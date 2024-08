Marts: Cull rams selling to £250 at Saintfield Mart, cull ewes to £220

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another great entry of sheep at Tuesday’s sale sold to a steady trade.

Lambs sold to £170. Cull rams sold to £250. Cull ewes sold to £220.

Lambs - Crossgar producer Texel 30kg £170, Comber producer 3 Charollais 28kg £164, Comber producer 20 Charollais 28kg £155, Kilkeel producer 4 Texel 27kg £148, Castlewellan producer 16 Texel 24kg £144.50, Comber producer 3 Texel 26kg £143, Downpatrick producer 12 Charollais 24kg £140, Crossgar producer 11 Texel 26kg £140, Downpatrick producer 7 Charollais 25kg £139.50, Dromore producer 11 Charollais 25kg £139, Crossgar producer 12 Texel 25kg £139, Texel 24kg £135, Dromore producer 13 Texel 24kg £138, Lisburn producer 18 Texel 25kg £138, Ballynahinch producer 6 Cheviot 27kg £137, Downpatrick producer 17 Charollais 22kg £136.50, Comber producer 3 Charollais 25kg £136, Crossgar producer 14 Suffolk 24kg £135, Ballywalter producer 12 Charollais 24kg £135, Lisburn producer Texel 24kg £135, Strangford producer 7 Texel 24kg £134, Downpatrick producer 22 Texel 23kg £133, Crossgar producer 8 Texel 24kg £133, 5 Texel 24kg £131, Ballynahinch producer 12 Suffolk 24kg £131.50, Lisburn producer 13 Charollais 23kg £130, Downpatrick producer 20 Texel 23kg £130, Lisburn producer 12 23kg £130, Downpatrick producer 15 Texel 23kg £130, Downpatrick producer 21 Charollais 24kg £130, Ballykinlar producer 12 Suffolk 24kg £130, Comber producer 21 Charollais 23kg £129.50, Ballygowan producer 20 Texel 23kg £129, Carrowdore producer 11 Texel 23kg £129, Killinchy producer 22 Charollais 23kg £128.50, Downpatrick producer 19 Charollais 22kg £128, Killinchy producer 26 Suffolk/Texel 23kg £128, Downpatrick producer 20 Texel 22.5kg £127.50, Kilkeel producer 10 Texel 23kg £127, Comber producer 11 Texel 22kg £126.50, Kilkeel producer 29 Texel 23kg £126.50, Holywood producer 15 Texel 22kg £126, Dromara producer 6 Dorset 23kg £126, Comber producer 3 Texel 23kg £125.50, Donaghadee producer 22 Charollais 22kg £125, Lisburn producer 8 Charollais 22kg £125, Killinchy producer 10 Texel 21kg £124, Downpatrick producer 16 Charollais 21kg £124, Bangor producer 8 Charollais 21kg £120, Saintfield producer 15 Suffolk 21kg £120, Comber producer 10 Charollais 21kg £119.50, Newtownards producer 10 Texel 21kg £118 and Crossgar producer 8 Texel 20kg £117.50.

Cull ewe/rams - Lisburn producer Suffolk rams £250, £192, £188, Downpatrick producer Texels £220, £205, £195, Ballynahinch producer Texel ram £212, Lisburn producer 2 Texel £198, Ardglass producer 10 Suffolk £189, 9 Charollais £181, Banbridge producer 8 Suffolk £185, 12 Suffolk £166, Comber producer 6 Charollais £180, Downpatrick producer 9 Charollais £176, Carrowdore producer 2 Texel £175, Comber producer 3 Suffolk £164, Downpatrick producer 12 Texel/Suffolk £162, Killinchy producer 6 Texel £152 and Downpatrick producer 9 Suffolk £150.

