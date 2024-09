Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 500 cattle in town last Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £750 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Ballyward farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1400 for a 398kg from a Belgian Blue farmer.

Fat cows topped £1480 for 688kg Saler.

Dairy maidens topped at £820.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1440 for 556kg Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1790 for 710kg Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £750, Belgian Blue at £740, Belgian Blue at £730, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £690, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £670, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £610, Aberdeen Angus at £580, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £560 and Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £520, Belgian Blue at £515.

Heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £630, Aberdeen Angus at £610, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £550, Aberdeen Angus at £520, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £470, Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn at £460, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £435, Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £380.

Weanlings

Male Calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 398k at £1400, Legananny farmer Charolais 404k at £1390, Charolais 396k at £1390, Charolais 396k at £1370, Charolais 388k at £1360, Ballyward farmer Charolais 448k at £1340, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 436k at £1340, Annaclone farmer Charolais 422k at £1320 and Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 410k at £1300, Belgian Blue 426k at £1290.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilcoo farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 414k at £1320, Annaclone farmer Limousin 322k at £1150, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 380k at £1130, Annaclone farmer Charolais 386k at £1090, Dromara farmer Limousin 392k at £1090, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 390k at £1060, Dromara farmer Limousin 374k at £1010, Annaclone farmer Limousin 316k at £1000, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 322k at £1000 and Dromara farmer Limousin 392 at £990.

Fat cows

Dromore farmer Saler 688k at £1480, Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 670k at £1390, Limousin 550k at £900, Banbridge farmer Holstein 688k at £990, Holstein 672k at £980, Norwegian Red 608k at £960, Banbridge farmer Limousin 552k at £900, Dromara farmer Friesian 624k at £860, Tanvalley farmer Friesian 668k at £830 and Dromara farmer Friesian 592k at £820.

Dairy maiden heifers

Newcastle farmer Holstein at £820, Holstein at £790, Holstein at £770, Holstein at £750, Holstein at £720, Holstein at £710 and Holstein at £670.

Heifers

Newry farmer Charolais 556k at £1440, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 494k at £1380, Atticall farmer Limousin 532k at £1360, Portadown farmer Simmental 488k at £1320, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 462k at £1310, Limousin 480k at £1310, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 434k at £1300, Portadown farmer Charolais 510k at £1300. Leitrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 502k at £1270 and Dromara farmer Limousin 444k at £1230.

Bullocks

Dromore farmer Charolais 710k at £1790, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 674k at £1700, Limousin 602k at £1690, Limousin 574k at £1670, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 568k at £1670, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 532k at £1620, Dromore farmer Charolais 666k at £1590, Dromara farmer Limousin 512k at £1570 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 500k at £1560, Charolais 498k at £1540.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.99 a kilo for 14.2kg at £85.

Fat ewes topped at £178.

More ewes over the £165 mark this week with plainer ewes from £118 to £148,

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 28k at £133, Dromore farmer 23k at £132, Kilkeel farmer 24.5k at £131, Castlewellan farmer 26.5k at £131, Hilltown farmer 29k at £130, Saintfield farmer 24.2k at £130, Bryansford farmer 25.5k at £130, Ballynahinch farmer 23.6k at £129, Dromara farmer 25k at £128 and Ballynahinch farmer 25.5k at £128.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £178, Ballymartin farmer at £165. Saintfield farmer at £148, Poyntzpass farmer at £134, Bryansford farmer at £130, Hillsborough farmer at £128, Kilkeel farmer at £126, Hillsborough farmer at £120, Ballymartin farmer at £120 and Hilltown farmer at £118.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £100 and Hilltown farmer at £70.

Breeding rams

Bryansford farmer at £300 and Belfast farmer at £260,

Breeding ewes

Dromara farmer 5 hoggets at £195, 5 hoggets at £185 and Banbridge farmer 6 x two years old at £175, 6 x two years at £168.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.