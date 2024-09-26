Marts: Beef heifers selling to 321p for 720kg at £2311 at Ballymena Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Beef cows sold to 278p for 700kg at £1946, Friesian cows to 173p for 700kg at £1211.
Beef heifers to 321p for 720kg at £2311.
Beef bullocks to 300p for 650kg at £1950 and to a top per head of £2410 for 840kg.
Friesian bullocks to 246p for 600kg at £1476.
Beef cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
R Chambers, Ballycastle Limousin 700kg £1946 (278), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 650kg £1781 (274), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 710kg £1924 (271), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 730kg £1956 (268), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 730kg £1912 (262), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 690kg £1787 (259), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 710kg £1810 (255), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 680kg £1720 (253), D McCrea, Ballymagorry Belgian Blue 880kg £2217 (252), S McGookin, Carrickfegus Limousin 690kg £1731 (251), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 790kg £1959 (248), 710kg £1739 (245), S Stuart, Magheramorne Limousin 660kg £1603 (243), W Baird, Ballyclare Limousin 620kg £1494 (241) and S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 700kg £1680 (240).
Friesian cows
D McKay, Martinstown 700kg £1211 (173), Jacksons, Ballynure 730kg £1204 (165), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 660kg £1069 (162), Jacksons Ballynure 710kg £1143 (161), D McKay, Martinstown 610kg £976 (160), J Adams, Ballymena 610kg £963 (158), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 560kg £884 (158), T Carlisle, Dundrod 740kg £1154 (156), Jacksons Ballynure 660kg £1023 (155), D McKay, Broughshane 690kg £1048 (152), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 750kg £1132 (151) and M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 570kg £855 (150).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
A L Kyle, Portrush Limousin 650kg £1950 (300), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 630kg £1883 (299), 640kg £1856 (290) x2, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 840kg £2410 (287), A Smyth, Ballymoney Charolais 720kg £2059 (286), A L Kyle, Portrush Charolais 700kg £1995 (285), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 630kg £1795 (285), Charolais 680kg £1904 (280), E McClintock, Ballymena Belgian Blue 600kg £1680 (280), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 670kg £1876 (280), R McMullan, Ahoghill Shorthorn beef 730kg £2029 (278), R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 750kg £2070 (276), 840kg £2301 (274), A Smyth, Ballymoney Limousin 730kg £1971 (270) and I McDowell, Magheramorne Limousin 680kg £1836 (270).
Top per head
R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 840kg £2410, 840kg £2301, M Jamison, Larne Limousin 870kg £2114, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 750kg £2070, A Smyth, Ballymoney Charolais 720kg £2059, D Whyte, Portglenone Charolais 810kg £2041, R McMullan, Ahoghill Shorthorn beef 730kg £2029, A L Kyle, Portrush Charolais 700kg £1995, A Smyth, Ballymoney Limousin 730kg £1971 and A L Kyle, Portrush Limousin 650kg £1950.
Beef heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
L M O'Neill, Ardboe Limousin 720kg £2311 (321), Charolais 740kg £2242 (303), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 620kg £1853 (299), G Mackey, Lisburn Charolais 630kg £1883 (299), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 710kg £2073 (292), Charolais 700kg £2030 (290), G Mackey, Lisburn Charolais 700kg £2023 (289), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 680kg £1951 (287), C Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin 520kg £1487 (286), G Mackey, Lisburn Charolais 660kg £1887 (286), B Mullan, Ringsend Charolais 600kg £1710 (285), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 630kg £1789 (284), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 650kg £1846 (284), V Cousley, Moneymore Charolais 680kg £1917 (282) and B Mullan, Ringsend Charolais 550kg £1551 (282), 580kg £1624 (280).
Friesian bullocks
D Patterson, Crumlin 600kg £1476 (246), M McVicker, Cloughmills 710kg £1633 (230), 650kg £1482 (228), A Rocke, Larne 720kg £1620 (225), M Jamison, Larne 710kg £1590 (224), A Rocke, Larne 700kg £1554 (222), T Duffin, Toomebridge 650kg £1430 (220), M Jamison, Larne 570kg £1254 (220), A Rocke, Larne 670kg £1474 (220), 700kg £1533 (219), 630kg £1379 (219) x2, R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 590kg £1268 (215), 570kg £1140 (200) and R D Humpherys, Donaghadee 530kg £1060 (200).
Friday 20th September 2024: 22 dairy cows sold to £2100.