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart

Great entry of breeding sheep at Friday nights sheep sale, got of to a flying start with Texel ewes selling to £460 and hoggets selling to £290 for several pens of Suffolk cross Cheviot.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Texel two year old £460, Texel hoggets £450, £330, £290, Kesh producer Suffolk cross Cheviot hoggets 10 £290, 10 £290, 9 £290, Texel cross hoggets 9 £250, 9 £248, 8 £248, Portadown producer Suffolk cross Cheviot hoggets 10 £270, 10 £260, 11 £250, 5 £250, Texel cross hoggets 10 £250, 10 £240, Newry producer Suffolk cross Mule hoggets 10 £270, 8 £255, Texel cross Mule hoggets 10 £260, 10 £230, Newtownards producer 5 Suffolk cross Mule hoggets £260, Crumlin producer Suffolk cross Cheviot hoggets 10 £255, 10 £250, 10 £230, Texel cross hoggets 10 £250, 10 £235, Ballynahinch producer Suffolk cross Mule hoggets 8 £240, 6 £228, 5 £228, Downpatrick producer Suffolk cross Mule 8 £230, 8 £215, Castlewellan producer 10 Texel cross Mule hoggets £222, Ballykinlar producer 13 Suffolk cross Mule hoggets £220 and Crossgar producer Texel cross hoggets 8 £208, 8 £200.

Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a strong demand for all types resulting in 100% clearance.Fat cattle: Sold to £2083 for a 690kg Limousin bullock, £302 per 100kg. Bulls sold to £2005 for a 1050kg Hereford, £191 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1782 for a 670kg Limousin, £266 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Limousin bullock 690kg £302 £2083, Hereford bullocks 810kg £242 £1976, 710kg £269 £1909, 670kg £271 £1815, 630kg £252 £1587, Dromore producer Hereford bull 1050kg £191 £2005, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 680kg £257 £1927, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 670kg £266 £1782, Moira producer Charolais cow 820kg £215 £1763, Limousin cow 690kg £248 £1711, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 720kg £238 £1713, Newtownards producer Limousin bull 870kg £197 £1713, Comber producer Charolais cow 780kg £214 £1670, Simmental cow 810kg £196 £1587, Crossgar producer Simmental cow 750kg £208 £1560, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow 810kg £184 £1490, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 780kg £169 £1318, 670kg £175 £1172, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 740kg £154 £1139, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 760kg £148 £1124, 660kg £166 £1095, 700kg £153 £1071, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 690kg £159 £1097, 640kg £166 £1062, 690kg £150 £1035.Bullocks: Sold to £1680 for a 520kg Charolais (324ppk).

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 520kg £1680, 500kg £1610, 540kg £1600, 500kg £1570, 470kg £1550, Hillsborough producer Limousins 550kg £1620, 520kg £1600, 470kg £1560, 490kg £1530, 500kg £1500, Downpatrick producer Charolais 480kg £1570, 480kg £1550, 500kg

£1520, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1540, 520kg £1490, 550kg £1480, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1410, 480kg £1400.

Heifers: Sold to £1580 for a 550kg Charolais (288ppk).

Leading prices; Moira producer Charolais 550kg £1580, 550kg £1530, 490kg £1470, Lisburn producer Limousins 550kg £1500, 470kg £1440, 500kg £1400, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1490, 500kg £1440, 470kg £1410, 440kg £1320, 450kg £1300, 410kg £1240.

Suckled calves: Sold to £1670 for a 470kg Limousin bullock calf (355ppk).

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Limousin bullocks 470kg £1670, 400kg £1480, 370kg £1400, Limousin heifer 420kg £1300, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 440kg £1570, 460kg £1540, 430kg £1490, 450kg £1460, Charolais heifers 420kg £1220, 390kg £1180, Saintfield producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1350, 300kg £1190 and Lisburn producer Limousin bulls 380kg £1330, 350kg £1230, 300kg £1160, 320kg £1140.

Dropped calves: Sold to £460 for a Limousin bull and £420 for a Belgian Blue heifer.