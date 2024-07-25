Marts: Bumper show of cattle at Armoy Mart, heifers selling to £1,880
Steers sold to a top price of £1,680 for a 520kgs Charolais from M Adams, Armoy.
Heifers sold to £1,880, paid for a 560kgs Limousin from A and D Glass, Ballycastle.
Fat cows sold to £1,490 for a 630kgs Limousin from G Emerson, Cushendall.
Leading prices
Steers
Thomas Adams, Mosside (Limousin) 620kgs £1,680, 520kgs £1,480. W.J McMullan, Ballycastle (Fleckvieh) 660kgs £1,640, 650kgs £1,600, 600kgs £1,570. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney (Limousin) 590kgs £1,590. Sean Scullion, Glenarm (Charolais) 400kgs £1,110, 530kgs £1,390, 370kgs £940. Trevor Taggart, Ballycastle (Aberdeen Angus) 480kgs £1,300, 500kgs £1,340. Brian McAuley, Bushmills (Fleckvieh) 500kgs £1,240, 530kgs £1,370. Ken Wilkinson, Ballycastle (Aberdeen Angus) 500kgs £1,290, 510kgs £1,280, 500kgs £1,240. Ray Dunlop, Bushmills (Fleckvieh) 580kgs £1,380. 605kgs £1,520. S O’Rawe, Ballycastle (Charolais) 470kgs £1,250, 490kgs £1,380. William Jamison, Armoy (Fleckvieh) 640kgs £1,440, 580kgs £1,380, 550kgs £1,380. J McConaghy, Kilraughts (Aberdeen Angus) 380kgs £1,010, 460kgs £1,210, 450kgs £1,150. M Cochrane, Mosside (Fresians) 510kgs £1,220, 510kgs £1,180, 515kgs £1,220, 520kgs £1,190, 500kgs £1,100. Chris Kane, Ballintoy, (Holstein) 600kgs £1,390, 550kgs £1,240.
Heifers
CS and CJ Currie, Mosside (Charolais)760kgs £1,880, 660kgs £1,680. A and D Glass, Ballycastle (Limousin) 560kgs £1,880, 510kgs £1,650, 540kgs £1,570, 500kgs £1,500, 505kgs £1,470. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney (Limousin) 570kgs £1,500. R J McDonnell, Larne (Limousin) 470kgs £1,180. Brendan McAlister, Glenarm (Speckle Park) 390kgs £910, 360kgs £900, 365kgs £920, 420kgs £980.
Fat cows
Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm (Saler) 680kgs £1,360, 700kgs £1,360, 620kgs £1,060. R McKeown, Aughafatten (Simmental) 610kgs £1,100, 690kgs £1,220, 660kgs £1,180, 650kgs £1,140. G Emerson, Cushendall (Limousin) 630kgs £1,490. L Henry, Bushmills (Shorthorn) 900kgs £1,510.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Sheep sale, July 24th: A good show of just over 1100 head of sheep saw fat lambs sell to a top price of £161 to a P Cunning, Castlerock.
Fat ewes sold to a top price of £180, store lambs were a super trade selling to £101.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
P Cunning, Castlerock, 29kg £161 G Millen, Coleraine, 28kg £153; JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, 26kg £146.50 A and D McAlister, Toberdoney, 25kg £144.50 P Cunning, Castlerock, 25kg £144.50 James E McCaughan, Armoy, 24kg £140 A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 24kg £139.50 Robert Lynn, Ballymoney, 24kg £137.50 John Elliott, Loughguile, 24kg £136.50 P McNeill, Cushedun, 24kg £136 Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 22kg £128.50 McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 24kg £134.50; RJ McEIhearn and Sons, Stranocum, 23kg £132.50 Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, 23kg £135 David Hanna, Ballymoney, 23kg £132; Dale Simpson, Dervock, 23kg £134 MD McNeill, Cushendall, 22kg £124.50 Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, 23kg £121 A and O Smyth, Bushmills, 22kg £121; Sam Carson, Ballymena, 21kg £116; Armoy producer, 22.5kg £119 and David Montgomery, Clough, 22kg £123.
Store lambs
A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 54 Texel £99.50 Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 47 Texel £97 and Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 33 Suffolk £93.50; John O'Kane, Cushendall, 22 Texels at £92.50, 23 Suffolk at £90; Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 50 Texel at £92.50, 50 Texel at £87; V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 41 Texel £88 and John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 19 Suffolk £95.
Fat ewes
R McNeill, Bushmills, Texel £180 K Hunter, Ballymoney, Charollais £158 E McCarry, Loughguile, Mules £156 K McFadden, Cloughmills, Texel £154 Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Texel £148 P McNeill, Cushendun, Suffolk £148 Sam Gardiner, Ballymoney, Texel £146 Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, Mules £142 Dale Simpson, Dervock, Texel £141 and E McCarry, Loughguile, Suffolk £142.
Sale every Wednesday 7pm.