Dairy
D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £2100, Holstein £2000, Holstein £1980, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Holstein £1980, Friesian £1880, J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £1820, R and S Simpson, Ballymena Holstein £1800, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1750, R and S Simpson Holstein £1720, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1700, Holstein £1650, J Graham Friesian £1650, S and A Saunderson Holstein £1620, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane Friesian £1550, J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £1520 and A McCullough, Hillsborough Shorthorn .
A small show of sucklers sold to £1800 for a Limousin and bull calf from M Byrne, Randalstown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulls sold to £2100 for a British Blue for S Martin, Newtownards and £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus bull from J McClelland, Katesbridge.
Bull calves sold to: I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £805, Charolais £780, I McFarlane, Hollywood 2 Belgian Blue £780, G M Kernohan, Broughshane, 2 Charolais £720, I McFarlane, Holywood Belgian Blue £695, A McNair, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £690, I McFarlane, Hollywood Aberdeen Angus £655, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £645, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £635, A Dunn, Greenisland Limousin £615, M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus £600, M Cormican, Ballinderry Simmental £580, local farmer Stabiliser £580 and G M Kernohan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £580.
Heifer calves sold to:
A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Charolais £735, A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin £710 A and D McAfee, Bushmills, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Charolais £665, A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin £650, I McFarlane, Hollywood 3 Belgian Blue £640, local farmer Aberdeen Angus £635, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £630, A Dunn, Greenisland Limousin £625, G M Kernohan, Broughshane 2 Charolais £600 and I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £590, Charolais £560, Charolais £550.
Holstein/Friesian bull
W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill Friesian £475, A McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian £375, R Gordan, Broughshane Friesian £175, D Wallace, Antrim Friesian £130, R Gordan, Broughshane Holstein £125, A O’Neill, Friesian £115, Friesian £90, L Allison, Limavady Friesian £75, R Gordan, Broughshane, Holstein £74, I Townley, Limavady Holstein £55, L Allison, Limavady Friesian £52, W J McBurney, Ballymena Holstein £50, R A Gordon, Cloughmills, Friesian £50, I Suffern, Crumlin Friesian £50, J Lindsay, Dundonald Friesian £46 and R A Gordon, Cloughmills.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An entry of 360 weanlings in Ballymena of Friday resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £980 for a Charolais 400kg at £1380 presented by A Abbott, Lisburn.
Heifer sold to £910 over for a Limousin 350kg at £1260 also sold by A Abbott.
Heifers
Up to 300kg
G Cairns, Newry Charolais 250kg £1000 (400), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 230kg £890 (387), Charolais 240kg £900 (375), Charolais 270kg £1005 (372), B Rowan, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £1005 (372), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £930 (372), G Cairns, Newry Charolais 280kg £1040 (371), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 280kg £1000 (357), Charolais 250kg £880 (352), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 280kg £960 (342), Limousin 300kg £1025 (341), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £850 (340), Charolais 260kg £870 (334), Charolais 270kg £900 (333), Charolais 270kg £885 (327) and G M Kernohan, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £880 (303).
301-350kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 350kg £126 (360), J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £1090 (330), C Magill, Larne Charolais 340kg £1090 (320), G Cairns, Newry Charolais 320kg £1010 (315), S Hall, Larne Limousin 340kg £1050 (308), B Rowan, Broughshane 2 Charolais 340kg £940 (276), G M Kernohan, Broughshane 3 Charolais 310kg £820 (264), S R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £790 (254), J Barr, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £840 (240) and A M Crawford, Ballynure 2 Belgian Blue 350kg £840 (240).
351 and over
S Hall, Larne Charolais 380kg £1250 (329), Charolais 420kg £1300 (309), H Hall, Newtownabbey Simmental 410kg £1210 (295), J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 450kg £1290 (286), D McFerran, Glarryford Charolais 470kg £1300 (276), G M Kernohan, Broughshane, 3 Charolais 370kg £940 (254), J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 430kg £1090 (253), G and I Davidson, Larne Limousin 2 460kg £1130 (245), B Compton, Glarryford Limousin 380kg £930 (244), A M Crawford, Ballynure 2 Belgian Blue 400kg £965 (241) and G M Kernohan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 370kg £885 (239).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
M McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 210kg £835 (397), Limousin 150kg £575 (383), Limousin 180kg £690 (383), J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 200kg £760 (380), Limousin 240kg £910 (379), 2 Limousin 230kg £870 (378), M McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 190kg £715 (376), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £940 (376), Charolais 240kg £890 (370), J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £920 (368), D J McFerran, Dunloy 2 Charolais 260kg £900 (346), Charolais 260kg £885 (340), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £950 (339) and R Andrews, Kells Saler 210kg £700 (333).
