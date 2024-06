Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 13th June saw ewes and lambs sell to £325, fat ewes to £225 and fat lambs to £160.50.

Ewes and lambs: Armagh farmer £325, £280, £275 and £255, Castlewellan farmer £235 and Armagh farmer £220.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £225, Donaghcloney farmer £202, Cabra farmer £184, Rathfriland farmer £175, Cabra farmer £166, Kilkeel farmer £163, Hilltown farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £159, Cabra farmer £156, Hilltown farmer £153, Cabra farmer £150, Kilcoo farmer £146, Rostrevor farmer £145, Hilltown farmer £144, Hilltown farmer £143 and Kilcoo farmer £138.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £160.50 for 27kg (594ppk), Hilltown farmer £160 for 25kg (640ppk), Rathfriland farmer £155.50 for 23.6kg (659ppk), Hilltown farmer £149 for 22.5kg (662ppk), Kilcoo farmer £148 for 22.5kg (658ppk), Downpatrick farmer £147 for 22.2kg (662ppk), Rostrevor farmer £146 for 22.2kg (657ppk), Downpatrick farmer £145.50 for 22kg (661ppk), Hilltown farmer £145 for 22.1kg (656ppk), Rostrevor farmer £141.50 for 21.3kg (664ppk) and Cabra farmer £135 for 20kg (675ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 15th June saw fat cows sell to £1810, heifers to £1900 and bullocks to £1870.

Fat cows: Cabra farmer £1810 for 716kg (253ppk), Lisburn farmer £1600 for 758kg (211ppk), Cabra farmer £1590 for 742kg (214ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1540 for 652kg (236ppk), Lisburn farmer £1530 for 668kg (229ppk), Cabra farmer £1520 for 530kg (286ppk), Lisburn farmer £1490 for 774kg (192ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1140 for 588kg (194ppk).

Cows and calves: Hilltown farmer £2640, Rathfriland farmer £2220, Ballyveagh farmer £2200 and Rathfriland farmer £2150.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 420kg (285ppk), Dromore farmer £910 for 328kg (277ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 286kg (301ppk) and £790 for 246kg (321ppk), Kilkeel farmer £770 for 270kg (285ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £710 for 226kg (314ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1520 for 548kg (277ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 366kg (344ppk) and £1240 for 468kg (265ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1070 for 352kg (304ppk), Newry farmer £860 for 302kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £840 for 268kg (313ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £830 for 262kg (317ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £1900 for 570kg (333ppk), Hilltown farmer £1800 for 580kg (310ppk), Annalong farmer £1740 for 562kg (309ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1700 for 558kg (305ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1470 for 562kg (264ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1340 for 418kg (320ppk), Cabra farmer £1340 for 478kg (280ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1270 for 470kg (270ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1210 for 392kg (309ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1010 for 322kg (314ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer £950 for 324kg (293ppk).