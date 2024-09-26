Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monday 23rd September: More cattle on offer as the grazing season nears the end, with customers for all types and weights.

Bullocks

Alan Kennedy, Castlederg 700k £2100; 760k £2150; 640k £1800; 730k £2020, W. l. Wilson, Corlea 745k £2030, P Teague, Greencastle 520k £1620, N O’Brien, Loughmacrory 545k £1630; 500k £1470; 530k £1510, N Daly, Omagh 530k £1580; 420k £1340, Patrick Fox, Carrickmore 550k £1610; 485k £1490, P McCrystal, Mullaslin 575k £1700; 600k £1720; 610k £1700, W Stevenson, Artigarvan 645k £1880, Pat Blee, Strabane 510k £1460; 530k £1510; 465k £1530; 500k £1560, William J Boyd, Kesh 565k £1610; 440k £1220, B Kelly, Gortin 510k £1450; 405k £1360; 360k £1250, B McGahan, Galbally 550k £1560; 620k £1710, T Coulter, Omagh 680k £1790; 595k £1560, Barry Daly, Creggan 430k £1390; 500k £1490, J O’Donnell, Knockmoyle 445k £1400; 425k £1270; 345k £1040, D J McCullagh, Carrickmore 490k £1490; 495k £1410, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 430k £1290, Patrick Daly, Tirooney 360k £1140, R Hunter, Drumquin 390k £1240, Peter Carland, Mountfield 345k £1040 and E Loughran, Carrickmore 340k £990; 330k £970; 360k £1030.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

Patrick Fox, Carrickmore 505k £1570, P Kelly, Loughmacrory 560k £1690; 565k £1650; 620k £1710, N O’Brien, Loughmacrory 515k £1540, A Glass, Formil 530k £1570; 480k £1510; 460k £1460, A Adams, Gortaclare 525k £1550; 540k £1550; 660k £1720, D Lecky, Carncorn 520k £1490, B Barrett, Trillick 510k £1400, H Wilson, Ardstraw 460k £1530, M Scott, Newtownstewart 480k £1500; 495k £1480, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 470k £1540, J Doherty, Castlederg 445k £1370, R J Rankin, Castlederg 480k £1460, P Carland, Mountfield 460k £1360 and K McGrath, Knockmoyle 400k £1260; 390k £1230; 495k £1450.

Fat cows

K McGrath, Knockmoyle 550k £264, H Wilson, Ardstraw 570k £225; 760k £223; 780k £219 and P Carland, Mountfield 640k £190.

Friesian cows

Jas Oliver, Dromore 650k £152, William Keys, Lack 680k £146, C Caldwell, Killen 810k £140 and B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 780k £140.

Dairy cows

A McGovern, Fivemiletown £3100 (2); £2900 and £2800 calved heifers, G Lyons, Beragh £2550 and £2300 calved heifers and C Maxwell, Augher £2250 calved heifer.

Weanlings

G Boyle, Urney £890; £880 and £820 Saler bulls, D Cowan, Burndennett £850 and £825 Charolais bulls, D Millar, Sion Mills £760 Aberdeen Angus bull, C Leitch, Carncorn £740 Belgian Blue bull, Galbally Farmer, £740 Simmental Heifer, M E Kenwell, Dromore £740 Aberdeen Angus bull; £680 Friesian bull and P Robinson, Augher £660 Hereford bull.

Dropped calves

R Tait, Newtownstewart £620 Charolais bull; £500 Charolais heifer, J Hunter, Castlederg £545 and £510 Aberdeen Angus bulls, G Davis, Dromore £480 and £470 Charolais bulls, T Donaghy, Artigarvan £460 Hereford bull; £430 Hereford heifer, B Mullin, Strabane £415 Limousin bull, D Kerrigan, Irvinestown £390 Shorthorn heifer, N Jackosn, Dromore £385 Aberdeen Angus heifer, Gallagher Industries £380 and £365 Simmental bulls, E Jones, Ballygawley £365 Hereford bull and A Patrick, Drumlegagh £350 Hereford heifers.