Marts: Bullocks selling to £2260 for 775kg at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
R McCrossan, Drumquin 775k £2260, J J Byrne, Castlederg 910k £2240; 725k £1960; 660k £1750, Alan Kennedy, Castlederg 770k £2120; 695k £2000; 710k £1910, J McNulty, Glenmornan 725k £2120; 780k £2080; 720k £2000; 660k £1930, F Campbell, Ballygawley 535k £1680; 630k £1910; 570k £1620, M Moore, Envagh 500k £1500; 535k £1540, K Boland, Fintona 540k £1580; 555k £1590; 585k £1670, B Bradley, Gortin 560k £1620; 540k £1560; 415k £1390, D McKinney, Fintona 590k £1680, J A Morris, Newtownstewart 595k £1690; 685k £1810, P McCaffrey, Drumquin 600k £1630, P T McMenamin, Leglands 620k £1680; 650k £1710; 450k £1300, F W Browne, Clanabogan 620k £1630, S McGurk, Dungate 450k £1430; 475k £1480; 450k £1400, A Kerrigan, Irvinestown 470k £1460; 490k £1480; 500k £1500, M Colton, Dromore 490k £1430; 360k £1100, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 415k £1160, E Boyd, Drumquin 400k £1240; 385k £1190, M G O’Neill, Strabane 330k £990 and M Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 375k £1120.
Heifers
J Doyle, Cookstown 780k £1800; 735k £1730, A Kelly, Fintona 580k £1700; 600k £1660; 615k £1580, A Watson, Fivemiletown 515k £1550, J Cassidy, Tattyreagh 505k £1470, Patrick McCullagh, Mountfield 480k £1570; 485k £1480; 520k £1510; 455k £1370, D H Thompson, Kilskeery 415k £1390; 460k £1410; 490k £1480, K McCaffrey, Foremass 430k £1390; 315k £950, S McGurk, Dungate 410k £1310; 445k £1390; 465k £1450, P J Fox, Greencastle 520k £1430, Alan Hogg, Ballymagroarty 545k £1460; 540k £1390, A McConnell, Gortin 555k £1500; 390k £1080, K McConnell, Fintona 490k £1390, Patrick Donnelly, Foremass 490k £1450 and M G O’Neill, Strabane 305k £860.
Fat cows
N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 780k £242, William Henderson, Trillick 520k £235, J J Byrne, Castlederg 800k £230, S Reid, Drumquin 650k £228; 640k £219, P K Horisk, Errigal 590k £227, T Reaney, Plumbridge 530k £227, R A Buchannon, Drumquin 600k £222 and J Smyton, Tempo 670k £218.
Friesian cows
R J Graham, Ederney 560k £170, T Smith, Castlederg 630k £149, S Porter, Castlederg 570k £141 and A Patrick, Drumlegagh 740k £140; 670k £140.
Weanlings
D Cowan, Burndennett, £980 Charolais bull, M McNulty, Artigarvan £930 Limousin bull, D Nelson, Donemana £910 Charolais heifer; £780 Charolais bull, P Moss, Scraghey £900 Charolais bull, P T McMenamin, Leglands £760 Charolais bull, S Thompson, Strabane £790 Belgian Blue bull, T McClure, Beragh £670 and £630 Belgian Blue heifers, R Wilson, Omagh £720 and £695 Belgian Blue bulls and G Shaw, Dromore £710 Hereford bull.
Dropped calves
C Donaghy, Creggan £660 and £595 Charolais bulls, C Kennedy, Claudy £600 Charolais heifer, I Henderson, Trillick £590 and £560 Fleckvieh bulls, D Gordon, Drumquin £590; £560 and £520 Aberdeen Angus bulls, N Stevenson, Donemana £555 Aberdeen Angus bull, T McClure, Beragh £550 and £505 Belgian Blue bulls, A Moses, Sixmilecross £535 and £505 Aberdeen Angus bulls, B O’Neill, Sixmilecross £500 Charolais bull; £485 Limousin heifer, R Killen, Newbuildings £485 Limousin bull, J Sproule, Strabane £430 Aberdeen Angus heifer, M E Kenwell, Fintona £430 Belgian Blue heifer and Shane O’Neill, Drumragh £425 Hereford bull.
