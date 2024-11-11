Super show of cattle in town on Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £630 for Limousin bull calf for a Hilltown farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1270 for a 422kg from a Newcastle farmer.

Fat cows topped £2160 for 1036kg Hereford.

Dairy heifers topped at £1900.

Rathfriland Mart

Cow and calves topped at £1100.

Heifers topped at £1740 for 640kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1770 for 696kg Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Hilltown farmer Limousin at £630, Newry farmer Simmental at £430, Simmental at £430, Simmental at £430, Lisburn farmer Hereford at £420, Hilltown farmer Shorthorn at £410, Lisburn farmer Hereford at £410, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £ 380, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £370 and Warrenpoint farmer Fleckvieh at £365,

Heifer calves

Dromara farmer Shorthorn at £490, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Belgian Blue at £320, Warrenpoint farmer Fleckvieh at £315, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £305, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £285, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £285, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £280, Belgian Blue at £265, Annalong farmer Hereford at £260.

Weanlings

Male calves

Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £1250, Ballymartin farmer Hereford 482k at £1230, Limousin 428k at £1180, Markethill farmer Saler 486k at £1100, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 468k at £1090, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £1040, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 402k at £1040, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus 386k at £1030, Banbridge farmer Hereford 408k at £1030 and Newry farmer Limousin 402k at £1010.

Weanling heifer calves

Newcastle farmer Simmental 422k at £1270, Newry farmer Limousin 382k at £1080, Charolais 370k at £1020, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 396k at £1000, Newry farmer Limousin 356k at £990, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £950, Ballyward farmer Limousin 282k at £940, Hilltown farmer Limousin 314k at £900 and Lurgan farmer Charolais 280k at £900, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 364k at £890.

Fat cows

Ballyward farmer Hereford 1036k at £2160, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus 830k at £1835, Blonde 688k at £1730, Dromara farmer Limousin 652k at £1690, Annaclone farmer Limousin 726k at £1670, Dromara farmer Limousin 758k at £1620, Ballyward farmer Limousin 682k at £1620, Rostrevor farmer Stabiliser 718k at £1490, Annaclone farmer Charolais 636k at £1470, Waringstown farmer Hereford 726k at £1450, Dromara farmer Charolais 618k at £1420 and Waringstown farmer Hereford 756k at £1400.

Dairy heifers

Banbridge farmer Holstein at £1900 and Holstein at £1550.

Cows and calves

Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1100.

Heifers

Annaclone farmer Limousin 640k at £1740, Ballyward farmer Limousin 544k at £1560, Limousin 550k at £1550, Limousin 528k at £1540, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue 572K at £1500, Ballyward farmer Hereford 550k at £1490, Hereford 552k at £1440, Limousin 540k at £1430. Hereford 578k at £1400 and Annaclone farmer Simmental 508k at £1350.

Bullocks

Ballyward farmer Hereford 696k at £1770, Hereford 690k at £1700, Hereford 672k at £1680, Limousin 570k at £1660, Annaclone farmer Charolais 554k at £1640, Ballyward farmer Hereford 596k at £1620, Hereford 594k at £1600, Hereford 590k at £1560, Friesian 664k at £1560 and Annaclone farmer Charolais 475k at £1550.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromore farmer topped the sale at £6.97 a kilo for 16.5kg at £115.

Fat ewes topped at £170.

More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £103 to £124,

Spring lambs

Ballinaskeagh farmer 31.5k at £152, Rathfriland farmer 30.7k at £146, Kilkeel farmer 27.7k at £142, Kilkeel farmer 25.8k at £140, Castlewellan farmer 26k at £140, Ballinaskeagh farmer 25k at £139, Katesbridge farmer 25.7k at £138, Banbridge farmer 24.6k at £138 and Ballinaskeagh farmer 23.8k at £137.

Fat ewes

Downpatrick farmer at £170, Kilkeel farmer at £140, Newcastle farmer at £124, Banbridge farmer at £120, Dromara farmer at £110, Banbridge farmer at £106, at £103, Ballyward farmer at £96 and Downpatrick farmer at £92.

Fat rams

Portadown farmer at £120.

Breeding rams

Downpatrick farmer at £370, Banbridge farmer at £310, Annalong farmer at £245 and Ballyward farmer at £210.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.