Marts: Breeding sheep selling to a great trade with a top price of £255 at Armoy Mart
Spring lambs to £180 and fat ewe were £20-£30 per head dearer on the week making up to £228.
Breeding sheep were also a great trade making up to £255.
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 30kgs £183. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 27kgs £181. John Thompson, Bushmills, 30kgs £180. Ballymoney Farmer, 28kgs £174. Bushmills Farmer, 30kgs £172. JJ McHenry, Stranocum, 30kgs £170. Armoy Farmer, 26kgs £170. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 30kgs £170. Tom McAllister, Bushmills, 26kgs £167. David McAdoo, Magherafelt, 26kgs £164. M L Patton, Ballymoney 26kgs £160. A Reid, Cullybackey, 30kgs £160.
Spring lambs
D Kerr, Bushmills, 21.5kgs £168. A Wharry, Glenarm, 22kgs £167. William Morrison, Armoy, 21kgs £165. G Millen, Coleraine, 20kgs £155. Jas McNeill, Bushmills, 20kgs £155.
Breeding sheep
John Campbell, Ballybogey, 4 Crossbreds, 4 lambs, £255, 4 Crossbreds ewes, 5 lambs, £225. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 3 Suffolk, 3 lambs, £200. E Robbin, Glenariffe, 3 Crossbreds’s 3 lambs £168.
Fat ewes
William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £228. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £220. Donald Gillan, Tober, Texel, £208. Jas McNeill, Bushmills, Charollais, £216. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Texel, £212. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £202. Derek Stirling, Armoy, Texel, £198. Trevor Adams, Armoy, Texel, £194.
Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.