301-350kg
Local farmer, Limavady 2 Charolais 340kg £1100 (323), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 320kg £1030 (321), local farmer, Limavady 2 Charolais 330kg £1020 (309), H McCloy, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1070 (305), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1040 (297), A Abbott Limousin 330kg £980 (297), J Barr, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1000 (294), A M Crawford, Ballynure 2 Belgian Blue 340kg £980 (288), local farmer Limousin 320kg £920 (287), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1000 (285), R Andrews, Kells Saler 310kg £880 (283), S R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £980 (280) and G M Kernohan, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £920 (278).
351kg and over
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 360kg £1290 (358), C Magill, Larne Charolais 400kg £1380 (345), H McCloy, Cullybackey Blonde d'Aquitaine 370Kg £1220 (329), Bruce Mathews, Clough Limousin 360kg £1140 (316), local farmer, Limavady 2 Charolais 370kg £1170 (316), Charolais 380kg £1200 (315), H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 390kg £1220 (312), G M Kernohan, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1120 (311), H McCloy, Cullybackey, Limousin 400kg £1240 (310), Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1350 (306), H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 460kg £1410 (306), local farmer, Limavady Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg £1190 (305), Charolais 400kg £1210 (302), H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 420kg £1270 £302) and local farmer, Limavady Charolais 450kg £1350 (300).
Saturday 21st September 2024: The annual Bluefaced Leicester show and sale was held in Ballymena on Saturday.
This year was a fantastic trade, the sale topped at a record breaking 28,000gns for the reserve champion, a shearling ram from J Mills, Kilwaughter followed by 16,000gns for a ram lamb from D McCrystal, Maghera.
Shearling rams averaged 1450gns, ram lambs averaged 1330gns and females 400gns.
Leading prices as follows:
Ram lambs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
D McCrystal 16,000gns, 10,000gns; T Wray 10,000gns; D McCrystal 7400gns; I Montgomery 7000gns; M Kelly 5500gns; A McKillop 5000gns and I Montgomery 4800gns.
Shearling rams: J Mills 28,000gns; S Wilson 14,000gns; M Kelly 6000gns, 2900gns; J G Loughery 2800gns; T Wray 2650gns; O F McKenny 2600gns and J Mills 2600gns.
Females
A McKillop 520gns; I Montgomery 520gns; T Butler 500gns; M Kelly 450gns; T Butler 420gns and I Montgomery 420gns.
Monday evening 23rd September 2024: The 109th annual Border Leicester show and sale was held on Monday 23rd September 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This was a tremendous sale with averages up consistently on the year, 21 rams averaged 920gns, 8 shearling rams averaged 830gns, 4 aged rams averaged 1050gns and 10 shearling ewes averaged 630gns.
Leading prices as follows
Ram lambs: William Semple 2200gns, 2000gns and Joanne McFarlane 1900gns, 1900gns.
Shearling rams: Harold Dickey 2100gns; Jim Penny 1500gns and Stephen Wallace 1000gns.
Aged rams: A and R Megarrell 1400gns; Stephen Wallace 1300gns; Jim Penny 750gns and Sonya Smyth 550gns.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shearling ewes: A and R Megarrell 1100gns; Callum Patterson 950gns; A and R Megarrell 850gns and Harold Dickey 620gns.
Ewe lambs: W J Hanna 1500gns; Joanne McFarlane 800gns; A and R Megarrell 800gns and William Semple 750gns.
3500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night included the Texel Club show and sale which reached a top price of 3000gns for a ram lamb and the Border Leicester sale which topped at 2200gns for a ram lamb.
Breeding sheep sold to £340 for 2 Texel ewes, ewe lambs to £175 for 10 Cheviots and stores to £116 for 20 Suffolk lambs.
