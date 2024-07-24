Marts: Bullocks selling to £2050 for 765kg as sales resume after holiday break at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 765k £2050; 590k £1670, D McKinney, Fintona 650k £1900; 675k £1850; 595k £1700, B Quinn, Fintona 515k £1640, P Dolan, Castlederg 530k £1610 and £1600; 555k £1610; 520k £1500, M McCrossan, Strabane 580k £1740, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 585k £1680; 570k £1670, I Clements, Gortaclare 550k £1600, Jas Hamilton, Urney 485k £1460; 440k £1200, M Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 450k £1500; 430k £1290; 440k £1290, P McDermott, Fintona 400k £1310; 370k £1150, Jason Smyth, Killen 420k £1230, M Fahy, Drumquin 400k £1080; 430k £1140, J Bratton, Lack 560k £1540 and T Young, Killen 575k £1510.
Heifers
Patrick Dolan, Castlederg 520k £1560, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 510k £1490; 450k £1250, WJ Smyth, Strabane 535k £1550; 525k £1520; 510k £1430, Galbally Producer, 505k £1460 and £1440; 560k £1560, B Quinn, Fintona 515k £1480; 430k £1340, B McCarney, Seskinore 545k £1470; 520k £1300, S Kelly, Ballybrack 485k £1390, C McLaughlin, Omagh 405k £1160; 485k £1330; 410k £1100, J Bratton, Lack 390k £1130; 405k £1160; 500k £1330 and P McDermott, Fintona 425k £1150.
Fat cows
P Barrett, Clanabogan 520k £244, C Bogle, Lettercarn 910k £236, K Ward, Mullaslin 600k £236, D Irvine, Lack 720k £235, C Devine, Strabane 730k £228, D J Baxter, Newtownstewart 690k £227, P Conway, Loughmacrory 580k £227 and F Smyth, Dromore 680k £204; 710k £204.
Friesian cows
V L Armstrong, Irvinestown 690k £163; 680k £131, D Adams, Melmount 550k £151, D McConnell, Knockmoyle 830k £140; 650k £128 and I Elliot, Castlederg 750k £140.
Dairy sale
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2900; £2800; £2750 and £2550 four first calving heifers, J McCrossan, Drumquin £1950 first calves and C Keatley, Aghyaran £1900 first calver.
Dropped calves
J Beattie, Killymore £650 Aberdeen Angus bull, J J Baxter, Knockmoyle £600 Simmental bull, C Donaghy, Creggan £625 Charolais Heifer, Tivockmoy Farms, Beragh £555; £510 and £500 Belgian Blue bulls, D J Baxter, Newtownstewart £590 Limousin heifer, D W Hemphill, Drumquin £545, £520 and £510 Aberdeen Angus bulls, N Hutchinson, Trillick £530 Charolais heifer, A Moses, Sixmilecross £495 and £465 Aberdeen Angus bulls, Patrick McGirr, Augher £495 and £485 Aberdeen Angus bulls, M R Donnelly, Altamuskin £490 Belgian Blue bull, J Henderson, Trillick £410 Simmental heifer and P Gallagher, Newtownstewart £400 Fleckveih heifer.
Weanlings
D Emery, Lettercarn £1150 Charolais bull, William Evans, Lack £960 and £770 Limousin heifers, C Monteith, Seskinore £870 Hereford bull; £850 Hereford heifer and J Nethery, Drumquin £730 and £710 Belgian Blue bulls.
