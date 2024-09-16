Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Large entry cattle in town last Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £670 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballyroney farmer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1490 for a 506kg from a Newry farmer.

Fat cows topped £1140 for 564kg Hereford.

Springing suckler cows topped at £1710.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1620 for 538kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1720 for 622kg Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £670, Limousin at £660, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £530, Belgian Blue at £515, Belgian Blue at £510, Cascum farmer Belgian Blue at £460, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £435, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £410, Cascum farmer Belgian Blue at £400 and Newcastle farmer Limousin at £240.

Heifer calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £540, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £510, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £445, Kesh farmer Hereford at £430, Angus at £420, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £395, Belgian Blue at £395, Cascum farmer Belgian Blue at £390 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £375.

Weanling

Male calves

Newry farmer, Limousin 506k at £1490, Ballyward farmer Charolais 474k at £1470, Charolais 462k at £1370, Newry farmer Limousin 470k at £1360, Ballyward farmer Charolais 446k at £1350, Charolais 366k at £1280, Charolais 386k at £1240, Charolais 398k at £1220, Limousin 380k at £1210 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 402k at £1190.

Weanling heifer calves

Crossmaglen farmer Simmental 310k at £780, Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue 268k at £670, Speckle Park 312k at £620, Limousin 244k at £600, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 230k at £570, Aberdeen Angus 234k at £570, Charolais 256k at £550 and Hilltown farmer Speckle Park 274k at £550, Limousin 182k at £510,

Fat cows

Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 564k at £1140, Banbridge farmer Holstein 484k at £1070, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 658k at £1060, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 488k at £1040 and Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 662k at £990, Holstein 478k at £880, Holstein 610k at £800.

Cows and calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin springer at £1710, Belgian Blue springers at £1670, Belgian Blue springer at £1490, Ballynahinch farmer Herford cow and Hereford Bull at £1370 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin springer at £1280, Hereford springer at £1040.

Heifers

Kilkeel farmer Limousin 538k at £1620, Limousin 506k at £1600, Dromara farmer Hereford 540k at £1420, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 434k at £1390, Dromore farmer Hereford 508k at £1380, Ballynaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 588k at £1360, Montbeliarde 548k at £1310, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 550k at £1300, Ballynaskeagh farmer Montbeliarde 506k at £1280. Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 492k at £1270.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 626k at £1720, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 678k at £1680, Banbridge farmer Limousin 576k at £1660, Dromara farmer Limousin 646k at £1640, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 528k at £164, Banbridge farmer Limousin 592k at £1600, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 562k at £1590, Ballymartin farmer Simmental 580k at £1590, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 474k at £1580 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 592k at £1580.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw super show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £6.40 a kilo for 14.3kg at £91.50.

Fat ewes topped at £198.

More ewes over the £194 mark last week with plainer ewes from £158 to £176.

Spring lambs

Dromara farmer 33k at £146, Kilcoo farmer 29k at £143, Rathfriland farmer 27.8k at £132, Kilkeel farmer 25.2k at £129.50, Banbridge farmer 25.5k at £128, Rathfriland farmer 24k at £128, Dromore farmer 23.6k at £128, Dromara farmer 38k at £127, Kilkeel farmer 24.4k at £126.50 and Lisburn farmer 26.5k at £126.

Fat ewes

Seapatrick farmer at £198, Dromara farmer at £194. Kilkeel farmer at £190, Kilkeel farmer at £176, Banbridge farmer at £174, Donaghmore farmer at £174, Seapatrick farmer at £158, Rathfriland farmer at £158 and Dromara farmer at £158.

Fat rams

Newcastle farmer at £92 and Kilkeel farmer at £66.

Bredding rams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilkeel farmer at £335, Dromara farmer at £265 and Kilkeel farmer at £242.

Breeding ewes

Leitrim farmer 6 hoggets at £230, Kesh farmer 7 hoggets at £220, Leitrim farmer 6 hoggets at £215, 6 hoggets at £212, Kilcoo farmer 7 hoggets at £190 and Leitrim farmer 4 hoggets at £190.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.