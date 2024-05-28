Marts: Bullocks selling to a top price of £1840 per head for a Charolais at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 27th May saw another great show of 120 top quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Weanling bullocks reached a sky high 430p/kg for a Limousin bullock and many of the fat cows made well over 200p/kg.

Bullocks sold to 430p/kg for a Limousin at 200kg (£860) and to a top of £1840 per head for a Charolais at 686kg (268p/kg).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers sold to 366p/kg for a Limousin at 238kg (£870) and to a top of £1770 per head for a Charolais at 580kg (305p/kg). Cows sold to 251p/kg for a Limousin at 458kg (£1150) and to a top of £1630 per head for a Limousin at 692kg (236p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of sample prices:

Fat cows

Bellaghy producer, Limousin 458kg £1150 (251p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 692kg £1630 (236p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 656kg £1500 (229p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 424kg £960 (226p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 638kg £1430 (224p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £1040 (217p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 700kg £1460 (208p/kg), Dungiven producer, Simmental 656kg £1350 (206p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Parthenais 608kg £1230 (202p/kg), Claudy producer. Aberdeen Angus 656kg £1130 (172p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 656kg £1030 (157p/kg).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Draperstown producer, Limousin 238kg £870 (366p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 280kg £950 (339p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 256kg £850 (332p/kg), Cookstown producer, Limousin 270kg £880 (326p/kg), Cookstown producer, Limousin 270kg £870 (322p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 276kg £750 (272p/kg) and Coleraine producer, Limousin 290kg £740 (255p/kg).

301 to 400kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toomebridge producer, Limousin 318kg £1070 (336p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 394kg £1290 (327p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 352kg £1060 (301p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 372kg £1110 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 340kg £1000 (294p/kg), Coleraine producer, Limousin 314kg £870 (277p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 396kg £1080 (273p/kg), Draperstown producer, Limousin 374kg £1020 (273p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 374kg £980 (262p/kg) and Maghera producer, Charolais 388kg £980 (253p/kg).

401 to 500kg

Maghera producer, Charolais 464kg £1380 (297p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 408kg £1150 (282p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 452kg £1260 (279p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 456kg £1190 (261p/kg).

501kg and over

Swatragh producer, Charolais 560kg £1730 (309p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 568kg £1740 (306p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 504kg £1540 (306p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 580kg £1770 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 508kg £1470 (289p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 528kg £1490 (282p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 522kg £1400 (268p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 616kg £1640 (266p/kg) and Draperstown producer, Limousin 546kg £1400 (256p/kg).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Draperstown producer, Limousin 200kg £860 (430p/kg), Draperstown producer, Limousin 230kg £930 (404p/kg), Draperstown producer, Limousin 188kg £710 (378p/kg), Coleraine producer, Limousin 290kg £940 (324p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 222kg £710 (320p/kg), Coleraine producer, Limousin 258kg £730 (283p/kg) and Claudy producer, Simmental 280kg £750 (268p/kg).

301 to 400kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garvagh producer, Limousin 396kg £1430 (361p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 340kg £1210 (356p/kg), Moneymore producer, Shorthorn beef 310kg £1100 (355p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 340kg £1200 (353p/kg), Cookstown producer, Limousin 314kg £1080 (344p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 400kg £1370 (343p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 334kg £1130 (338p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £1180 (337p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 392kg £1310 (334p/kg), Moneymore producer, Shorthorn beef 374kg £1240 (332p/kg), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 362kg £1190 (329p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 354kg £1130 (319p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 364kg £1140 (313p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 342kg £1050 (307p/kg), Cookstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 376kg £1120 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 358kg £1050 (293p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 388kg £1130 (291p/kg).

401 to 500kg

Maghera producer, Limousin 490kg £1570 (320p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 426kg £1350 (317p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 452kg £1260 (279p/kg), Moneymore producer, Shorthorn beef 432kg £1160 (269p/kg).

501kg and over

Garvagh producer, Charolais 502kg £1550 (309p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 570kg £1740 (305p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 506kg £1540 (304p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 548kg £1640 (299p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 592kg £1690 (285p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 586kg £1590 (271p/kg), Kilrea producer, Simmental 634kg £1710 (270p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 566kg £1520 (269p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 686kg £1840 (268p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 538kg £1420 (264p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 562kg £1470 (262p/kg), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1590 (261p/kg) and Magherafelt producer, Charolais 586kg £1530 (261p/kg).

Breeding cattle sale

Friday 24th May saw 70 quality cattle in Swatragh for the monthly breeding cattle which saw a very demanding trade with maiden heifers reaching highs of £1940 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, springer heifers to a top of £1500 for a Limousin due to Aberdeen Angus bull, cows and calves topped at £3000 for a Charolais cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot and breeding bulls reached £2450 for a Charolais bull.

Some of Friday’s sample prices:

Maiden heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derry producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine £1940, Derry producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine £1920, Derry producer, Simmental £1880, Cookstown producer, £1560, Cookstown producer, £1520, Kilrea producer, £1520, Moneymore producer, Limousin £1380, Moneymore producer, Limousin £1340 and Moneymore producer, Limousin £1320.

Springing Heifers

Claudy producer, Limousin £1500, Portglenone producer, Shorthorn £1500 and Portglenone producer, Shorthorn £1440.

Cows and calves

Swatragh producer, Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf £3000, Crumlin producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £2720, Lisburn producer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £2720, Lisburn producer, Saler cow with Limousin heifer calf £2720, Crumlin producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £2500, Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf £2350, Lisburn producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £2350, Draperstown producer, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf £2200, Lisburn producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £2180, Lisburn producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £2100, Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf £1950, Dungiven producer, Hereford cow with Limousin heifer calf £1720 and Dungiven producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £1700.