Breeding sheep
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Thompson, Islandmagee 2 Texel £340, 1 Texel £310, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 8 Cheviot £288, W McCurdy, Broughshane 5 Suffolk £260, local farmer 10 Mule £240, E Murphy, Antrim 12 Texel £235, W McCurdy, Broughshane 8 Suffolk £235, I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £232, L McBride, Martinstown 7 Cheviot £230, W McCurdy, Broughshane 1 Suffolk £230, A Hamilton, Lisburn 6 Suffolk £228, local farmer 5 Suffolk £225, W McCurdy, Broughshane 6 Mule £220, D Murdock, Crossgar 6 Suffolk £220, L McBride, Martinstown 8 Cheviot £215, local farmer 11 Suffolk £215, local farmer 12 Mule £212, K Woodside, Islandmagee 8 Suffolk £212, local farmer 6 Suffolk £210, N Houston, Moorfields 10 Texel £210, local farmer 6 Texel £210 and local farmer 6 Suffolk £210.
Ewe lambs
J P F O'Loan, Martinstown 10 Cheviot £175, G King, Armagh 7 Cheviot £175, Crockataggart Farms, Draperstown 7 Cheviot £170, 6 Cheviot £170, 6 Cheviot £165, J Rea, Glenarm 14 Suffolk £165, Crockataggart Farm, Draperstown 7 Cheviot £162, 6 Cheviot £160, M O'Kane, Carnlough 10 Crossbred £158, G King, Armagh 7 Cheviot £158, Crockataggart Farm 6 Cheviot £152, J Convery, Draperstown 6 Cheviot £150, 9 Suffolk Cheviot £150, 7 Suffolk Cheviot £150, Shane's Castle, Antrim 10 Suffolk £145, M O'Kane, Carnlough 11 Crossbred £145, G Gault, Doagh 10 Mule £145 and J Rea, Glenarm 9 Suffolk £145.
Store lambs
J and C Reid, Carnlough 20 Suffolk £116, M Montague, Glenarm 8 Crossbred £115, J Montague, Glenariffe 8 Suffolk £115, local farmer 35 Texel £114, A M McFarlane, Dungiven 20 Crossbred £112, A Magee, Larne 25 Texel £111, D Hamilton, Glenarm 56 Suffolk £110.50, V McErlaine, Armoy 48 Suffolk £110, J Fleck, Doagh 34 Texel £110, A and M and M McKeegan, Glenarm 7 Texel £108, D Hamilton, Glenarm 29 Texel £108, C Boyle, Comber 5 Texel £107.50, S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin 26 Texel £107, local farmer 10 Mule £106, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 32 Texel £105.50, 25 Mule £105, J and D Watt, Ballymoney 37 Texel £104, M Montague, Glenarm 14 Crossbred £103.50, local farmer 14 Texel £102.50, B Jamison, Armoy 50 Texel £101.50, J Hurl, Carnlough 6 Mule £101.50, R McSorley, Ballycarry 24 Charollais £99, K Kidd, Broughshane 63 Texel £99 and P Sharpe, Cushendall 17 Suffolk £99.
Tuesday 24th September 2024: An entry of just under 300 store cattle in Ballymena met a great trade.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bullocks sold to £1190 over for a Charolais 640kg at £1830 presented by G Robb, Nutt's Corner.
Heifers sold to £1145 over for a Simmental 640kg at £1785 presented by W Dodds, Ahoghill.
Heifers
Up to 500kg
E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 490kg £1570 (320), B Black, Carnlough Limousin 500kg £1580 (316), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 490kg £1500 (306), 500kg £1490 (298), J McIlrath, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1370 (297), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 420kg £1250 (297), Charolais 400kg £1170 (292), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1370 (291), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 430kg £1250 (290), 410kg £1190 (290), 410kg £1160 (282), 460kg £1280 (278), 450kg £1250 (277) x2, C and M White, Aughafatten Shorthorn 400kg £1090 (272) and S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 440kg £1190 (270).
Over 501kg
B Black, Carnlough Charolais 530kg £1700 (320), 570kg £1680 (294), 530kg £1550 (292), Limousin 510kg £1490 (292), Charolais 560kg £1630 (291), 530kg £1520 (286), 560kg £1600 (285), W Dodds, Ahoghill Simmental 510kg £1445 (283), S Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 520kg £1470 (282), W Dodds, Ahoghill Simmental 640kg £1785 (278), J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 550kg £1510 (274), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 540kg £1470 (272), B Black, Carnlough Limousin 510kg £1360 (266), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 540kg £1360 (251) and W Dodds, Ahoghill Simmental 560kg £1400 (250).
