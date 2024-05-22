Marts: Bullocks selling to £1930 for 710kg at Omagh Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
200 calves were offered for the final seasonal sale with top quality animals selling at over £3.50 per kilo.
Bull/bullock calves
C Hawkes, Fecarry 405k £1300, William Torrens, Killen 445k £1310; 305k £1050; 325k £1090; 365k £1100, John Tolan, Trillick 470k £1350, G McKay, Drumquin 325k £1170; 335k £1180, G Devine, Newtownstewart 365k £1250, J McCullagh, Greencastle 335k £1090; 240k £850; 300k £980, C Donnelly, Dromore 340k £1070, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 330k £1000, M McCoy, Dromore 290k £1050, H B Coll, Drumquin 210k £740; 290k £1000 and J P Moss, Scraghey 220k £760.
Heifer calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mark Dooher, Strabane 405k £1240; 390k £1200, S Whelan, Gortin 410k £1260, S F Laird, Ardstraw 430k £1290; 500k £1410; 435k £1220; 390k £1250, B Mullan, Mullaslin 325k £1120, P McNabb, Dooish 370k £1210; 395k £1300; 330k £1000, M McCoy, Dromore 315k £1010; 265k £990, M Armstrong, Dromore 310k £990 (3), P Devine, Newtownstewart 365k £1160, W S Buchannon, Drumquin 305k £960; 295k £960, Geo Aiken, Kesh 285k £920 (2), William Evans, Lack 295k £920 and John Reid, Newtownstewart 365k £1100; 335k £1010.
Monday 20th May 2024.
The excellent weather reduced numbers in all departments, with demand still keen for all sorts.
Bullocks
Clive Bond, Dromore 710k £1930 and £1880; 660k £1840; 630k £1780, A McCance, Omagh 540k £1630, K Mills, Dromore 500k £1500; 460k £1420; 490k £1450, M Ferris, Leglands 570k £1620, M McNamee, Greencastle 700k £1820, J Haughey, Creggan 400k £1250; 450k £1350, F Gormley, Sixmilecross 405k £1230; 410k £1200; 435k £1220, D Gillan, Garvagh 380k £1280, C O’Hagan, Eskra 390k £1320; 380k £1250; 370k £1120 and B Gillen, Ederney 390k £1060.
Heifers
Noel Doherty, Killeter 505k £1490; 555k £1530; 560k £1510, A M Corrigan, Fintona 560k £1580, L Barton, Lack 520k £1500, K Mills, Dromore 540k £1410, T McKinley, Botera 435k £1310; 405k £1230; 425k £1210, G Devine, Newtownstewart 440k £1270; 380k £1250; 350k £1150; 395k £1200, G McQuaid, Irvinestown 450k £1200; 435k £1170; 465k £1200, F Donnelly, Trillick 335k £1040; 270k £860, G McCullagh, Greencastle 310k £970 and B Coyle, Mullaslin 340k £1000.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
R A McKinely, Omagh 770k £251, R Johnston, Ederney 610k £249; 600k £233; 620k £221, J Patterson, Drumquin 710k £247; 710k £224, S McCullagh, Gortin 460k £242, Patrick Dolan, Castlederg 830k £238, B McCarney, Seskinore 610k £236; 620k £218, J Oliver, Dromore 570k £229, S Porter, Kilclean 660k £226 and M Cassidy, Lettercarn 580k £211.
Friesian cows
L Pollock, Killen 620k £190, J Oliver, Dromore 510k £189; 560k £186, C Caldwell, Killen, 530k £168.
Weanlings
Jas Moore, Fintona £910 Charolais bull; £800 Limousin heifer, S Dooher, Strabane £860 Aberdeen Angus bulls (3); £845 Limousin bull, Messrs McMullan, Castlederg £780 and £750 Limousin bulls, K P Maguire, Leggs PO £790 Charolais bull; £680 Charolais heifer and J Marshall, Rylands £700 and £670 Aberdeen Angus bulls.
Dropped calves
AMoses, Sixmilecross £700; £600 and £550 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £560 Aberdeen Angus heifers, T H Pollock, Castlederg £620; £605 and £535 Aberdeen Angus bulls, S Caldwell, Beragh £560 and £505 Belgian Blue heifers, William Whitton, Castlederg £435 Limousin bull, Ivan Hoey, Enniskillen £435 Limousin bull, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £430 Hereford bull and W McCreery, Fyfin £400 Belgian Blue bull.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.