Marts: Bullocks selling to a top of £1680 per head for a Limousin at Swatragh Mart
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with many buyers attending ringside and online.
Bullocks sold to 293p/kg for a Limousin at 368kg (£1080) and to a top of £1680 per head for a Limousin at 590kg (285p/kg).
Heifers sold to 398p/kg for a Charolais at 450kg and to a top of £1790 per head for the same heifer.
Cows sold to 213p/kg for a Limousin at 574kg (£1220) and to a top of £1540 per head for a Shorthorn beef at 748kg (206p/kg).
Cattle sale as normal next Monday 22nd July - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.
Some of sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Upperlands producer, Limousin 574kg £1220 (213), Upperlands producer, Limousin 600kg £1270 (212), Maghera producer, Shorthorn beef 748kg £1540 (206), Swatragh producer, Charolais 770kg £1400 (182), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 772kg £1400 (181), Swatragh producer, Charolais 740kg £1340 (181) and Lissan producer, Shorthorn dairy 798kg £1400 (175).
Cows and calves
Moneymore producer, Shorthorn beef cow with Shorthorn beef bull calf £1460.
Heifers
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Dungiven producer, Limousin 328kg £900 (274), Dungiven producer, Charolais 380kg £1010 (266), Swatragh producer, Limousin 284g £750 (264), Garvagh producer, Limousin 380kg £970 (255), Dungiven producer, Shorthorn beef 386kg £930 (241) and Magherafelt producer, Simmental 380kg £850 (224).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Drumsurn producer, Charolais 450kg £1790 (398), Limavady producer, Charolais 480kg £1280 (267), Limavady producer, Charolais 436kg £1150 (264), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 484kg £1270 (262), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 444kg £1160 (261), Limavady producer, Charolais 484kg £1240 (256), Eglinton producer, Belgian Blue 468kg £1180 (252), Eglinton producer, Aberdeen Angus 494kg £1200 (243), Limavady producer, Charolais 496kg £1200 (242), Claudy producer, Simmental 474kg £1120 (236), Claudy producer, Simmental 442kg £1020 (231), Eglinton producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1040 (221) and Eglinton producer, Aberdeen Angus 452kg £1000 (221).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 558kg £1310 (235), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 588kg £1340 (228), Claudy producer, Aberdeen Angus 536kg £1220 (228), Claudy producer, Simmental 502kg £1140 (227) and Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 578kg £1270 (220).
Bullocks
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, Limousin 368kg £1080 (293), Garvagh producer, Limousin 400kg £1150 (288), Garvagh producer, Limousin 384kg £1080 (281), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 376kg £960 (255), Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 362kg £890 (245), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 356kg £810 (228), Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 400kg £900 (225) and Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 354kg £780 (220).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Drumsurn producer, Limousin 460kg £1320 (287), Garvagh producer, Limousin 424kg £1120 (264), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 478kg £1250 (262), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 478kg £1230 (257), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 498kg £1250 (251), Upperlands producer, Limousin 422kg £1030 (244) and Knockloughrim producer, Hereford 436kg £970 (222).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Culnady producer, Limousin 590kg £1680 (285), Culnady producer, Limousin 544kg £1500 (276), Culnady producer, Limousin 550kg £1420 (258), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 506kg £1290 (255), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 514kg £1250 (243), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 512kg £1240 (242) and Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 506kg £1160 (229).
Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 20th July saw a great entry of over 1460 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a fantastic trade with over 1000 lambs and 460 cull ewes and rams going through the ring.
Fat lambs sold to a top of £176 for a single lamb at 32kg and to a top of 582p/kg for 16 lambs at 24.9kg into £145.
Fat ewes reached a very high £234 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes and rams reaching very high prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 27th July - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Moneymore producer, 3 lambs 25kg £140.50 (562), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 26kg £145.50 (560), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 25kg £139.50 (558), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 32kg £176 (550), Knockloughrim producer, 6 lambs 25.5kg £133.50 (524), Stewartstown producer, 1 lamb 26kg £136 (523), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 27kg £141 (522), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 26kg £134 (515), Coleraine producer, 3 lambs 25kg £128.50 (514), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 26kg £132 (508) and Desertmartin producer, 1 lamb 27kg £135 (500).
Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Pomeroy producer, 16 lambs 24.9kg £145 (582), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 23kg £133 (578), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 22.4kg £127.50 (569), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £128 (569), Slaughtmanus producer, 25 lambs 21.9kg £124 (566), Ballymoney producer, 3 lambs 24kg £135 (563), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 23kg £129.50 (563), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 23.2kg £130 (560), Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 22kg £123 (559), Dungannon producer, 2 lambs 23.5kg £131 (557), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 21.5kg £119 (553), Dungannon producer, 8 lambs 21.3kg £117.50 (552), Cookstown producer, 15 lambs 23.5kg £130 (553), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 21kg £116 (552), Draperstown producer, 32 lambs 22.4kg £123.50 (551), Dungannon producer, 8 lambs 21.4kg £117.50 (549), Desertmartin producer, 8 lambs 23.7kg £130 (549), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 24kg £131.50 (548), Limavady producer, 10 lambs 23kg £126 (548), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 21.3kg £117 (549), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 21kg £115 (548), Limavady producer, 33 lambs 24.8kg £135.50 (546), Kilrea producer, 3 lambs 22.7kg £124 (546) and Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 21kg £114.50 (545).
Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Omagh producer, 1 lamb 18.8kg £105 (559), Omagh producer, 4 lambs 18kg £100.50 (558), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 18.4kg £101 (549), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 20.4kg £112 (549), Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 20.9kg £113.50 (543), Dungiven producer, 12 lambs 20.4kg £110.50 (542), Maghera producer, 10 lambs 20.2kg £109 (540), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 20kg £108 (540), Garvagh producer, 16 lambs 19.3kg £103.50 (536), Stewartstown producer, 8 lambs 19kg £102 (537), Ballymoney producer, 9 lambs 20.6kg £110 (534) and Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 20.7kg £110 (531).
Store lambs
Ballymoney producer, 6 lambs 13.3kg £78.50 (590), Dungiven producer, 16 lambs 17.1kg £99 (579), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 15kg £87 (580), Castledawson producer, 4 lambs 17.1kg £96.50 (564), Templepatrick producer, 12 lambs 11.2kg £62 (554), Knockloughrim producer, 23 lambs 17.5kg £97 (554), Dungiven producer, 5 lambs 13.6kg £74.50 (548), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 17.2kg £93 (541), Dungiven Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 12kg £64 (533) and Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 17.5kg £91 (520).
Fat ewes
Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £234, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £199, Maghera producer, 6 ewes £198, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £198, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £196, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £196, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £196, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £192, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £192, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £192, Dungannon producer, 3 ewes £192, Draperstown producer, 9 ewes £180, Drum producer, 7 ewes £176, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £176, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £176, Dungiven producer, 8 ewes £172, Dungiven producer, 17 ewes £171, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £170, Desertmartin producer, 1 ewe £166, Drumsurn producer, 3 ewes £166 and Castledawson producer, 2 ewes £164.
Fat rams
Aghalee producer, 1 ram £182, Aghalee producer, 1 ram £170, Coagh producer, 1 ram £150, Aghalee producer, 1 ram £148 and Knockloughrim producer, 1 ram £130.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
