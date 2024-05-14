Marts: Bullocks selling to £1770 per head for a 608kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to 381p/kg for a Charolais at 386kg (£1470) and to a top of £1770 per head for a Limousin at 608kg (291p/kg).
Heifers sold to 340p/kg for a Limousin at 238kg (£810) and to a top of £1400 per head for a Limousin at 486kg (288p/kg). Cows sold to 247p/kg for a Limousin at 668kg and to a top of £1650 per head for same cow.
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows
Magherafelt producer, Limousin 668kg £1650 (247p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 628kg £1410 (225p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 702kg £1560 (222p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Belgian Blue 664kg £1460 (220p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 620kg £1310 (211p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 602kg £1180 (196p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 582kg £1110 (191p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 596kg £1120 (188p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 596kg £1120 (188p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 584kg £1090 (187p/kg), Portglenone producer, Limousin 772kg £1430 (185p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 588kg £1070 (182p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 638kg £1080 (169p/kg) and Claudy producer, Simmental 538kg £860 (160p/kg).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 238kg £810 (340p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 286kg £970 (339p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Dungiven producer, Charolais 396kg £1260 (318p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 380kg £1200 (316p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 354kg £1120 (316p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 304kg £950 (313p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg £1210 (310p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 360kg £1110 (308p/kg), Draperstown producer, Charolais 304kg £930 (306p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 378kg £1150 (304p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 378kg £1140 (302p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 308kg £930 (302p/kg), Draperstown producer, Charolais 360kg £1080 (300p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 352kg £1050 (298p/kg), Draperstown producer, Charolais 348kg £1030 (296p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 322kg £950 (295p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 398kg £1160 (291p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 364kg £1050 (288p/kg) and Draperstown producer, Charolais 358kg £1030 (288p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Dungiven producer, Charolais 444kg £1370 (309p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 438kg £1350 (308p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 432kg £1280 (296p/kg), Portglenone producer, Limousin 442kg £1300 (294p/kg), Portglenone producer, Limousin 460kg £1330 (289p/kg), Portglenone producer, Limousin 486kg £1400 (288p/kg), Draperstown producer, Charolais 428kg £1230 (287p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 434kg £1240 (286p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 472kg £1340 (284p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1300 (284p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 416kg £1180 (284p/kg), Portglenone producer, Limousin 442kg £1240 (281p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 428kg £1190 (278p/kg), Portglenone producer, Limousin 500kg £1380 (276p/kg) and Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 436kg £1200 (275p/kg).
501kg and over
Dungiven producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg £1360 (267p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1200 (231p/kg).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 252kg £940 (373p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Belgian Blue 250kg £760 (304p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Belgian Blue 280kg £830 (296p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Belgian Blue 236kg £670 (284p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Fleckvieh 276kg £780 (283p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 290kg £810 (279p/kg) and Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 288kg £800 (278p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Garvagh producer, Charolais 386kg £1470 (381p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 318kg £1160 (365p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 320kg £1160 (363p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 322kg £1160 (360p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 366kg £1300 (355p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 308kg £1090 (354p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 366kg £1280 (350p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 354kg £1230 (347p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 388kg £1340 (345p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 396kg £1360 (343p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 326kg £1100 (337p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 302kg £1000 (331p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 396kg £1280 (323p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 378kg £1220 (323p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 358kg £1150 (321p/kg), Castledawson producer, Limousin 314kg £980 (312p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 384kg £1190 (310p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 384kg £1190 (310p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 364kg £1110 (305p/kg) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 330kg £990 (300p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Draperstown producer, Charolais 424kg £1390 (328p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 466kg £1520 (326p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 424kg £1380 (325p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 446kg £1440 (323p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 402kg £1300 (323p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 498kg £1600 (321p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 472kg £1510 (320p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 412kg £1320 (320p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1390 (316p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 438kg £1380 (315p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 478kg £1500 (314p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 478kg £1490 (312p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 432kg £1300 (301p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 418kg £1250 (299p/kg), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 470kg £1400 (298p/kg) and Magherafelt producer, Simmental 474kg £1390 (293p/kg).
501kg and over
Dungiven producer, Limousin 512kg £1540 (301p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 608kg £1770 (291p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 518kg £1470 (284p/kg), Limavady producer, Charolais 534kg £1460 (273p/kg), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 558kg £1520kg (272p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 620kg £1620 (261p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 544kg £1400 (257p/kg), Claudy producer, Belgian Blue 540kg £1390 (257p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 542kg £1380 (255p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 504kg £1280 (254p/kg), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 586kg £1480 (253p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 690kg £1740 (252p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 536kg £1350 (252p/kg).
Weekly Saturday sheep sale
Saturday 11th May saw another seasonal entry of over 580 sheep presented for sale, resulting in a day of flying trade with 130 hoggets, 150 spring lambs and 300 cull ewes and rams on offer.