Breeding bulls

Dungiven producer, Charolais £2450, Dungiven producer, Charolais £1900 and Claudy producer, Saler £1640.

Weekly Saturday sheep sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday 25th May saw a good entry of over 830 sheep presented for sale, leading to a day of super trade with 350 spring lambs, 300 cull ewes and rams and 180 hoggets on offer.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £189 for a single lamb at 29kg and to a top of 830p/kg for 6 lambs at 20kg into £166.

Hoggets reached a top of £190 per head for a single hogget at 25kg and to a top of 760p/kg for a single hogget at 25kg into £190.

Cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £229 for a single ewe and many more lots of ewes reached very strong prices.

Fat rams to a high of £160 for a single ram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices:

Heavy weight spring lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, 11 lambs 25.1kg £177 (705p/kg), Kilrea producer, 3 lambs 25.3kg £177 (700p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 26kg £171 (658p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 29kg £189 (652p/kg), Kilrea producer, 2 lambs 28.5kg £185 (649p/kg), Macosquin producer, 2 lambs 26.5kg £170 (642p/kg), Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb 29kg £175 (603p/kg), Coagh producer, 10 lambs 28.4kg £171 (602p/kg), Upperlands producer, 6 lambs 29.8kg £175 (587p/kg) and Limavady producer, 1 lamb 31kg £180 (581p/kg).

Mid weight spring lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 21kg £167 (795p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 21kg £167 (795p/kg), Dungiven producer, 5 lambs 21kg £166 (790p/kg), Moneymore producer, 11 lambs 21.1kg £165.50 (784p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 22kg £171 (777p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 19 lambs 21.2kg £164 (774p/kg), Macosquin producer, 5 lambs 21.2kg £163.50 (771p/kg), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 22kg £169 (768p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 22kg £168 (764p/kg), Coagh producer, 9 lambs 23kg £175 (761p/kg), Tobermore producer, 3 lambs 22.5kg £171 (760p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 13 lambs 22.2kg £168.50 (759p/kg), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 22kg £167 (759p/kg), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 22.3kg £169 (758p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 23kg £173 (752p/kg), Cookstown producer, 8 lambs 23kg £173 (752p/kg), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 22.3kg £168 (753p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £169 (751p/kg).

Light weight spring lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, 6 lambs 20kg £166 (830p/kg), Magilligan producer, 1 lamb 20kg £165 (825p/kg), Coagh producer, 11 lambs 20kg £164 (820p/kg), Coagh producer, 4 lambs 20.3kg £165.50 (815p/kg), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 19.3kg £158 (819p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 19kg £155 (816p/kg), Kilrea producer, 17 lambs 20.2kg £164.50 (814p/kg), Coagh producer, 8 lambs 19kg £154.50 (813p/kg), Swatragh producer, 12 lambs 20.3kg £163.50 (805p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £157 (805p/kg), Maghera producer, 15 lambs 20.7kg £165 (797p/kg), Coagh producer, 6 lambs 20.8kg £165.50 (796p/kg), Coagh producer, 6 lambs 20.7kg £164 (792p/kg) and Ballycastle producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £154 (790p/kg).

Heavy weight hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 25kg £190 (760p/kg), Ringsend producer, 3 hoggets 23.3kg £165 (708p/kg), Eglinton producer, 26 hoggets 26.1kg £170 (651p/kg), Limavady producer, 23 hoggets 28.5kg £185 (649p/kg), Randalstown producer, 1 hogget 27kg £160 (593p/kg), Randalstown producer, 2 hoggets 31.5kg £185 (587p/kg), Randalstown producer, 16 hoggets 29.3kg £172 (587p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 28kg £162 (579p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 27kg £155 (574p/kg), Randalstown producer, 3 hoggets 31kg £176 (568p/kg) and Limavady producer, 9 hoggets 31.2kg £174 (558p/kg).

Mid weight hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 21kg £137 (652p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 2 hoggets 22.5kg £139 (618p/kg) and Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 23.5kg £137 (583p/kg).

Light weight hoggets - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 20kg £144 (720p/kg), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 20.4kg £131 (642p/kg), Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets 20.6kg £130 (631p/kg) and Rasharkin producer, 4 hoggets 19.3kg £105 (544p/kg).

Fat ewes

Nutt's Corner producer, 2 ewes £229, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £222, Nutt's Corner producer, 5 ewes £213, Coagh producer, 4 ewes £208, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £196, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £190, Magilligan producer, 1 ewe £190, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £190, Eglinton producer, 10 ewes £183, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £183, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £182, Eglinton producer, 4 ewes £178, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £177, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes £177, Cookstown producer, 5 ewes £175, Knockloughrim producer, 8 ewes £172, Eglinton producer, 2 ewes £172, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £172, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £171, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £171, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £171 and Randalstown producer, 7 ewes £170.

Fat rams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limavady producer, 1 ram £160, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £140, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £136 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £128.

Breeders

Ringsend producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £302 and Ringsend producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £176.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Thursday 23rd May seen a seasonal sale of over 300 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a super trade.

Ewes with twins at foot reaching £352 for 9 ewes with 20 lambs at foot and ewes with singles at foot reached a top of £195 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Please note that next week, Thursday 30th May, will be the last breeding sheep sale before the summer break.

Breeding sheep sales will return in July.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices:

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Dungiven producer, 9 ewes and 20 lambs £352, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £335, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £320, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £290, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £290, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £280, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £280, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £278, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £275, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £270, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £265, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £250, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £242, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £235, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £222, Draperstown producer, 5 ewes and 10 lambs £220, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £215, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £212 and Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £210.

Ewes with single at foot

Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £190, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Portstewart producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £160, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £160, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £155 and Crumlin producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £150.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.