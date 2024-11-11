Marts: Bullocks selling to a top of £1770 at Rathfriland Co-op

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 09:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Super show of cattle in town on Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £630 for Limousin bull calf for a Hilltown farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1270 for a 422kg from a Newcastle farmer.

Fat cows topped £2160 for 1036kg Hereford.

Dairy heifers topped at £1900.

Rathfriland MartRathfriland Mart
Rathfriland Mart

Cow and calves topped at £1100.

Heifers topped at £1740 for 640kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1770 for 696kg Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Hilltown farmer Limousin at £630, Newry farmer Simmental at £430, Simmental at £430, Simmental at £430, Lisburn farmer Hereford at £420, Hilltown farmer Shorthorn at £410, Lisburn farmer Hereford at £410, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £ 380, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £370 and Warrenpoint farmer Fleckvieh at £365,

Heifer calves

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dromara farmer Shorthorn at £490, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Belgian Blue at £320, Warrenpoint farmer Fleckvieh at £315, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £305, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £285, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £285, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £280, Belgian Blue at £265, Annalong farmer Hereford at £260.

Weanlings

Male calves

Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £1250, Ballymartin farmer Hereford 482k at £1230, Limousin 428k at £1180, Markethill farmer Saler 486k at £1100, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 468k at £1090, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £1040, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 402k at £1040, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus 386k at £1030, Banbridge farmer Hereford 408k at £1030 and Newry farmer Limousin 402k at £1010.

Weanling heifer calves

Newcastle farmer Simmental 422k at £1270, Newry farmer Limousin 382k at £1080, Charolais 370k at £1020, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 396k at £1000, Newry farmer Limousin 356k at £990, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £950, Ballyward farmer Limousin 282k at £940, Hilltown farmer Limousin 314k at £900 and Lurgan farmer Charolais 280k at £900, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 364k at £890.

Fat cows

Ballyward farmer Hereford 1036k at £2160, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus 830k at £1835, Blonde 688k at £1730, Dromara farmer Limousin 652k at £1690, Annaclone farmer Limousin 726k at £1670, Dromara farmer Limousin 758k at £1620, Ballyward farmer Limousin 682k at £1620, Rostrevor farmer Stabiliser 718k at £1490, Annaclone farmer Charolais 636k at £1470, Waringstown farmer Hereford 726k at £1450, Dromara farmer Charolais 618k at £1420 and Waringstown farmer Hereford 756k at £1400.

Dairy heifers

Banbridge farmer Holstein at £1900 and Holstein at £1550.

Cows and calves

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1100.

Heifers

Annaclone farmer Limousin 640k at £1740, Ballyward farmer Limousin 544k at £1560, Limousin 550k at £1550, Limousin 528k at £1540, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue 572K at £1500, Ballyward farmer Hereford 550k at £1490, Hereford 552k at £1440, Limousin 540k at £1430. Hereford 578k at £1400 and Annaclone farmer Simmental 508k at £1350.

Bullocks

Ballyward farmer Hereford 696k at £1770, Hereford 690k at £1700, Hereford 672k at £1680, Limousin 570k at £1660, Annaclone farmer Charolais 554k at £1640, Ballyward farmer Hereford 596k at £1620, Hereford 594k at £1600, Hereford 590k at £1560, Friesian 664k at £1560 and Annaclone farmer Charolais 475k at £1550.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dromore farmer topped the sale at £6.97 a kilo for 16.5kg at £115.

Fat ewes topped at £170.

More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £103 to £124,

Spring lambs

Ballinaskeagh farmer 31.5k at £152, Rathfriland farmer 30.7k at £146, Kilkeel farmer 27.7k at £142, Kilkeel farmer 25.8k at £140, Castlewellan farmer 26k at £140, Ballinaskeagh farmer 25k at £139, Katesbridge farmer 25.7k at £138, Banbridge farmer 24.6k at £138 and Ballinaskeagh farmer 23.8k at £137.

Fat ewes

Downpatrick farmer at £170, Kilkeel farmer at £140, Newcastle farmer at £124, Banbridge farmer at £120, Dromara farmer at £110, Banbridge farmer at £106, at £103, Ballyward farmer at £96 and Downpatrick farmer at £92.

Fat rams

Portadown farmer at £120.

Breeding rams

Downpatrick farmer at £370, Banbridge farmer at £310, Annalong farmer at £245 and Ballyward farmer at £210.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.

Related topics:HerefordBelgian BlueBanbridgeNewry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice