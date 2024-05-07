Marts: Bullocks selling to a top price of £1890 per head at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to 389p/kg for a Charolais at 380kg (£1480) and to a top of £1890 per head for a Simmental at 694kg (272p/kg). Heifers sold to 334p/kg for a Limousin at 290kg (£970) and to a top of £1650 per head for a Charolais at 496kg (333p/kg). Cows sold to 232p/kg for a Limousin at 716kg and to a top of £1660 per head for same cow.
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some sample prices
Fat cows
Swatragh producer, Limousin 716kg £1660 (232p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 598kg £1250 (209p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Limousin 558kg £840 (151p/kg).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
Garvagh producer, Limousin 290kg £970 (334p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 290kg £960 (331p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 286kg £800 (280p/kg) and Ballymaguigan producer, Aberdeen Angus 254kg £700 (276p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Swatragh producer, Charolais 362kg £1150 (318p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 322kg £1010 (314p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 358kg £1120 (313p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 356kg £1100 (309p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 382kg £1160 (304p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 362kg £1080 (298p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 328kg £960 (293p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 328kg £960 (293p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 392kg £1110 (283p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 390kg £1100 (282p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 360kg £1010 (281p/kg) and Limavady producer, Limousin 322kg £900 (280p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Maghera producer, Charolais 496kg £1650 (333p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 424kg £1350 (318p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 494kg £1510 (306p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 408kg £1240 (304p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 450kg £1350 (300p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 468kg £1400 (299p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 442kg £1310 (296p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 434kg £1270 (293p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 480kg £1350 (281p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 452kg £1270 (281p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 418kg £1170 (280p/kg).
501kg and over
Maghera producer, Limousin 512kg £1610 (314p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 504kg £1570 (312p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 504kg £1500 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 544kg £1600 (294p/kg) and Knockloughrim producer, Shorthorn beef 530kg £1330 (251p/kg).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Garvagh producer, Limousin 298kg £1070 (359p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 276kg £970 (351p/kg), Glenarm producer, Charolais 256kg £850 (332p/kg) and Knockloughrim producer, Simmental 278kg £900 (324p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Toomebridge producer, Charolais 380kg £1480 (389p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 352kg £1360 (386p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 318kg £1190 (374p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 326kg £1140 (350p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 400kg £1360 (340p/kg), Glenarm producer, Charolais 370kg £1250 (338p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 356kg £1180 (331p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 320kg £1040 (325p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 364kg £1170 (321p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 336kg £1080 (321p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 324kg £1000 (309p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 330kg £1010 (306p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 350kg £1050 (300p/kg), Glenarm producer, Charolais 328kg £980 (299p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 372kg £1110 (298p/kg), Glenarm producer, Charolais 352kg £1050 (298p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 302kg £890 (295p/kg) and Limavady producer, Limousin 374kg £1090 (291p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Toomebridge producer, Charolais 424kg £1450 (342p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 414kg £1410 (341p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 418kg £1380 (330p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 478kg £1520 (318p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 476kg £1480 (311p/kg), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 430kg £1280 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 466kg £1370 (294p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 426kg £1240 (291p/kg) and Limavady producer, Limousin 436kg £1250 (287p/kg).
501kg and over
Maghera producer, Charolais 520kg £1550 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 528kg £1540 (292p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 546kg £1540 (282p/kg) and Kilrea producer, Simmental 694kg £1890 (272p/kg).
Friesian bullocks/bulls
Stewartstown producer, Friesian 440kg £880 (200p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 456kg £880 (193p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 400kg £760 (190p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 452kg £850 (188p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 414kg £750 (181p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 412kg £740 (180p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 406kg £730 (180p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 416kg £740 (178p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 424kg £750 (177p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 2x Friesian 442kg £780 (176p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 426kg £750 (176p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 414kg £730 (176p/kg) and Stewartstown producer, Friesian 428kg £730 (171p/kg).
Weekly Saturday sheep sale
Saturday 4th May saw a seasonal entry of over 900 sheep, sale resulted in a day of strong trade with 350 hoggets, 160 spring lambs and 400 cull ewes and rams for sale, many of the lots made strong prices.
Hoggets reached a top of £194 per head for four hoggets at 35.8kg and to a top of 698p/kg for four hoggets at 25.5kg into £178.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £190 for a single lamb at 38kg and to a top of 704p/kg for a single lamb at 26kg into £183.
Cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £268 for two ewes and many more lots of ewes reached over £200.
Fat rams to a high of £230 for a single ram.
Breeders to a top of £245 for two ewes with four lambs at foot.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight spring lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Crumlin producer, 1 lamb 26kg £183 (704p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 2 lambs 25.5kg £173 (678p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 7 lambs 25.4kg £168 (661p/kg), Moneymore producer, 3 lambs 25.3kg £160 (632p/kg), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 26kg £162 (623p/kg) and Cookstown producer, 1 lamb 38kg £190 (500p/kg).
Mid weight spring lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Upperlands producer, 4 lambs 23kg £161 (700p/kg), Ballymoney producer, 5 lambs 21.6kg £144 (667p/kg), Eglinton producer, 6 lambs 22.2kg £147 (662p/kg), Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 21.2kg £140 (660p/kg), Carnlough producer, 5 lambs 21.4kg £139 (650p/kg), Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 24.3kg £157 (646p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 22kg £141 (641p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 3 lambs 23kg £147 (639p/kg), Upperlands producer, 5 lambs 21.4kg £135 (631p/kg), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 22.7kg £140 (617p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 22kg £135 (614p/kg), Dungiven producer, 3 lambs 21.7kg £130 (599p/kg) and Cookstown producer, 28 lambs 21.7kg £130 (599p/kg).
Light weight spring lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 18kg £110 (611p/kg), Eglinton producer, 2 lambs 20kg £120 (600p/kg), Coleraine producer, 9 lambs 18.8kg £102 (543p/kg) and Limavady producer, 1 lamb 19kg £96 (505p/kg).
Heavy weight hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 25.5kg £178 (698p/kg), Coleraine producer, 1 hogget 28kg £192 (686p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 26.4kg £180 (682p/kg), Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 27kg £178 (659p/kg), Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 26.5kg £174 (657p/kg), Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 25.8kg £169 (655p/kg), Kilrea producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £168 (646p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 25kg £161 (644p/kg), Cookstown producer, 3 hoggets 27.7kg £174 (628p/kg), Dungiven producer, 28 hoggets 25.3kg £158 (625p/kg), Dunloy producer, 13 hoggets 26.2kg £164 (626p/kg), Dungiven producer, 14 hoggets 27.2kg £169 (621p/kg), Coleraine producer, 6 hoggets 25.2kg £156 (619p/kg), Moneymore producer, 7 hoggets 27.3kg £167 (612p/kg) and Garvagh producer, 4 hoggets 35.8kg £194 (542p/kg).
Mid weight hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Crumlin producer, 1 hogget 24kg £166 (692p/kg), Macosquin producer, 2 hoggets 24.4kg £166 (680p/kg), Swatragh producer, 10 hoggets 22.5kg £150 (667p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 hogget 21kg £139 (662p/kg), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 23kg £146 (635p/kg), Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 24kg £148 (617p/kg), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 23kg £142 (617p/kg), Swatragh producer, 9 hoggets 24.1kg £144 (598p/kg), Swatragh producer, 10 hoggets 23.5kg £137 (583p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 6 hoggets 24.7kg £140 (567p/kg).
Light weight hoggets - up to 21kg (p/kg)
Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 20kg £110 (550p/kg), Coleraine producer, 16 hogget 20.3kg £105 (517p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 20kg £100 (500p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 15.8kg £77 (487p/kg).
Fat ewes
Crumlin producer, 2 ewes £268, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £260, Coleraine producer, 3 ewes £256, Templepatrick producer, 3 ewes £238, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £222,.Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £220, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £214, Ballymoney producer, 3 ewes £210, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £208, Armoy producer, 1 ewe £206, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £200, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £200, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £200, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £198, Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £196, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £194, Moneymore producer, 4 ewes £192, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £187, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £186, Carnlough producer, 1 ewe £186, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £184, Armoy producer, 1 ewe £184, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe £184, Upperlands producer, 2 ewes £184, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £182 and Ballymoney producer, 3 ewes £182.
Fat rams
Maghera producer, 1 ram £238, Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £182, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £170, Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £152, Limavady producer, 1 ram £136 and Draperstown producer, 1 ram £110.
Breeders
Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £245, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £190 and Bushmills producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £165.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
Wednesday 1st May seen another strong entry of sheep for sale with many lots of ewes with twins at foot reaching £290 and well over with the top reaching £330 for 2 ewes with 4 lambs at foot. Ewes with singles at foot reached a high of £260 for 2 ewes with 2 lambs at foot and pet lambs to a top of £65.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Wednesday’s sample prices
Pet lambs
Castlederg producer, 1 lamb £65, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £52, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £40, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £40, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £35, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £32, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £30, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £30, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £30, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £30, Bellaghy producer, 1 lamb £28, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £28, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £28, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £28, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £22 and Claudy producer, 1 lamb £20.
Ewes and lambs
Ewes with twins at foot
Randalstown producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £330, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £320, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £315, Randalstown producer, 3 ewes and 5 lambs £300, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £295, Articlave producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £295, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £295, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £290, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £290, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £285, Articlave producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £275, Swatragh producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £275, Randalstown producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £270, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Castlederg producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £250, Castlederg producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £250, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Castlederg producer, 4 ewes and 7 lambs £225 and Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £220.
Ewes with single at foot
Randalstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £260, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £260, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £215, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £215, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £215, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £210, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £205, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Swatragh producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £190, Castlederg producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £185, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165 and Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £165.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.