irvine, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 24kg £187 (779) S Gault, Magheramorne 29 Charollais 21kg £163 (776) local farmer, 35 Crossbred 19.5kg £150 (769) P McConnell, Aughnacloy 29 Crossbred 19.5kg £149.50 (766) R Nicholson, Monkstown 2 Charollais 21.5kg £163.50 (760) J McNeilly, 3 Dorset 21kg £159.50 (759) G Peel, Ballyclare 4 Texel 21kg £159 (757) J McIlrath, Glarryford 12 Texel 22kg £166.50 (756) T Bamford, 54 Texel 22kg £166 (754) S Hall, Larne 5 Texel 23kg £173.50 (754) H Hall, 4 Texel 23kg £173.50 (754) H Hall, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 23kg £173.50 (754) J Adams, Glarryford 4 Texel 21.5kg £162 (753) J Adams, Ballymena 19 Texel 19kg £143 (752) R Irvine, 4 Texel 21kg £158 (752) Glenkeen Livestock Ltd, 12 Rouge 23.5kg £176.50 (751) D Duffin, Toomebridge 22 Texel 23.5kg £176 (748) P McIlrath, Glarryford 14 Texel 22kg £164 (745) A Gault, Newtownabbey 3 Texel 25.5kg £190 (745) T Bamford, 11 Texel 20kg £149 (745) and R Carlisle, 7 Texel 20kg £149 (745).

Top per head

M Warnock, 4 Texel 28kg £197, A Hall, Antrim 1 Texel 30kg £195, M Warnock, 3 Texel 24kg £190, A Gault, 3 Texel 25.5kg £190, T McNeilly, Toomebridge 2 Texel 28.5kg £188, H Crooks, Kilwaughter 4 Charollais 28kg £187.50, K and H Irvine 6 Texel 24kg £187, D Gilliland 2 Charollais 28kg £187, D McIlwaine, 1 Texel 25kg £181, S Reid, Ahoghill 4 Charollais 24.5kg £180, J Gilliland, 3 Suffolk 29.5kg £180, G Brogan, 5 Texel 27.5kg £180, T Lamont, Kells 7 Suffolk 26.5kg £178, S Topping, Kilwaughter 25kg £177, J Adams, Glarryford 5 Suffolk 24.5kg £176.50, Glenkeen Livestock, 12 Rouge 23.5kg £176.50, D Duffin, 22 Texel 23.5kg £176, K Wilson, Broughshane 3 Texel 22.5kg £176, B Wharry, Glenarm 7 Texel 24kg £174, S Hall, Larne 5 Texel 23kg £173.50, R Hoy, Doagh 1 Texel 24.5kg £173 and I Dodds, Glenwherry 26 Texel 24.5kg £172.50.

Fat ewes (725)

First quality

Suffolk – £150 - £220

Texel – £170 - £248

Crossbred – £100 - £165