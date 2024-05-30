Marts: Busy sheep sales at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £250
Lambs sold to £188 and fat ewes to £250.
Leading prices
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs £188. Dominic Martin, Dunloy, 26kgs £185. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 29kgs £184. TE Irwin, Coleraine, 24kgs £180. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 23kgs £172. Coleraine farmer, 22kgs £172. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, 22kgs £171. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 22kgs £170. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 23kgs £169. Carnlough farmer, 21.5kgs £168.50. M Milliken, Armoy, 20kgs £167. David McKeeman, 22kgs £166. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 22kgs £164. William McLaughlin, Dunloy, 21kgs £160. William Morrison, Armoy, 21kgs £159. WD Marshall, Clough, 20kgs £154. L Linton, Armoy, 19kgs £150.
Fat hoggets
D McKeeman, Ballymoney, 30kgs £179. J Simpson, Armoy, 27kgs £155. P Dickson, Ballybogey, 26kgs £154. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs £152. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 23kgs £149. D McKillop, Cushendall, 22kgs £145. H Dobbin, Armoy, 22kgs £143.
Fat ewes
Mr Coulter, Doagh, Texel, £250. John McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £210. William McAuley, Cushendall, Cheviot, £180. William Morrison, Mosside, Suffolk, £180. Peter Dickson, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £180. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £178. Dan Huey, Armoy, Dorsets, £176. R and J Wylie, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £167. Pat Watson, Armoy, Texel, £196. A McKay, Cushendun, Spotted Dutch, £176. L Linton, Armoy, Suffolk, £152. R Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £170.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