Hoggets reached a top of £195 per head for 6 hoggets at 33.8kg and to a top of 698p/kg for 5 hoggets at 22.2kg into £155.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £201 for 2 lambs at 31kg and to a top of 882p/kg for a single lamb at 22kg into £194.
Cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £264 for a single ewe and many more lots of ewes reached very strong prices and fat rams to a high of £264 for a single ram.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight spring lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Coagh producer, 1 lamb 25kg £193 (772p/kg), Drum producer, 1 lamb 29kg £195 (672p/kg) and Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 31kg £201 (648p/kg).
Mid weight spring lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 22kg £194 (882p/kg), Coagh producer, 5 lambs 22.2kg £195 (878p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 21kg £181 (862p/kg), Upperlands producer, 4 lambs 22.3kg £186 (834p/kg), Castlerock producer, 6 lambs 22.2kg £181 (815p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 22.6kg £184 (814p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 22kg £176 (800p/kg), Moneymore producer, 13 lambs 21kg £160 (762p/kg), Coleraine producer, 4 lambs 23.8kg £185 (777p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 24kg £185 (771p/kg), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 21kg £160 (762p/kg), Upperlands producer, 6 lambs 23kg £175 (761p/kg), Ballycastle producer, 7 lambs 23kg £175 (761p/kg), Toomebridge producer, 4 lambs 23.5kg £177 (753p/kg) and Maghera producer, 1 lamb 24kg £180 (750p/kg).
Light weight spring lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)
Cookstown producer, 7 lambs 20.7kg £164 (792p/kg), Kilrea producer, 2 lambs 20kg £152 (760p/kg), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £145 (744p/kg), Upperlands producer, 4 lambs 20.3kg £150 (739p/kg), Moneymore producer, 10 lambs 20.3kg £150 (739p/kg) and Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £150 (732p/kg).
Heavy weight hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Maghera producer, 9 hoggets 26.1kg £174 (666p/kg), Maghera producer, 6 hoggets 26.2kg £169 (645p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 12 hoggets 26.1kg £164 (628p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 30kg £186 (620p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 4 hoggets 25.8kg £151 (585p/kg), Toomebridge producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £150 (577p/kg) and Maghera producer, 6 hoggets 33.8kg £195 (577p/kg).
Mid weight hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Cookstown producer, 5 hoggets 22.2kg £155 (698p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 4 hoggets 21.8kg £150 (688p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 5 hoggets 24.6kg £152 (618p/kg), Swatragh producer, 10 hoggets 22.9kg £140 (611p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 1 hogget 22kg £132 (600p/kg) and Desertmartin producer, 3 hoggets 24kg £138 (575p/kg).
Light weight hoggets - up to 21kg (p/kg)
Ballymoney producer, 5 hoggets 20.8kg £129 (620p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 6 hoggets 18.3kg £98 (536p/kg) and Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 17kg £86 (506p/kg).
Fat ewes
Maghera producer, 1 ewe £264, Coagh producer, 5 ewes £214, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £210, Drum producer, 9 ewes £200, Magherafelt producer, 7 ewes £194, Magherafelt producer, 2 ewes £189, Curran producer, 1 ewe £188, Toomebridge producer, 4 ewes £188, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes £186, Desertmartin producer, 1 ewe £185, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £184, Ballycastle producer, 2 ewes £184, Magherafelt producer, 5 ewes £183, Carnlough producer, 1 ewe £182, Dungannon producer, 3 ewes £178, Magherafelt producer, 4 ewes £177, Drum producer, 4 ewes £173, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £172, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £172, Magherafelt producer, 3 ewes £171, Magherafelt producer, 4 ewes £170, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £170, Draperstown producer, 5 ewes £170, Gulladuff producer, 2 ewes £170 and Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £170.
Fat rams
Carnlough producer, 1 ram £264, Dungannon producer, 1 ram £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £196, Gulladuff producer, 1 ram £184, Ballymoney producer, 1 ram £165, Claudy producer 1 ram £160, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £124 and Toomebridge producer, 1 ram £118.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
Thursday 9th May seen a strong entry of sheep presented for sale which saw ewes with twins at foot reaching £360 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and ewes with singles at foot reached a high of £352 for 3 ewes with 4 lambs at foot.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Wednesday’s sample prices.
Ewes and lambs
Ewes with twins at foot
Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £318, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £315, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £305, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £285, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £285, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £278, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £275, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £272, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £270, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £270, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £265, Plumbridge producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £265, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Limavady producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £255, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £248, Limavady producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £245, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Limavady producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £235, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235 and Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £230.
Ewes with single at foot
Carnlough producer, 3 ewes and 4 lambs £352, Carnlough producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £295, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £258, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £258, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £235, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £228, Carnlough producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £210, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £205, Plumbridge producer, 5 ewes and 5 lambs £205, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £200, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £190, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £188, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175 and Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £175.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.