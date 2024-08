Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 26th August seen a great entry of 105 top quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 368p/kg for a Charolais at 476kg (£1750) and to a top of £1900 per head for a Charolais at 748kg (254p/kg).

Heifers sold to 285p/kg for an Aberdeen Angus at 470kg (£1340) and to a top of £1600 per head for a Limousin at 700kg (229p/kg).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 220p/kg for a Charolais at 574kg (£1260) and to a top of £1600 per head for a Limousin at 774kg (207p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 2nd September - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 574kg £1260 (220), Maghera producer, Limousin 572kg £1200 (210), Maghera producer, Limousin 774kg £1600 (207), Loup producer, Charolais 696kg £1250 (180) and Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1040 (179).

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 380kg £1030 (271), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 400kg £1070 (268), Garvagh producer, Charolais 324kg £860 (265), Garvagh producer, Limousin 394kg £1020 (259), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 388kg £1000 (258), Garvagh producer, 300kg £770 (257) and Magherafelt producer, Limousin 390kg £970 (249).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1340 (285), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 422kg £1160 (275), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 436kg £1180 (271), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 428kg £1160 (271), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 418kg £1120 (268), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1260 (263) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 476kg £1250 (263).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Simmental 620kg £1560 (252), Limavady producer, Simmental 566kg £1400 (247), Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1340 (244), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 610kg £1410 (231), Garvagh producer, Charolais 540kg £1250 (231) and Maghera producer, Limousin 700kg £1600 (229).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 392kg £1440 (367), Draperstown producer, Charolais 342kg £1200 (351), Draperstown producer, Charolais 384kg £1340 (349), Draperstown producer, Charolais 390kg £1260 (323), Garvagh producer, Limousin 332kg £1040 (313), Garvagh producer, Limousin 374kg £1150 (307), Garvagh producer, Limousin 376kg £1140 (303), Garvagh producer, Limousin 400kg £1200 (300), Garvagh producer, Limousin 364kg £1090 (299), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 360kg £1040 (289), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 332kg £940 (283), Garvagh producer, Limousin 328kg £900 (274), Garvagh producer, Limousin 284kg £750 (264), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 346kg £910 (263) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 362kg £940 (260).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 476kg £1750 (368), Draperstown producer, Charolais 434kg £1470 (339), Limavady producer, Charolais 476kg £1610 (338), Limavady producer, Charolais 478kg £1580 (331), Limavady producer, Charolais 472kg £1560 (331), Limavady producer, Limousin 462kg £1480 (320), Draperstown producer, Limousin 442kg £1410 (319), Garvagh producer, Limousin 444kg £1380 (311), Garvagh producer, Limousin 452kg £1390 (308), Limavady producer, Charolais 500kg £1460 (292), Limavady producer, Charolais 454kg £1300 (286) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 476kg £1350 (284).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limavady producer, Charolais 528kg £1710 (324), Limavady producer, Charolais 506kg £1560 (308), Limavady producer, Charolais 560kg £1700 (304), Swatragh producer, Limousin 615kg £1810 (294), Limavady producer, Charolais 504kg £1480 (294), Upperlands producer, Limousin 550kg £1570 (285), Limavady producer, Charolais 560kg £1570 (280), Swatragh producer, Limousin 606kg £1700 (281), Limavady producer, Charolais 594kg £1600 (269), Kilrea producer, Limousin 670kg £1760 (263), Kilrea producer, Charolais 606kg £1590 (262) and Kilrea producer, Charolais 748kg £1900 (254).

Friesian bullocks/bulls

Moneymore producer, Friesian 500kg £1080 (216) and Moneymore producer, Friesian 490kg £1050 (214).

Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 24th August saw a fantastic entry of over 2250 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a great trade with over 1580 lambs and 670 cull ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £143 for four lambs at 26.8kg and to a top of 605p/kg for 15 lambs at 18.5kg into £112.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes reached a top of £240 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes and rams reaching great prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 31st August - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Eglinton producer, 4 lambs 25kg £137.50 (550), Knockloughrim producer, 9 lambs 25.9kg £140.50 (543), Pomeroy producer, 4 lambs 26.8kg £143 (534), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 26kg £136 (523), Dungiven producer, 5 lambs 25.6kg £134 (523), Lissan producer, 1 lamb 25kg £129.50 (518), Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 26.5kg £137 (517), Omagh producer, 2 lambs 25kg £129 (516), Gulladuff producer, 13 lambs 25.1kg £128.50 (512) and Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 25kg £125 (500).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 6 lambs 22kg £128.50 (584), Limavady producer, 10 lambs 21.9kg £126.50 (578), Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 21.5kg £122.50 (570), Maghera producer, 15 lambs 21.6kg £123 (569), Rasharkin producer, 7 lambs 24.6kg £138.50 (563), Rasharkin producer, 7 lambs 23.4kg £132 (564), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 24.5kg £136.50 (557), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 24.9kg £138 (554), Portglenone producer, 5 lambs 23.2kg £128 (552), Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 23.3kg £128.50 (552), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 24.5kg £134 (547), Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 22.5kg £122.50 (544) and Rasharkin producer, 7 lambs 23.4kg £127 (543).

Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magherafelt producer, 15 lambs 18.5kg £112 (605), Moneymore producer, 7 lambs 18.3kg £109 (596), Garvagh producer, 14 lambs 18.9kg £112.50 (595), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20.8kg £122 (586), Stewartstown producer, 5 lambs 18.6kg £109 (586), Magherafelt producer, 15 lambs 19.1kg £112 (586), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 18.7kg £109.50 (585), Moneymore producer, 4 lambs 19.3kg £112.50 (583), Stewartstown producer, 2 lambs 18kg £105 (583), Slaughtmanus producer, 23 lambs 18.7kg £107.50 (575), Bellaghy producer, 7 lambs 18.6kg £106.50 (573), Bellaghy producer, 3 lambs 18kg £103 (572), Dungannon producer, 18 lambs 20kg £114 (570), Garvagh producer, 17 lambs 19.1kg £109 (571), Stewartstown producer, 5 lambs 20.2kg £115 (569), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £109.50 (562) and Maghera producer, 9 lambs 19.1kg £107 (560).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Dungiven producer, 12 lambs 17.4kg £99.50, Dungiven producer, 13 lambs 17.5kg £98.50, Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 17kg £97.50, Rasharkin producer, 17 lambs 16.8kg £97, Ballycastle producer, 22 lambs 16.2kg £96.50, Dungannon producer, 2 lambs 17.5kg £95.50, Maghera producer, 11 lambs 16.4kg £92.50, Dungannon producer, 1 lambs 15kg £88, Moneymore producer, 6 lambs 16.2kg £87, Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 14kg £84.50, Maghera producer, 12 lambs 14.6kg £84, Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 15.3kg £84 and Slaughtmanus producer, 6 lambs 14.7kg £83.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £240, Lissan producer, 1 ewe £234, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £192, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £192, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £190, Moneymore producer, 8 ewes £186, Swatragh producer, 7 ewes £180, Derry producer, 5 ewes £175, Pomeroy producer, 1 ewe £172, Derry producer, 3 ewes £169, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe £166, Coleraine producer, 6 ewes £162, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £160, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £158, Ballinderry producer, 2 ewes £156, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £156 and Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £155.

Fat rams

Cookstown producer, 1 ram £182, Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £178 and Draperstown producer, 1 ram £120.

Breeding sheep sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 22nd August saw a brilliant entry of 1300 breeding sheep which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding hoggets reached a top of £212 for a single hogget, breeding ewes to a top of £200 for a single ewe.

Breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £172 for 7 ewe lambs.

Breeding rams to a high of 600 guineas for a shearling ram.

Store lambs topped at £124 for 4 lambs.

General breeding sale as normal next Thursday 29th August - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm, all stock welcome.

Also, multi-breed ewe lamb sale Wednesday 28th August, booking only. Sale at 7pm.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Breeding hoggets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limavady producer, 1 hogget £212, Limavady producer, 3 hoggets £205, Rasharkin producer, 9 hoggets £205, Rasharkin producer, 8 hoggets £202, Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets £200, Antrim producer, 9 hoggets £200, Rasharkin producer, 8 hoggets £198, Limavady producer, 6 hoggets £195, Rasharkin producer, 6 hoggets £192, Limavady producer, 6 hoggets £192, Maghera producer, 9 hoggets £190,

Antrim producer, 10 hoggets £190, Maghera producer, 9 hoggets £190, Moneymore producer, 11 hoggets £188, Limavady producer, 6 hoggets £185, Claudy producer, 7 hoggets £185, Antrim producer, 10 hoggets £185, Antrim producer, 10 hoggets £185, Moneymore producer, 10 hoggets £185, Moneymore producer, 6 hoggets £185, Limavady producer, 4 hoggets £185 and Draperstown producer, 5 hoggets £185.

Breeding ewes

Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £200, Donemana producer, 9 ewes £178, Ballymena producer, 10 ewes £158, Ballymena producer, 10 ewes £156, Draperstown producer, 6 ewes £150, Garvagh producer, 16 ewes £150, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £150, Antrim producer, 9 ewes £148, Antrim producer, 5 ewes £148, Donemana producer, 2 ewes £148, Antrim producer, 8 ewes £145, Antrim producer, 9 ewes £142, Garvagh producer, 9 ewes £142, Dungannon producer, 12 ewes £142 and Dungannon producer, 5 ewes £140.

Breeding ewe lambs

Claudy producer, 7 lambs £172, Claudy producer, 3 lambs £155, Claudy producer, 2 lambs £142, Claudy producer, 2 lambs £142, Moneymore producer, 10 lambs £140, Banbridge producer, 4 lambs £136, Portstewart producer, 2 lambs £136, Upperlands producer, 8 lambs £135, Claudy producer, 6 lambs £134, Moneymore producer, 6 lambs £134, Claudy producer, 7 lambs £130, Claudy producer, 2 lambs £130, Upperlands producer, 9 lambs £130, Swatragh producer, 10 lambs £128, Moneymore producer, 10 lambs £128 and Moneymore producer, 6 lambs £126.

Breeding rams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donemana producer, 1 ram 600 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 ram 500 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 ram 500 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 ram 480 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 ram 480 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 ram 480 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 ram 400 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 ram 320 guineas and Donemana producer, 1 ram 320 guineas.

Store lambs

Swatragh producer, 4 lambs £124, Carnlough producer, 17 lambs £119, Strabane producer, 20 lambs £105, Plumbridge producer, 14 lambs £101, Castlerock producer, 25 lambs £100, Strabane producer, 7 lambs £98.50, Maghera producer, 5 lambs £98, Coleraine producer, 2 lambs £96, Macosquin producer, 12 lambs £96, Draperstown producer, 22 lambs £94, Macosquin producer, 12 lambs £92, Strabane producer, 8 lambs £91, Banbridge producer, 6 lambs £89 and Castlerock producer, 25 lambs £88.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.