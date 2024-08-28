Marts: Dairy cows selling to a height of £3050 at Omagh Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks - Peter Owens, Beragh 545k £1770; 530k £1620, Tony Lagan, Cookstown 680k £2180; 550k £1690; 600k £1840; 520k £1570, F Ferris, Leglands 650k £2000; 590k £1790; 620k £1860; 630k £1830, Seamus Conway, Slievebane 510k £1540; 590k £1680, S McCaffrey, Campsie 580k £1730, H McAnea, Castlederg 700k £2060; 730k £2140, J McGuire, Corgary 530k £1560, W J Patterson, Striff 595k £1740; 510k £1480, F McAleer, Plumbridge 730k £2110; 710k £2040, B Hassan, Ervey 590k £1710, E McNamee, Omagh 600k £1730; 585k £1650, John Conroy, Beragh 730k £2040; 665k £1850; 720k £1870, William Buchannon, Killyclooney 780k £2080; 695k £1930; 680k £1880, J T Meenagh, Carrickmore 415k £1430, M McMenamin, Barrowfield 410k £1370; 335k £1030, P McCartan, Arvalee 410k £1360; 460k £1370; 470k £1380, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 450k £1450, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 455k £1460; 430k £1380; 500k £1570, Hugh McKane, Castlederg 480k £1520; 450k £1510, Paul Conwell, Donemana 400k £1260; 370k £1170; 405k £1220, A Johnston, Killadeas 470k £1420 and H B Coll, Drumquin 310k £1080; 300k £1060; 280k £960.
Heifers
E Houston, Donemana 595k £1890; 605k £1890; 525k £1640; 600k £1780, C Brogan, Sion Mills 585k £1800; 510k £1580; 505k £1540; 525k £1600, N Tierney, Dungannon 555k £1650; 535k £1570; 510k £1450, Shane O’Neill, Cabragh 680k £1950; 620k £1800, B McCormack, Drumquin 520k £1480; 545k £1510; 490k £1460, Jas McFarland, Omagh 595k £1660; 590k £1600; 620k £1660, D G Alexander, Drumquin 615k £1690; 590k £1620, Peter Owens, Beragh 625k £1700, D Briggs, Dunmullan 635k £1680; 565k £1510, William O’Neill, Donemana 410k £1330; 415k £1280; 430k £1320; 405k £1230, C O’Neill, Tirquin 475k £1470; 420k £1280; 455k £1380, D Galbraith, Castlederg 485k £1380; 425k £1220; 350k £1030, P McMenamin, Envagh 445k £1250; 555k £1500, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 400k £1260; 390k £1110, K Teague, Dromore 400k 1160; 360k £980, H Colton, Dromore 355k £1000; 465k £1260; 390k £1090 and Jack Hunter, Drumquin 345k £970.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
M McDermott, Loughmacrory 530k £258; 630k £235; 610k £234, J P Quigley Donemana 660k £256, D G Alexander, Drumquin 630k £242; 780k £221, B J Hasson, Ervey 650k £239; 720k £228, G Potter, Pomeroy 740k £35, J Hunter, Drumquin 560k £234, C Clarke, Dungannon 680k £229, D Farrell, Ederney 600k £226 and O McMenamin, Leglands 500k £224.
Friesian cows
William Blair, Strabane 530k £215, P Cunningham, Strathroy 500k £179; 530k £179, B Coll, Drumquin 720k £173, V Armstrong, Irvinestown 690k £167, G Hawkes, Omagh 770k £164 and A McKelvey, Meaghy 510k £160.
Dairy cows
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £3050, £2800 (2) and £2500 calved heifers, S McQuaid, Trillick £2800 calved heifer and R A McKelvey, Omagh £2700; £2650 and £2350 calved heifers.
Weanlings
J P Logue, Lettercarn £900 Limousin bull, M McDermott, Loughmacrory £860 Charolais bull; £670 Charolais heifer, N Dinsmore, Artigarvan £665 and £650 Charolais bulls, S O’Neill, Drumragh £645 (2) Hereford bulls, K McGrath, Knockmoyle £630 Charolais heifer, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £555 and £510 Aberdeen Angus bulls, K Warnock, Trillick £540 Limousin bull; £485 Limousin heifer, Gallagher Enterprises £525 and £500 Belgian Blue bulls, Willmount Farms, Drumquin £475 and £455 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R Tait, Newtownstewart £450 (2) Charolais bulls, J A Morris, Legnabraid £430 Limousin bull and B Haughey, Carrickmore £440 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.