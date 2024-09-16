Marts: Bullocks selling to a top of £1720 at Rathfriland Co-op
Weanling bulls calves topped to £1490 for a 506kg from a Newry farmer.
Fat cows topped £1140 for 564kg Hereford.
Springing suckler cows topped at £1710.
Heifers topped £1620 for 538kg Limousin.
Bullocks topped at £1720 for 622kg Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £670, Limousin at £660, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £530, Belgian Blue at £515, Belgian Blue at £510, Cascum farmer Belgian Blue at £460, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £435, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £410, Cascum farmer Belgian Blue at £400 and Newcastle farmer Limousin at £240.
Heifer calves
Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £540, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £510, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £445, Kesh farmer Hereford at £430, Angus at £420, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £395, Belgian Blue at £395, Cascum farmer Belgian Blue at £390 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £375.
Weanling
Male calves
Newry farmer, Limousin 506k at £1490, Ballyward farmer Charolais 474k at £1470, Charolais 462k at £1370, Newry farmer Limousin 470k at £1360, Ballyward farmer Charolais 446k at £1350, Charolais 366k at £1280, Charolais 386k at £1240, Charolais 398k at £1220, Limousin 380k at £1210 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 402k at £1190.
Weanling heifer calves
Crossmaglen farmer Simmental 310k at £780, Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue 268k at £670, Speckle Park 312k at £620, Limousin 244k at £600, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 230k at £570, Aberdeen Angus 234k at £570, Charolais 256k at £550 and Hilltown farmer Speckle Park 274k at £550, Limousin 182k at £510,
Fat cows
Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 564k at £1140, Banbridge farmer Holstein 484k at £1070, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 658k at £1060, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 488k at £1040 and Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 662k at £990, Holstein 478k at £880, Holstein 610k at £800.
Cows and calves
Ballynahinch farmer Limousin springer at £1710, Belgian Blue springers at £1670, Belgian Blue springer at £1490, Ballynahinch farmer Herford cow and Hereford Bull at £1370 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin springer at £1280, Hereford springer at £1040.
Heifers
Kilkeel farmer Limousin 538k at £1620, Limousin 506k at £1600, Dromara farmer Hereford 540k at £1420, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 434k at £1390, Dromore farmer Hereford 508k at £1380, Ballynaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 588k at £1360, Montbeliarde 548k at £1310, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 550k at £1300, Ballynaskeagh farmer Montbeliarde 506k at £1280. Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 492k at £1270.
Bullocks
Rathfriland farmer Limousin 626k at £1720, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 678k at £1680, Banbridge farmer Limousin 576k at £1660, Dromara farmer Limousin 646k at £1640, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 528k at £164, Banbridge farmer Limousin 592k at £1600, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 562k at £1590, Ballymartin farmer Simmental 580k at £1590, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 474k at £1580 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 592k at £1580.
Tuesday evening saw super show of sheep and selling to a good trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £6.40 a kilo for 14.3kg at £91.50.
Fat ewes topped at £198.
More ewes over the £194 mark last week with plainer ewes from £158 to £176.
Spring lambs
Dromara farmer 33k at £146, Kilcoo farmer 29k at £143, Rathfriland farmer 27.8k at £132, Kilkeel farmer 25.2k at £129.50, Banbridge farmer 25.5k at £128, Rathfriland farmer 24k at £128, Dromore farmer 23.6k at £128, Dromara farmer 38k at £127, Kilkeel farmer 24.4k at £126.50 and Lisburn farmer 26.5k at £126.
Fat ewes
Seapatrick farmer at £198, Dromara farmer at £194. Kilkeel farmer at £190, Kilkeel farmer at £176, Banbridge farmer at £174, Donaghmore farmer at £174, Seapatrick farmer at £158, Rathfriland farmer at £158 and Dromara farmer at £158.
Fat rams
Newcastle farmer at £92 and Kilkeel farmer at £66.
Bredding rams
Kilkeel farmer at £335, Dromara farmer at £265 and Kilkeel farmer at £242.
Breeding ewes
Leitrim farmer 6 hoggets at £230, Kesh farmer 7 hoggets at £220, Leitrim farmer 6 hoggets at £215, 6 hoggets at £212, Kilcoo farmer 7 hoggets at £190 and Leitrim farmer 4 hoggets at £190.
All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.
