Marts: Breeding ewes selling to £276 and fat ewes to £160 at Armoy Mart
Store lambs were in big demand selling to a top price of £112.
Fat lambs sold to £145 in a fine trade.
Breeding ewes sold to £276 and fat ewes to £160.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
L Linton, Armoy, 32kgs £145. P and E Cunning, Castlerock, 25kgs £133.50. C and C Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £129. Bert Gingles, Larne, 24kgs £129. Robert Lynn, Ballymoney, 26kgs £127. P and E Cunning, Castlerock, 26kgs £129. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kgs £127. Tom McAllister, Bushmills, 25kgs £127. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £126. S McShane, Ballintoy, 24kgs £125. Donal Ward, Glenarm, 27kgs £125. Sandy Wright, Carnlough, 25kgs £125. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 30kgs £125. Terrence McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £125. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs £124. William McKinley, Armoy, 24kgs £121.50.
Store lambs
D McGarrel, Glenarm, 14 Texel, £112. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 12 Texel, £107.50. J and C McCormick, Armoy, 53 Texel, £101.50. C Graham, Glenariffe, 14 Beltex, £101. Francis Quinn, Cushendall, 33, Suffolk, £100. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 19 Texel, £100. William Jamison, Armoy, 60 Suffolk, £96.00. Hugh McDonnell, Cushendall, 11 Texel, £95.50. William Jamison, Armoy, 50 Suffolk, £95.00. Robert Magill, Larne, 15 Crossbreds £85.00. Denis McHenry, Torr, 40 Blackface, £78.00.
Breeding ewes
Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £276, 10, £240. C E McDonnell, Armoy, Mules, 10, £260, 10, £250, 10, £242, 10, £242. Carnlough farmer, Blackface, 10, £192.
Cull ewes
P and E Cunning, Castlerock, Texel, £160. S Hill, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £130. G Thompson, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £126. Paul Gardiner, Ballymena, Texel, £116. Maurice McHenry, Ballintoy, Texel, £110. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Texel, £106. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, Texel, £106. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Cheviot, £101. F McKendry, Cloughmills, Texel, £110.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