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 420kg £1430 (340), K Hunter, Ballycraigy Limousin 490kg £1570 (320), 480kg £1510 (314), C O'Hagan, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 370kg £1150 (310), F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1470 (306), T and D Morrison, Ballymena Limousin 370kg £1110 (300), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 460kg £1370 (297), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Saler 450kg £1340 (297), K Hunter, Ballycraigy Limousin 400kg £1190 (297), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 400kg £1180 (295), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 480kg £1410 (293), T and D Morrison, Ballymena Shorthorn 340kg £995 (292), P Hanna, Dunadry Charolais 500kg £1460 (292), K D Reid, Lurgan Limousin 410kg £1195 (291) and S McDowell, Gleno Charolais 500kg £1440 (288).
Over 501kg
J C Prentice, Comber Limousin 540kg £1730 (320), G Robb, Nutt's Corner Charolais 550kg £1750 (318), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 550kg £1740 (316), A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 540kg £1700 (314), J C Prentice, Comber Limousin 520kg £1630 (313), 530kg £1660 (313), F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1690 (313), G Robb, Nutt's Corner Charolais 540kg £1680 (311), 570kg £1760 (308), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 590kg £1790 (303), G Robb, Nutt's Corner Charolais 590kg £1780 (301), J C Prentice, Comber Limousin 550kg £1650 (300) and T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 600kg £1800 (300).
Wednesday 25th September 2024: Fat lambs (2465).
Another super entry of 3010 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.
Fat lambs sold to 578p for 3 Texels 23kg at £133 offered by S Rainey, Ballygally and to a top per head of £146 for a heavy Texel from P Lamb, Ballyclare.
Fat ewes sold to £162.
Top per kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
S Rainey, Larne 3 Texel 23kg £133 (578) D Adams, Portglenone 1 Texel 22.5kg £130 (577) S Hall, Larne 11 Crossbred 23.5kg £133 (566) H Hall, Newtownabbey 6 Crossbred 23.5kg £133 (566) S Heffron, Randalstown 6 Suffolk 20.5kg £116 (565) I Campbell, Templepatrick 10 Texel 23.5kg £132 (561) D Nichol, Magherafelt 8 Texel 20.5kg £115 (561) B Gaston, Ballymena 16 Texel 23kg £129 (560) B Lyttle, Moorfields 24 Texel 23kg £129 (560) B McCoy, Toomebridge 9 Texel 23kg £128.50 (558) A Graham, Glenwherry 1 Charollais 24kg £134 (558) R Campbell, Templepatrick 14 Texel 23.5kg £131 (557) S Heaney, Ballyclare 8 Charollais 20.5kg £114 (556) H Donnelly, Rathkenny 5 Texel 20.5kg £114 (556) R McWhinney, Portaferry 44 Texel 23.5kg £130.50 (555) C McAuley, Larne 16 Texel 23kg £127.50 (554) J Boyd, Doagh 14 Texel £133 (554) W McBurney, Moorfields 5 Texel 21.5kg £119 (553) R Irvine, Broughshane 24 Texel 22.5kg £124.50 (553) D Oconnell, Ballymoney 13 Mule 19kg £105 (552) and I McNiece, Toomebridge 5 Texel 24kg £132.50 (552).
Top per head
P Lamb, Ballyclare 1 Texel 29.5kg £146, Cormac McGuckin, Dunloy Dutch Spotted 30kg £145, D Millar, Aughafatten 1 Texel 29kg £142, L Turtle, Broughshane 10 Texel 28.5kg £141, J Boyd, Doagh 1 Texel 29.5kg £140, M Moffett, Broughshane 16 Charollais £139, J Johnston, Ballymena 1 Texel 26kg £138, E McNeill, 1 Suffolk 29kg £137, L Turtle, Broughshane 10 Texel 27kg £137, M McClelland, Doagh 14 Texel 26kg £135.50, J Wilson, 4 Texel 26.5kg £135, JW Bingham, Templepatrick 2 Charollais 26.5kg £135, A and J Currie Ballyclare 29 Texel 26kg £135, K Woodside, Larne 7 Texel 26.5kg £135, J Campbell, Carnlough 15 Texel 25kg £134.50, A Graham, 1 Charollais 24kg £134, J Gilliland, 21 Suffolk 28.5kg £134, B McCowan, Ballyclare 16 Texel 25.5kg £134, I McClelland, Coleraine 20 Texel 24.5kg £134, R Davison, Broughshane 18 Texel 26kg £134, A McNair, Ballyclare 22 Texel 26kg £133.50 and S Hall, Larne 11 Crossbred 23.5kg £133.
Fat ewe 545
First quality
Suffolk - £120 - £150
Texel - £120 - £162
Crossbred - £90 - £125
Blackface - £60 - £88
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.