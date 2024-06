Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 30th May saw fat ewes sell to £239 and fat lambs to £170.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £239, Rostrevor farmer £199, Hilltown farmer £192, Rathfriland farmer £189, Rostrevor farmer £188, Rathfriland farmer £186, Rostrevor farmer £184, Hilltown farmer £176, Cabra farmer £175, Kilkeel farmer £170, Hilltown farmer £168, Ballynahinch farmer £166, Seaford farmer £166, Armagh farmer £164, Cabra farmer £162, Kilkeel farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £158, Kilcoo farmer £156, Hilltown farmer £150, Hilltown farmer £146, Ballymartin farmer £144, Kilcoo farmer £142, Cabra farmer £138, Hilltown farmer £136, Armagh farmer £135, Hilltown farmer £134, Cabra farmer £133 and Hilltown farmer £132.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £170 for 24.3kg (699ppk), Katesbridge farmer £165 for 25kg (660ppk), Rathfriland farmer £163 for 23.1kg (705ppk), Hilltown farmer £156 for 24kg (650ppk), Hilltown farmer £155 for 23kg (674ppk), Hilltown farmer £155 for 22.7kg (683ppk), Mayobridge farmer £152 for 22.6kg (672ppk), Hilltown farmer £150 for 22kg (682ppk), Katesbridge farmer £145 for 21kg (690ppk) and Annalong farmer £140 for 20.8kg (673ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart of Saturday 1st June saw fat cows sell to £1970, heifers to £1860 and bullocks to £2140.

Hilltown Mart

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1970 for 720kg (273ppk) and £1870 for 852kg (219ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1660 for 754kg (220ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 802kg (189ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1420 for 668kg (212ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 574kg (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 626kg (195ppk) and Warrenpoint farmer £1200 for 568kg (211ppk) and £1180 for 514kg (229ppk).

Cows and calves: Ballyveagh farmer £2040, Dromara farmer £1800 and Dundrum farmer £1420.

Weanling heifers: Ballynahinch farmer £1280 for 458kg (279ppk) and £1160 for 436kg (266ppk), Hilltown farmer £1150 for 322kg (357ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1060 for 370kg (286ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1000 for 330kg (303ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £800 for 282kg (283ppk) and £790 for 270kg (292ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling bullocks: Newcastle farmer £1310 for 452kg (289ppk), £1280 for 448kg (285ppk) and £1240 for 412kg (301ppk), Newcastle farmer £1150 for 374kg (307ppk) and £1110 for 386kg (287ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1070 for 366kg (292ppk), Hilltown farmer £980 for 316kg (310ppk), Ballyward farmer £940 for 302kg (311ppk), Dromara farmer £930 for 302kg (308ppk) and Ballyward farmer £880 for 282kg (312ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £1860 for 764kg (243ppk), Dundrum farmer £1490 for 480kg (310ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1440 for 562kg (256ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1310 for 510kg (257ppk) and £1300 for 508kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 498kg (261ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 402kg (306ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1180 for 362kg (326ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 380kg (308ppk) and £1160 for 402kg (288ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 392kg (293ppk) and £1150 for 400kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1130 for 416kg (271ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 354kg (311ppk) and £1100 for 346kg (318ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1070 for 360kg (297ppk) £970 for 326kg (297ppk) and £930 for 304kg (306ppk).