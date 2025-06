A large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 5th September saw fat ewes sell to £172 and fat lambs to £140.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £172, Hilltown farmer £160, Rathfriland farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £147 and £144, Hilltown farmer £140, Mullaghbawn farmer £134, Hilltown farmer £130 and Killowen farmer £128,

Fat lambs: Rostrevor farmer £140 for 34kg (412ppk), Donaghmore farmer £139.50 for 27kg (517ppk), Rathfriland farmer £134 for 24kg (558ppk), Rostrevor farmer £132 for 24.7kg (534ppk), Hilltown farmer £131 for 24kg (545ppk), Hilltown farmer £127 for 25kg (508ppk), Rostrevor farmer £122 for 23kg (530ppk), Annaclone farmer £120.50 for 22.7kg (531ppk), Donaghmore farmer £118 for 22kg (536ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £112 for 21kg (533ppk) and Donaghmore farmer £111 for 21kg (528ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £117 for 19,6kg (597ppk), Dromara farmer £107 for 19kg (563ppk), Castlewellan farmer £99.50 for 17kg (585ppk), Killowen farmer £96.50 for 16.7kg (578ppk), Kilcoo farmer £96 for 14.8kg (649ppk), Castlewellan farmer £95 for 16.4kg (580ppk), Hilltown farmer £93.50 for 15kg (623ppk), Kilcoo farmer £93 for 16kg (581ppk) and Newry farmer £87 for 15kg (580ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 7th September saw fat cows sell to £2100, heifers to £1850 and bullocks to £1900.

Fat cows: Katesbridge farmer £2100 for 778kg (270ppk), Hilltown farmer £1780 for 788kg (226ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1750 for 778kg (225ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 684kg (248ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1490 for 692kg (215ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 554kg (240ppk).

Cows and calves: Cullyhanna farmer £2600, Attical farmer £2000 and Katesbridge farmer £1900.

Weanling heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1030 for 394kg (261ppk), Cabra farmer £910 for 404kg (225ppk), Cabra farmer £910 for 302kg (301ppk), Kilkeel farmer £820 for 302kg (271ppk) and Cabra farmer £770 for 286kg (269ppk).

Weanling bulls: Kilkeel farmer £1550 for 488kg (318ppk), £1330 for 436kg (305ppk) and £1310 for 408kg (321ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 468kg (278ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1290 for 484kg (267ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 378kg (291ppk).

Heifers: Banbridge farmer £1850 for 580kg (319ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1760 for 610kg (288ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1720 for 620kg (277ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1700 for 606kg (281ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1690 for 572kg (295ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1650 for 580kg (284ppk), Hilltown farmer £1610 for 548kg (293ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1600 for 550kg (291ppk), Hilltown farmer £1590 for 558kg (285ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1560 for 530kg (294ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1560 for 554kg (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1550 for 548kg (283ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1520 for 534kg (284ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 512kg (293ppk), Ballykinlar farmer £1500 for 462kg (325ppk) and £1450 for 468kg (310ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1410 for 468kg (301ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 468kg (299ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1360 for 444kg (306ppk), Cabra farmer £1310 for 444kg (295ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1210 for 410kg (295ppk) and Cabra farmer £1200 for 382kg (314ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1900 for 696kg (273ppk), Banbridge farmer £1900 for 640kg (297ppk), Hilltown farmer £1880 for 670kg (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1880 for 624kg (301ppk) and £1810 for 622kg (291ppk), Annalong farmer £1770 for 592kg (299ppk), Hilltown farmer £1740 for 592kg (294ppk), Annalong farmer £1730 for 614kg (282ppk), Hilltown farmer £1720 for 588kg (292ppk), Ballyward farmer £1710 for 590kg (290ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 574kg (296ppk), Ballyward farmer £1670 for 544kg (307ppk), Banbridge farmer £1650 for 560kg (295ppk), Hilltown farmer £1640 for 560kg (293ppk), Ballyward farmer £1610 for 554kg (290ppk), Annalong farmer £1590 for 544kg (292ppk), Attical farmer £1580 for 526kg (300ppk) and £1560 for 522kg (298ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1530 for 502kg (305ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1510 for 494kg (306ppk) and £1500 for 490kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 456kg (293ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1280 for 426kg (300ppk).